Rangers cruise into semis with big win over Tigers Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Mar 4, 2023 HIBBING — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls' basketball team showed why they are the top Section 7A squad and a top-ranked team in the state on Saturday afternoon.The Rangers held Cherry to just seven points in the first half and coasted to an 81-19 win in the Section 7A quarterfinals."We passed the ball well and it paid off for us," assistant coach Dawn Savela said. "The good passes led to open shots and we hit quite a few of them."The Rangers held the Tigers scoreless for the first nine-and-a-half minutes of the contest. Mark Sauer Mountain Iron-Buhl's Hali Savela takes the ball around Cherry's Mackenna Ridge in the second half of Saturday's Section 7A tournament game in Hibbing. Mark Sauer Cherry's Anna Serna grabs a rebound under the Mountain Iron-Buhl basket during the first half of Saturday's Section 7A tournament game in Hibbing. Mark Sauer Mountain Iron-Buhl's Mya Gallus reaches out to pull in a rebound during the first half of Saturday's Section 7A quarterfinal game against Cherry in Hibbing. Mark Sauer Mountain Iron-Buhl's Sage Ganyo works against Cherry's Mackenna Ridge during the second half of Saturday's Section 7A tournament game in Hibbing. Mark Sauer Mountain Iron-Buhl's Sage Ganyo flips the ball inside over Cherry's Mackenna Ridge during the second half of Saturday's Section 7A tournament game in Hibbing. Mark Sauer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIBBING — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team showed why they are the top Section 7A squad and a top-ranked team in the state on Saturday afternoon.The Rangers held Cherry to just seven points in the first half and coasted to an 81-19 win in the Section 7A quarterfinals.“We passed the ball well and it paid off for us,” assistant coach Dawn Savela said. “The good passes led to open shots and we hit quite a few of them.”The Rangers held the Tigers scoreless for the first nine-and-a-half minutes of the contest. That led to a 32-0 lead for the Rangers that left no doubt in anyone’s mind.The Tigers stopped the scoring run when Jillian Sajdak hit a three-pointer.The Rangers continued to pick up steals on defense which led to layups on the other end of the floor.If they weren’t making layups, Jordan Zubich and Hali Savela were hitting jumpers.The Rangers led the contest 52-7 at the half with Zubich pouring in 16 points and Savela adding 11. Sajdak had 5 in the half for Cherry.Mountain Iron-Buhl started the second half with a 14-1 scoring run to increase the lead to 64-8. Anna Serna made a layup for Cherry to stop the MI-B run.The Rangers had a big lead with nine minutes left which led to running time. Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta was able to clear off his bench and get all of his players some extended time on the floor.The Tigers just could not cut through the Rangers defense.Zubich hit four 3-pointers in the game, on her way to 22 points. Savela had 17, and Sage Ganyo chipped in 16.Sajdak led Cherry with 7.“We stayed out of foul trouble and really played some good defense,” Savela said. “Now we have to come back on Wednesday and play another good game.”The win sends MI- to Wednesday’s Section 7A semifinal. They’ll take on No. 4 South Ridge at 5:30 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.CHS 7 12 — 19MIB 52 29 — 81Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 6, Anna Serna 2, Faith Zganjar 4, Jillian Sajdak 7; Three-pointers: Sajdak 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.Mountain Iron-Buhl: Izzy Wiita 2, Hannah Villebrun 3, Hali Savela 17, Jordan Zubich 22, Gabby Lira 14, Sage Ganyo 16, Ava Luukkonen 1, Suzy Aubrey 2, Anna Neyens 4; Three-pointers: Zubich 4, Villebrun 1, Savela 1; Free throws: 11-18; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none. 