MOUNTAIN IRON — The fourth-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team began their Section 7A playoff push on Thursday, welcoming in No. 13 Wrenshall for a second-round contest.

Hoping to start the postseason on the right foot, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta saw his team sprint the floor, apply solid defensive pressure and share the ball when they needed to as MI-B cruised past the Wrens 104-44.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments