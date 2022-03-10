Rangers cruise in 7A playoff opener, 84-38

MOUNTAIN IRON — The No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl boys basketball team came out a little sluggish on Thursday night in their Section 7A playoff game against 13 seed Lakeview Christian Academy.
That was not the way that head coach Jeff Buffetta wanted his squad to come out.
“You can’t do that in the playoffs,” Buffetta said. “We really didn’t come out with any intensity.”
That changed when Asher Zubich and Niolas Jesch caught fire in the first half to lead the Rangers to a 84-38 win over the Lions.
“We did hit some shots and played pretty good on the boards,” Buffetta said.
Zubich collected 18 points in the opening half while Jesch scored 16. The pair scored 34 of the 42 Rangers points in the half.
The second half saw the Lions score five quick points to cut the Rangers lead to 23 points. MI-B increased their lead when Zubich and Josh Holmes each hit three-pointers.
Matthew Wright stopped the Rangers scoring streak with a pair of free throws. Mountain Iron-Buhl then went on a 14-0 scoring run to put things away.
Jesch made a free throw and a three-pointer, Mason Clines added a layup, and Zubich made four straight buckets to make it a 65-24 Rangers lead with 11:25 left to play.
“That was a big scoring run,” Buffetta said. “They were moving the ball around out there and it led to some easy buckets.”
The Lions took a time out and following the break, Wright made a pair of free throws.
Clines then hit a deep three-pointer to make it a 68-26 contest.
Following a Landon Puffer layup, Cooper Salinas made a layup that put the game into running time. The teams then traded buckets throughout the final six minutes of running time.
Zubich ended the game with 31, while Jesch added 26.
The Rangers will play in Romano Gymnasium on the campus of UMD today, at 12:30 p.m. against No. 5 Duluth Marshall.
“We have to be ready to play our game,” Buffetta said. “On both sides of the ball you have to play solid.”
LC 17 21 — 38
MIB 42 42 — 84
Lakeview Christian: Zach Johnson 1, Johnny Jones 1, Landon Puffer 2, Matthew Wright 16, Kallen Lundberg 4, Anders Easty 14; Three pointers: Easty 3, Wright 2; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None;
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 31, Cooper Salinas 4, Mason Clines 8, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 6, Nikolas Jesch 26, Micaden Clines 6; Three pointers: Jesch 4, Zubich 3, Holmes 2, Kayfes 1, Clines 1; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: None;
North Woods 85,
Cook County 28
At Cook, the No. 2 North Woods boys’ basketball team had no troubles Thursday night in their 7A playoff opener with No. 18 Cook County, downing the Vikings by a final score of 85-28.
TJ Chiabotti led the Grizzlies with 20 points in the win. Sean Morrison finished with 17 down low. Jared Chiabotti chipped in with 12.
Cook County was led by Paul Dorr’s 14 points.
North Woods moves on to Saturday’s 7A quarterfinals. They’ll take on No. 7 Northland at 4 p.m. at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.
CC 12 16 — 28
NW 44 41 — 85
Cook County: Denali Blackwell 2, Paul Dorr 14, Recko Helmerson-Skildum 2, Jacob Dorr 2, Rohen Rude 8; Three pointers: Rude 2; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 5, Jared Chiabotti 12, TJ Chiabotti 20, Davis Kleppe 6, Erik Aune 2, Jonah Burnett 6, Jake Panichi 2, Alex Hartway 4, Ty Fabish 6, Sean Morrison 17, Ethan Byram 4, Eli Smith 1; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 2, Burnet 2, Fabish 2; Free throws: 6-1;1; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.