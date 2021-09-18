Rangers come up with big second half to down Ogilvie, 48-26

OGILVIE — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team found out what it means to bend but not break Friday night, leading 22-20 at halftime in a battle with the Ogilvie Lions.
The Rangers made their adjustments at halftime and outscored Ogilvie 26-6 the rest of the way to win 48-26 and move to 3-0 on the season.
The Lions got things started with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Felde to Andy Berg to put them up 6-0 over MI-B. They doubled their lead not long after in the first quarter with Colby Milbradt airing it out to Berg for another score, this one going for 45-yards.
The Rangers got themselves on the board late in the first with a 72-yard pass from junior QB Asher Zubich to Braylen Keith. Riley Busch ran in the two-pointer to make it 12-8 Ogilvie after the first.
MI-B took their first and only lead of the contest early in the second with Zubich connected on the 22-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Weigel. Zubich ran in the conversion to put his squad up 16-12.
Damian Tapio was next to score for MI-B with the running back finding paydirt from 40 yards out to make it 22-12. The Lions responded with a successful drive of their own, capped off with an eight-yard touchdown run from Hunter Kenyon. Milbradt ran in the two-pointer and the score stood at 22-20 in favor of Mi-B at halftime.
The third quarter was all Mountain Iron-Buhl offensively and defensively. The ground game moving at a solid clip, Zubich burned the Lions for a 70-yard touchdown run to go up 28-20. Tapio kept up his solid game, running in for two more scores in the same quarter, one from four yards out and the other from eight.
After three played, MI-B led Ogilvie 40-20.
In the fourth, Zubich connected on a 32-yard pass to Nik Jesch for his final touchdown of the game. He then hit Weigel in the end zone for the two-pointer, putting his team up 48-20.
Ogilvie scored one last time on a four-yard run from Kenyon, putting the final score at 48-26.
MI-B (3-0) was scheduled to host Northeast Range next week but does not currently have an opponent after the Nighthawks formed a co-op with Ely. As such, the Rangers are currently seeking an opponent for next Friday night.
MIB 8 14 18 8 — 48
OHS 12 8 0 6 — 26
First Quarter
O: Andy Berg 52 pass from Caleb Felde (run failed)
O: Berg 45 pass from Andy Milbradt (run failed)
M: Braylen Keith 72 pass from Asher Zubich (Riley Busch run)
Second Quarter
M: Hunter Weigel 22 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
M: Damian Tapio 40 run (run failed)
O: Hunter Kenyon 8 run (Milbradt run)
Third Quarter
M: Zubich 70 run (run failed)
M: Tapio 4 run (pass failed)
M: Tapio 8 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
M: Nik Jesch 32 pass from Zubich (Weigel pass from Zubich)
O: Kenyon 4 run (run failed)
