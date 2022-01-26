Rangers come out strong in win over Bears, 76-42

VIRGINIA — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team is earning a name for themselves when it comes to defense.
The Rangers executed another strong defensive plan Tuesday night as they earned a 72-46 win over visiting Eveleth-Gilbert.
Applying pressure down low to the Bears’ post players, the Rangers managed to limit Eveleth-Gilbert to just 16 first half points while only surrendering six to six-foot-six senior stud Will Bittmann.
Managing both the post play and E-G’s outside shooters, MI-B ran off to an early lead beginning with a pair of three-pointers from Asher Zubich that put them up 6-2.
Zubich added to the lead with a steal on the ensuing possession and a layup on the other end. Braxton Negen nailed two free throws for the Rangers to make it a 10-2 game before the Bears’ Carter Mavec nailed a three to cut the deficit to five.
Seven straight points from MI-B stretched the lead back out, however, with Zubich hitting another three and Cooper Salinas scoring in the paint, getting a steal on the following inbounds and putting another bucket in to make it 17-5.
Bittmann got his night going with a bucket down low but Zubich responded with his fourth and fifth three-point buckets of the night to make it 23-7, forcing a timeout from E-G coach Adam Roen.Bittmann and Griffin Krmpotich added another bucket each for E-G, but threes from Nik Jesch and Josh Holmes as well as a layup from Jeffrey Kayfes made it 33-12 in favor of the Rangers.
The teams exchanged a few more baskets to end the half, putting MI-B up 37-16 at the break.
The second half was similar to the first, with the Rangers’ lights out defense stopping the Bears in their tracks. The man-to-man pressure turned into turnovers which MI-B converted into buckets on the other end.
The Rangers kept up a 20-plus-point lead early in the second half before the scoring became too much and the lead ballooned to over 30 with Zubich, Salinas, Negen, Jesch and Holmes all finding success one way or another.
Eveleth-Gilbert got some late buckets from Bittmann as well as Payton Marks off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the advantage MI-B built with their defense.
Zubich led the way in the 76-42 win with 33 points for MI-B. Jesch added 17 and Holmes finished with 10.
Bittmann finished with 16 points for the Bears in the loss, 10 coming in the second half.
MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta praised his team’s defense and the intensity they played with right from tipoff.
“I loved our defensive rotations,” Buffetta said. “Obviously they’re really tough inside and we know they have guards that can shoot so we had to be able to pressure the ball but rotate to cover the inside and I think the guys did it really well today. They came out fired up and covered the game plan exactly as we needed to.”
As he’s been preaching all season, a goal for MI-B has been finding consistency on the court through practice and games.
“The team has had a little bit of success lately and they’re starting to get what we’re asking them to do. It starts with consistency and that comes from showing up ready every day and playing some team ball. It’s good to see us start to get there but we still have a ways to go. We can still have better basketball ahead of us.”
With Mason Clines out from this contest, the Rangers were missing one of their own key players down low, leading to post players they did have playing more minutes than they’re used to. “They did a good job down there with the extended minutes. We’re trying not to have those guys foul as much because the other team gets to rest when they go to the free throw line. We don’t want them to get that rest and I don’t think they shot too many free throws tonight but it’s something we’re working on.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will host Duluth Denfeld on Monday while Mountain Iron-Buhl travels to Deer River tonight. Taking on the defending 7A champions, Buffetta says his team has a tall task ahead of them.
“They’re the defending champs and they return most of that team from last year. They’re another good team inside and out. They can shoot the three and they have a six-foot-six guy inside. They won the section for a reason last year so I hope our guys are ready for the challenge.”
EG 16 26 — 42
MIB 37 39 — 76
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 8, Griffin Krmpotich 3, AJ Roen 4, Payton Marks 4, Jaden Lang 7, Will Bittmann 16; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Krmpotich 1, Lang 1; Free throws: 0-4; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher zubich 33, Cooper Salinas 6, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Josh Holmes 10, Nikolas Jesch 17, Braxton Negen 4, MiCaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: Zubich 7, Holmes 2; Jesch 3; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Ely 73
Wrenshall 51
At Ely, the Timberwolves led the Wrens by just six at the half but a solid defensive effort in the second half gave them the win by over 20 Tuesday, 73-51.
Jason Kerntz led for Ely in the win with 21 points including five made threes. Joey Bianco added 19, Harry Simons had 16 and Mason Davis finished with 14.
Wrenshall was led by Austin Larva’s 19 points.
Ely (9-6) will host Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday/
WHS 28 23 — 51
Ely 34 39 — 73
Wrenshall: Carter Woodall 2, AJ Olesen 9, Uriah Loucks 3, Cory Despot 16, Peyton Johnson 2, Austin Larva 19; Three pointers: Olesen 1, Loucks 1, Larva 1; Free throws: 2-4; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 19, Harry Simons 16, Mason Davis 14, Caid Chittum 3, Jason Kerntz 21; Three pointers: Kerntz 5, Simons 3; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 84,
North Woods 59
At Cook, the Cherry boys’ basketball team earned the win in a matchup between two top 7A teams, downing North Woods 84-59.
Noah Asuma led the way for the Tigers with 28 points. Isaac Asuma added 23. Sam Serna finished with 19.
The Grizzlies were led by Jared Chiabotti and Jonah Burnett, each with 12 points. TJ Chiabotti added 10 in the loss.
Cherry travels to Bigfork tonight while North Woods travels to Duluth Marshall on Friday.
CHS 42 42 — 84
NW 30 29 — 59
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 23, Noah Asuma 28, Isaiah Asuma 6, Sam Serna 19, Zach Carpenter 3, Nick Serna 1, Kaleb Rinerson 4; Three pointers: Isaac Asuma 3, N. Asuma 2, S. Serna 4; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 26; Fouled out: N. Asuma, Isaiah Asuma, N. Sena.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 9, Jared Chiabotti 12, TJ Chiabotti 10, Davis Kleppe 9, Erik Aune 1, Jonah Burnett 12, Jake Panichi 1, Alex Hartway 4, Ethan Byram 1; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 2, J. Chiabotti 1, Kleppe 3, Burnett 1; Free throws: 21-37; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 75,
Cook County 40
At Aurora, the Mesabi East boys basketball team got two 20-plus-point performances on their way to a 75-40 win over Cook County on Tuesday.
The Giants were led by Kaid Kuter’s 23 points with Cody Fallstrom pouring in 20 points behind. Hayden Sampson added 15 and Sulvoris Wallace finished with 12.
Mesabi East will travel to Virginia on Friday.
CC 13 27 — 40
ME 42 33 — 75
Cook County: D. Smith 5, P. Dorr 4, Backstrom 3, Helmerson 6, Sandstrom 6, J. Dorr 5, Rude 9, R. Smith 2; Three pointers: Backstrom 1, Sandstrom 2, J. Dorr 1, Rude 3; Free throws: 5-10; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 1, Kaid Kuter 23, Sulvoris Wallace 12, Ethan Sickel 4, Cody Fallstrom 20, Hayden Sampson 15; Three pointers: Kuter 2; Free throws: 11-18; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Virginia 84,
Chisholm 62
At Virginia, the Blue Devils led by only two at halftime against visiting Chisholm, but a red-hot 53-point second half made the difference as the Devils downed the Bluestreaks 84-62 Tuesday night.
Kelsey Squires led the Blue Devils to the win offensively with 20 points. Rian Aune finished with 18. Anna Fink and Emma Lamppa each added 14.
Jordan Temple paced the ‘Streaks with 16 points. Tresa Baumgard finished with 14 and Olivia Hutchings added 11.
Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said the difference for his team in the second half came down to simply being patient and making one more pass.
“I thought offensively we shared the ball really well in the second,” Aune said. “We made the extra pass to get to the open shooter and we knocked them down. It was a fun second half for us and I thought we ran well. We had good pressure on them and we played a really good offensive game.”
On contending with Chisholm’s height, Aune said his team did a good job of covering their bases when at a disadvantage in length.
“Chisholm definitely has a size advantage on us and I think we wore them out with our depth and with the way we played offense in the second half. Everyone got involved and it was fun to watch. Kelsey shot the ball really well but really everybody played well in that half.”
Virginia will play host to Hibbing tonight while Chisholm hosts Floodwood on Friday.
CHS 29 33 — 62
VHS 31 53 — 84
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 9, Lola Huhta 2, Destiny Schmitz 2, Hannah Kne 8, Jordan Temple 16, Olivia Hutchings 11, Tresa Baumgard 14; Three pointers: Kne 2, Temple 2; Free throws: 16-27; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Temple.
Virginia: Anna Fink 14, Rian Aune 18, Chance Colbert 1, Maija Lamppa 4, Emma Lamppa 14, Lexi Lamppa 3, Paige Maki 2, Macy Westby 2, Kelsey Squires 20, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 4; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 3, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 1, L. Lamppa 1, Squires 4; Free throws: 18-21; Total fouls: 20; fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 69,
Cook County 35
At Aurora, Mesabi East senior Kora Forsline passed the 1,000 career points milestone Tuesday night as the Giants took down visiting Cook County 69-35.
Forsline led all scorers in the contest with 30 points. Maiha Hill added 18.
Giants head coach Chris Whiting commended Forsline’s performance in the win and the hard work she’s put in to get to where she is today.
“I thought she had a great night,” Whiting said. “Normally when you go for 1,000, you don’t really have one of your better games but she shot well and came out and grabbed 15 rebounds as well. She took charge and played to her potential. She’s worked for it and put in a lot of shots in the offseason and that’s what you need to find success in the winter.”
Stopping their losing skid in it’s tracks, Whiting said the Giants put together a solid game from start to finish Tuesday.
“We were a little more aggressive and pushed the ball up the court quicker. Maija had a nice game and Alexa was attacking the rim quite a bit. It was consistent in both halves for us and sometimes we’ve just been playing one half of games recently. This time it felt like a full game.”
Mesabi East hosts International Falls tonight at 7:15 p.m.
CC 24 11 — 35
ME 33 36 — 69
Cook County: Fairbanks 9, Quello 1, Peck 2, Johnson 6, Poyirier 17; Three pointers: Fairbanks 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Emily Beyer 2, Alexa Fossell 8, Maija Hill 18, Elli Theel 2, Allie Lamppa 2, Kora Forsline 30, Stevie Hakala 2, Maggie Lamppa 2, Katherine Larson 2, Marta Forsline 3; Three pointers: K. Forsline 1; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
