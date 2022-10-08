Rangers come back to down Tigers

Mountain Iron-Buhl's Damian Tapio pulls away from Cherry defender Carson Brown during the first half of Friday night's game in Mountain Iron.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON — If it was a dress rehearsal for things to come, then the Section 7 Nine-man final is going to be a dandy.

That’s because Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cherry put on a show Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex, with the Rangers coming away with a 34-24 victory over the Tigers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments