MINNEAPOLIS — 50 years since their last state championship appearance, this year’s Mountain Iron-Buhl football team wanted to know what it was like to win it all.

Saturday, the Rangers did exactly that, coming back from multiple double-digit deficits on their way to a 28-25 win over Spring Grove, giving MI-B their first ever state title under the Ranger nickname. Back in 1972, the Mountain Iron Red Raiders won the Class B state title in the first ever state title game.

