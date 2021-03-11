Rangers cage Bears, 64-34

EVELETH — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team shook off a poor first half of shooting Thursday night and upped their game in the second half to cruise past Eveleth-Gilbert, 64-34.
After finding their shooting form in the second half, the Rangers were able to continue to execute their defensive strategy: Preventing the Bears from getting the ball into Elli Jankila in the post.
While the shot chart didn’t look pretty early, Mountain Iron-Buhl had no issues running out to an early lead over E-G thanks to their performance on the glass — both offensively and defensively.
A long two from Ava Butler got the scoring started for the Rangers. Then, a Sage Ganyo steal turned into a layup while Jordan Zubich followed that up with a three to give the Rangers the early 7-0 lead.
Amara Wilcox got the Bears on the board shortly after being fouled, hitting one of two from the charity stripe. On the next E-G possession, Wilcox drove to the hoop and converted, cutting the deficit to four.
The Rangers kept finding chances off their own misses however, with Butler knocking down another long two before Ganyo scored on a second-chance drive. Zubich then added a pair for the Rangers from the free-throw line.
Eveleth-Gilbert answered back with a bucket in the paint from Cadyn Krmpotich followed by a Lydia Delich three-pointer. Zubich, however, answered with her own three pointer to make it 16-8 MI-B.
Later in the first half up 21-12, a putback bucket from Gabby Lira, a three from Jordan Zubich and a transition bucket from Jacie Kvas put the Ranges firmly out in front 28-12. Krmpotich got up one more bucket in the post before the first half ended with the Rangers leading 28-14.
Things started to click more offensively for the Rangers in the second half, with the team recording seven threes in the final 18 minutes.
Four of those threes came from Zubich, whose sharpshooting led M-B on the night with 28 points.
Unable to find the hoop in the first half, Jankila got some nice looks in the second half that kept the Bears offense moving.
Slowly, the Rangers continued to extend their lead with Zubich trading off threes with her teammates as Ganyo, Butler and Lauren Maki all converted from long range to aid the Ranger cause.
MI-B closed out the contest on a 11-0 run with late buckets from Ganyo, Zubich and Hali Savela that put the Rangers up 30 when the final buzzer rang, 64-34.
Shaking off the poor shooting in the first half, MI-B coach Jeff Buffetta said his squad played hard the entire night, even when the shots weren’t falling.
“I thought our girls kept playing hard today,” Buffetta said. “We really struggled to put the ball in the hoop in the first half so we started to force some things. I’m glad we kept working hard through that though.
“A couple started to fall in the second and we started to shoot a lot better. I liked that we didn’t fold when things weren’t going well at first. That’s what we need to see.”
While the Rangers remained in control throughout, part of that can be attributed to their defensive efforts that held strong when points were harder to come by.
“We keep stressing having ball pressure, early rotations and boxing out. I think we gave them a couple easy ones where we didn’t box out but overall I thought we did a good job of that. It’s going to be key for us moving forward.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (11-7) are off until the beginning of the Section 7AA playoffs next week. Mountain Iron-Buhl (13-4) will close out their regular season on Monday with No. 10 Cass Lake-Bena, a team they beat earlier in the season, 74-64.
For the eighth-ranked Rangers, it will be a difficult test right before the playoffs.
“It’s a good challenge,” Buffetta said. “Cass Lake is a tough team and they’ve only lost one game since we played them and that was against Duluth Marshall by five, so they’re a good team. They’re aggressive and scrappy and can score points so it’s what we need.
“Playoffs start next week and we need to be playing at our best. I think we also need some rest this weekend. Our girls are a little tired from all the traveling lately. The playoffs should rejuvenate us hopefully.”
MIB 28 26 — 64
EG 14 20 — 34
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 5, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 28, Sage Ganyo 11, Ava Butler 7, Lauren Maki 5; Three pointers: Zubich 7, Ganyo 1, Butler 1, Maki 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 6, Lydia Delich 5, Blair Noyes 2, Amara Wilcox 3, Elli Jankila 8, Cadyn Krmpotich 10; Three pointers: Westby 1, Delich 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 68,
Two Harbors 51
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team got a combined 47 points from Hannah Hannuksela and Kora Forsline on their way to a 68-51 win over Two Harbors.
Hannuksela led all scoring with 27 points while Forsline finished with 20. Maiji Hill added seven for the Giants.
Two Harbors was led by Karly Holm with 21 and Macy Sunday with eight.
Mesabi East (7-9) will close out the regular season at home on Saturday against Moose Lake/Willow River.
TH 20 31 — 51
ME 41 27 — 68
Two Harbors: Paige Haugen 2, Karly Holm 21, Macy Sunday 8, Rachel Bopp 6, Isabelle Tukvam 3, Morgan Beardsley 7, Emma Leach 1, Isabel Schottenbauer 2, Ava Fosness 1; Three pointers: Holm 3, Bopp 1, Tukvam 1; Free throws: 8-17; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 2, Hannah Hannuksela 27, Kailey Fossell 5, Kora Forsline 20, Sam Doherty 2, Stevie Hakala 2, Maggie Lamppa 5, Maiji Hill 7; Three pointers: Hannuksela 2, Forsline 1; Free throws: 21-34; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.