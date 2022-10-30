MOUNTAIN IRON — When the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team played North Central for the first time this season, the Rangers gave up a season-high 30 points in a 54-30 win over the Stars.

Hoping to shore up the defense the second time around, the Rangers applied that defense pressure right from the beginning on Saturday, downing North Central 50-0 in a Section 7 9-Man semifinal game in Mountain Iron.

