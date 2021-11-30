Rangers blow by Giants in home opener

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball squad played their first home contest of the season against Mesabi East on Tuesday night.
The Rangers used some tough defense and shared the ball around the court on their way to a 96-26 victory over the Giants.
“I really like the way they passed the ball around out there tonight,” head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “We played against some tough teams last weekend in the Twin Cities and took that and really came out tonight and played some nice solid basketball.”
The Rangers opened up the first half with sophomore Jordan Zubich hitting three quick three pointers to give the Rangers a 17-8 lead. Not to be left out, Brooke Niska hit a deep three pointer of her own to make iy a 20-9 contest.
Kora Forsline hit a free throw for Mesabi East to cut the Rangers lead to ten points but Zubich added a layup to make it a 22-10 game and forced Giants coach Chris Whiting to take a time out.
The Rangers added four more points to make it a 26-10 contest.
Sophomore Gabby Lira scored on a layup on the next time down court and was fouled. She added the free throw and it was 29-10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl continued to put the defensive pressure on the Giants which led to some back court steals. Hali Savela then scored back-to-back hoops and to make it a 37-12 Rangers lead.
MI-B continued to pour it on in the first half. A Lauren Maki layup made it 42-12 and an Ava Butler three-pointer made it a 45-12 Rangers lead.
The Rangers added to the lead when Junior Sage Ganyo added a pair of free throws before she picked up a steal and added a bucket on the other end to make it a 53-12 game.
Gianna Lay stopped the Rangers scoring run with a short jumper for Mesabi East. MI-B added four more points as the time ran out in the half, taking a 57-14 lead into the break.
Zubich had 15 points in the half to lead the Rangers while Ganyo added 10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had eight players score in the first half.
“We got the ball to everybody out there,” Buffetta said. “We shot the ball well and played some nice defense.”
The second half was not much different.
The Rangers continued to pressure the Giants, which led to some easy buckets.
MI-B started the half on an 8-0 run before Forsline made a pair of free throws and Alexa Fossell made a layup to stop the Rangers scoring streak.
“We knew coming in that this was going to be a tough game,” Giants coach Chris Whiting said. “You just have to go out there and play hard. That’s what I wanted them to do tonight.”
The Rangers added to their lead and the game went into running time with eight minutes to play.
The Giants could not get any closer to the Rangers as MI-B came away with the 96-26 win.
Zubich ended her night with two more threes to give her five bombs on the night and 28 points. Ganyo ended the contest with 16, while Butler chipped in 15.
Forsline led the Giants with seven.
The Rangers will now travel to Hopkins to face Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s on Saturday. Mesabi East will travel to Cherry on Friday.
“That team is ranked third in the state right now so we will need to be ready to play,” Buffetta said.
ME 14 12 — 26
MIB 57 39 — 96
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 5, Gianna Lay 2, Maija Hill 4, Kora Forsline 7, Ashlee Tennison 2, Stevie Hakala 4, Bethany Polla 2; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 12, Hali Savela 7, Jordan Zubich 28, Brooke Niska 3, Gabby Lira 3, Sage Ganyo 16, Ava Butler 15, Lauren Maki 12; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Niska 1, Butler 1; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
International Falls 57,
Eveleth-Gilbert 27
At International Falls, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team had no answer for International Falls’ Olivia Thostensen, who poured in 22 points to lead the Broncos to the 57-27 win.
Morgan Marks paced the Golden Bears in the loss with 11 points. Alex Flannigan added 10 points.
Thostenson’s 22 led International Falls. Maddie Lowe added 14.
Eveleth-Gilbert (0-2) will travel to Duluth Denfeld on Monday.
EG 15 12 — 27
IF 37 20 — 57
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 6, Alex Flannigan 10, Morgan Marks 11; Three pointers: Flannigan 1, Marks 3; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Lola Valenzuela 8, Summer Hesseldahl 1, Gracie Swenson 7, Izzy Valenzuela 5, Maddiw Lowe 14, Olivia Thostenson 22; Three pointers: I. Valenzuela 1; Free throws: 10-18; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 75,
Bigfork 42
At Cherry, new head coach Dan Grotberg started things off on the right foot Tuesday with the Cherry girls’ basketball team as the Tigers downed the Bigfork Huskies 75-42 in their season opener.
Lauren Staples led all scorers in the contest for Cherry with 21 points. Jillian Sadjak added 18. Rylee Mancina finished with 14.
Bigfork was paced by Memphis Tendrup’s 11 points.
After the game, Grotberg said the game plan was a mix of new offense and new defense that looked to pay off for the Tigers in game No. 1.
Being a new coach, we kind of changed up our offense entirely,” Grotberg said. “We know its going to be a work in progress but I just wanted to see that we were getting the flow of it and implementing it into a game. I think we were able to do that and overall, I was happy with how we performed there.
“Defensively, we didn’t change too much but there’s definitely some stuff we need to work on there.”
Cherry (1-0) will host Mesabi East on Friday.
BHS 25 17 — 42
CHS 45 30 — 75
Bigfork: Memphis Tendrup 11, Kristin Grover 3, Kambry Peterson 7, Josie Kinn 5, Eleanor Prato 6, EmmaLee Winskow 8, Matayah Simonson 2; Three pointers: Tendrup 3, Grover 1, Prato 2; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: McKenna Ridge 7, Lauren Staples 21, Anna Serna 2, Casey Zganjer 4, Faith Zganjer 9, Rylee Mancina 14, Jillian Sadjak 18; Three pointers: Ridge 1, Staples 1, F. Zganjer 2, Sadjak 2; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
