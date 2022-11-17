MINNEAPOLIS—The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team is heading to the Prep Bowl after taking down Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 36-15 in a state semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.
Trailing 15-14 at halftime, the Rangers blanked the Warriors 22-0 in the final two quarters as they eventually put the game out of reach for W/H-N.
MI-B senior and starting quarterback Asher Zubich said getting the win over the Warriors and helping bring his team to a state title game was a special feeling.
“For us, our team and everyone back home, we’ve wanted this for so long now,” Zubich said after the game. “It’s been since ‘72, 50 years, since a team from Mountain Iron was last here. It would mean the world for us to take a state championship back to Mountain Iron.”
Zubich finished the game as the team’s leading rusher, running for 108 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He added three touchdowns and 143 yards while going 12-17 through the air. Junior running back Damian Tapio finished with 88 yards and a score on 21 carries.
While the Rangers ran away with things in the second half, it was Wheaton/Herman-Norcross that took first blood. After the two teams each punted away their first offensive series, the Warriors took over on their own 20.
MI-B gave the Warriors the first five yards of the drive on a penalty before running back Brayden Hofer and quarterback Marshall Tolifson got W/H-N near midfield with a series of run plays.
At the Warriors 45, Tolifson then aired one out deep to Andrew Walker-Hannemann, who caught the pass in the end zone for the 55-yard scoring reception. The two-point run failed and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross led 6-0.
Starting the next drive on their own 20, the Rangers put together a seven-play, 80-yard drive to answer back.
Zubich, Mason Clines, Tapio and Riley Busch all picked up yardage on the ground, but a Ranger penalty brought them back 10 yards, almost killing their momentum.
Zubich kept the ball on the next play and rushed for 24 yards to get the ball to Warrior 49. A play later and he was airing the ball out to Braylen Keith, who caught Zubich’s pass and hauled it in for a 47-yard touchdown. Zubich ran in the two-pointer and MI-B led 8-6 with two minutes to go in the first quarter.
Mountain Iron-Buhl stretched out their lead in the second quarter with a 17-play, 91-yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock. The two-pronged attack of Zubich and Tapio cut up for big yardage on the ground. The first four plays of the drive went for six, eight, 10 and 11 yards, giving MI-B first and 10 at their own 44.
The Rangers picked up just seven yards over their next three plays and faced fourth and three near midfield. Instead of punting it away, Tapio took the pitch and ran up the left side for four yards, keeping the drive alive with a fresh set of downs.
Zubich and Tapio kept the drive chugging on the ground and, eventually, Zubich punched in the touchdown from one yard out to make it 14-6.
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross wasted no time answering back, scoring just three plays later on a drive that took less than a minute.
Tolifson completed three passes, a 26-yarder to Brody Nachbor, then one for 12 yards to Walker-Hannemann and finally a 31-yard completion to Walker-Hannemann for the score. The Warriors two-point attempt failed, keeping the Ranger lead at two, 14-12.
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross wasn’t satisfied with that, as they capped off the second quarter with one last drive that saw them pick up three points on a 34-yard field goal from Clint Determan.
During the drive, however, Tolifson took a blow to the head and was replaced by sophomore Holden Rinke. The field goal ended the half with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross leading Mountain Iron-Buhl 15-14.
Trailing by just one, the junior Tapio said the Rangers just needed to keep their heads as they prepared to play one more half of football.
“We’ve been down before. We were down against Cherry. We just knew we had to keep working hard because we can’t let ourselves get down. It was just about keeping our heads up.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl took the kickoff to start the second half, but their first drive ended in disaster when Zubich fumbled the ball on the first play. W/H-N’s Jack Siegel recovered on the four, giving the chance for the Warriors to extend the lead.
The sophomore Rinke came back out as Tolifson was still out from the hit in the second. The Warriors went back three yards on their first two plays and then the Rangers redeemed themselves when Zubich picked off Rinke on third and goal from the five. Zubich ran the ball back to the 23 and MI-B erased their one big mistake in the game.
On that series, Zubich said that the interception was one of the biggest moments for him in the contest.
“I recognized the pass they were going for. We went over their formations in practice. It’s a close game and you know they’re going to score. So I told myself to relax. I knew that pass was coming so I jumped it and I got lucky.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl started their next scoring drive later in the quarter from their own 16. A seven-yard run from Zubich and a personal foul from the Warriors brought MI-B to their own 39. Tapio rushed for 19 more yards to get into Warrior territory.
Tapio, along with Evan Anderson brought the Rangers further into W/H-N territory with plays on the ground before Zubich kept one for himself to get within the 20. A few plays later and it was Tapio running the ball in for the score, coming in from eight yards out to make it 20-15. MI-B added two more when Zubich hit Anderson in the end zone, 22-15.
W/H-N’s next drive got deep into Ranger territory as the third quarter became the fourth. With first and 10 at the MI-B 24, a series of penalties backed the Warriors up 15 yards, forcing them to go for it on fourth-and-25. The Warriors failed to convert and turned the ball over on downs.
MI-B didn’t make W/H-N pay on the resulting drive but that was the last chance the Warriors had at finding the end zone in the second half.
The Rangers added two scores in the fourth to put the game away. The first came after they turned the Warriors over on downs again, this time at the W/H-N 34. Tapio took the ball on the first two plays and ran for a combined 13 yards. At the 21-yard line, Zubich found Sam Lokken for the touchdown pass to put MI-B up 28-15.
MI-B recovered a late Warriors fumble inside the 10-yard line and converted on fourth and goal when Zubich hit Mason Clines for the score. Tapio ran in the two-pointer to put the final score at 36-15.
With Wheaton/Herman-Norcross playing without their starting quarterback for the entire second half, Ranger head coach Dan Zubich knew his team had to take advantage and put some points on the board in the final two quarters.
“The game turned in the second half after their quarterback got hurt,” Zubich said. “We saw Wheaton in the summer at camp and their coach does a great job with them. It’s probably a totally different game if he doesn’t go out. You lose your quarterback in a 9-man game and that’s tough to come back from. Wheaton is a really great team and they’re tough to stop so that totally made a difference for us.”
After falling in the state quarterfinals last year to Fertile-Beltrami, Zubich said his players had extra motivation to make the most of this season. Winning a spot in the Prep Bowl shows MI-B was plenty ready to make up for last year.
“I would hope they’d be motivated. I had to take the game off of Hudl because they kept looking at it thinking of different things they could’ve done. So we had to delete it off there.”
Last playing in US Bank Stadium as a freshman in 2019, the quarterback Zubich said after the game that the Rangers never really lost their cool in the game, even when trailing with the Warriors taking over with a first and goal.
“We were used to the atmosphere,” Asher said. “That felt like an advantage. When I was a freshman, I was going up against bigger guys, faster guys. It was nice to get the experience in and it was definitely something I could draw on this time.”
The Prep Bowl is set for Friday, Dec. 3 in Minneapolis. With two weeks to prepare for their next opponent, Dan Zubich says they’ll take things one day at a time.
“We’ll go watch film on Monday and practice Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll give them Thanksgiving but then we’ll use a whole week to prepare for whoever it is.”
WHN 6 9 0 0—15
MIB 8 6 8 14—36
First Quarter
W: Andrew Walker-Hannemann 55 pass from Marshall Tolifson (run failed)
M: Braylen Keith 47 pass from Asher Zubich (Zubich run)
Second Quarter
M: Zubich 1 run (run failed)
W: Walker-Hannemann 31 pass from Tolifson (run failed)
W: Clint Determan 34 field goal
Third Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 8 run (Evan Anderson pass from Zubich)
Fourth Quarter
M: Sam Lokken 21 pass from Zubich (run failed)
M: Mason Clines 3 pass from Zubich (Tapio run)
