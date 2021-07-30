Range Summer League finishes strong

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Range Summer Basketball League came to a close Thursday night at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School with 11 girls teams coming together to play a final pair of games.
The summer league, hosted by Mountain Iron-Buhl and Virginia, has been key in keeping teams fresh over the offseason while also helping younger players get used to the faster paced varsity play. Boys teams played Monday evenings while girls played Thursdays throughout the summer.
Teams from all across the area including Eveleth-Gilbert, Mesabi East, Chisholm, Greenway, Ely, North Woods, Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Duluth Marshall joined in with MI-B and Virginia to take part in this year’s league. Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta says running and hosting a league locally benefits the Iron Range as a whole.
“It’s good to get all the teams playing. The more kids that play, the better,” Buffetta said. “I’ve always been one to think if you get the teams in your area to play more, it makes the whole area more competitive. If our area in general becomes more competitive then it’ll end up benefiting all of us.”
With options for summer sports expanding across the state, the ability to keep things local ends up helping an entire program from the bottom up.
“Kids have so many options right now with things like AAU and travel ball going on all over the state. For some kids, that’s not easy to commit to. Having a low-cost option right here to just play with your teammates one night a week is nice. You need more court time to get better and that’s what this gives them.”
Virginia head coach Spencer Aune agreed and noted the importance of getting as many players to come each week as possible. Whether new to varsity basketball or already a veteran, it’s an efficient way to keep the rust off in the offseason.
“It’s huge to just get some varsity experience in the summer,” Aune said. “There’s really no pressure. If you win or lose, it’s the summer so it doesn’t matter. We can get our younger girls into some of these games and they can get a feel for the game at this level and how physical it is. The change from junior high to JV to varsity is big and this allows us to work with everybody and improve on things as they happen.”
“It’s the opportunity to have grades 7-12 together on the court,” Buffetta added. “We have all the kids working together and building towards next season. I think that’s what summer is for: Building towards the winter season. We want to get kids familiar with each other and get them ready for the next level of play.”
Aune also noted the low-cost option being an important benefit.
“There’s not a lot of traveling to these games and there’s no paying to get into tournaments. If we tried to replace all of these games from the summer league with tournament games, we wouldn’t be able to afford it. For how much playing time we get here, it’s really a great experience for all.”
With last year’s league cut to just four weeks due to the coronavirus, being able to operate on a full summer schedule again is great for Buffetta and his teams.
“We’ve been busy and I know a lot of other teams have been too,” Buffetta said. “We’ve seen some of the other area schools at tournaments around the state so we know people are doing what they can to get better outside of the league as well.
“Hopefully everything is normal this year and we can see much better basketball on the court because of it. Last year was so hit-and-go and it was hard for teams to really find their groove. This year, everyone should be better having had a full summer.”
The benefits extend to outside the court as well according to Virginia’s coach.
“Last year, I think we got in the gym maybe five days and we weren’t able to play any games. When you get to the season, you can tell that we’re just not comfortable yet until we get maybe 10 games into the season because of that. This keeps them active and motivated along with the practices we have in the morning.
“The biggest thing is just having the kids together for team bonding. Every Thursday night they’ll be hanging out with their team for 2-3 hours and often they’ll go out to eat together after and that’s huge.”
While high school athletes seem to have a full plate during the summer, Aune said it’s understandable for players to have other commitments, but the ability to have a set day of the week just for basketball has turned out to be a positive.
“I told the girls on the first day of summer that the coaches know that they’re busier now than they were in the school year. You go from basketball to swimming to volleyball to softball all in one day and you have family and work and summer vacation to deal with.
“We stress to them that we want them here as many times as they can make it but if you have another sport or a family function then that’s OK too. Go do that. The opportunity is still here when you’re available to play.”
On the partnership between Virginia and MI-B, Aune says it’s one he hopes continues on due to just how practical it is.
“It’s great that MI-B and Virginia have been able to work together to host this so teams don’t have to change up their traveling patterns every week to get here. Working with Jeff has been great and I think it’s just been a success to do it this way so I hope it continues in the future.”
Overall, Buffetta was pleased with the 11-team turnout as well as the turnout of family and friends that came to watch the games.
“It’s good to get things going again. And it’s good that the enthusiasm is high and we have all these teams that want to play. The people coming to watch has been a really nice change from last year as well.”
