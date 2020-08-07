Range summer basketball league wraps up

MOUNTAIN IRON — Girls basketball teams from across the area took big steps toward reaching their goals at this year’s high school summer league hosted by Mountain Iron-Buhl and Eveleth-Gilbert.
Shortened due to the coronavirus, the girls completed the four-week league Thursday at MI-B and the coaches liked what they saw.
“We are improving. We don’t have all of our varsity girls here every time, but it’s still good and we get some experience for some of our JV girls too then,’’ said Chisholm assistant coach Chelsy Schmitz.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Karwin Marks said he has definitely seen improvement in the last month as his club was playing to get experience and not necessarily for wins and losses.
“I have a handful of girls that really surprised. They weren’t really on my radar for varsity this year, but we’re definitely going to have some younger kids that are probably going to step up and get some time this year. And it’s because of the time they put in this summer.’’
Schmitz was pleased with the extra time on the court, as well.
“It got cut short with the coronavirus of course, so we’ve only had a few weeks of it. But we’re able to play a bunch of the local teams and get some games and experience in during the summer.’’
As far as the Bluestreaks goal for the league, the Chisholm coach said, “we want to compete and we want to keep improving. So last week we played Mountain Iron, who’s a high-caliber team, and it was really good to get the experience to play somebody like that.’’
“I think it’s good to get these kids playing basketball,’’ Marks commented. “They’ve been stuck in the house doing things. When you miss a summer -- even an offseason of sports -- I mean having this league you have to have it. We’re playing some really good teams, but that should make you better too.’’
In addition to MI-B, Chisholm and E-G, Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Mesabi East, Cherry and Duluth Marshall participated.
During league play, “our goal was just to get time. Wins and losses didn’t matter to us,’’ even though his squad did try to win. “We had a great turnout this summer. Almost all of our girls eighth grade through 12th grade came to our summer program. It’s pretty hard when they put in that kind of time when they show up to these games to not rotate them and get them in there because that makes them better.’’
With the coronavirus shutting down spring sports and limiting summer activities, Schmitz said this league has been even more important.
“We really just started doing this last summer and it was kind of hard to get the commitment. We’re building. We’ve been working on building the program up. Yes it’s vital and next summer will be even more vital as we used to be a really young team and now we’re starting to be more sophomores and juniors. Now we’re getting older and we want to compete and we want to win.’’
The experience will definitely pay dividends this winter, Schmitz added.
“Last year we made it to the final four of our section and we weren’t used to playing those teams that we saw in our final game. This will give us, hopefully, that experience where we’re able to compete both mentally and physically.’’
Marks added that the league “is about getting your team better. That was the goal of this. It’s just to be playing and trying to get better.’’
He hopes that means his team already has the ball rolling come this winter’s regular season. “So we don’t just start flat.’’
Marks is still concerned about what impact the COVID-19 pandemic might have come this winter.
“I’m hoping by the time we start up in the winter or late fall, we’ll be able to have a season,’’ he said. “I’m just glad we had this summer though, for sure.’’
The coronavirus played a role in just having the league, according to Marks, who said the games were split between E-G and MI-B to try and have fewer teams at a given site.
With COVID-19-related restrictions in place, a very different atmosphere was created at the league, the E-G coach added, and both schools did everything they could to make it safe.
“It was kind of weird when you look up in the stands and you see masks on everybody. Every time the kids come off the floor, you’re spraying hand sanitizer on each other, not giving high fives at the end of games or trying to minimize that stuff,’’ the E-G coach said.
This summer has been uniquely different due to the pandemic, Marks said. The girls couldn’t be in the gym initially, which led to meeting at some parks and playing outside. Marks and his team did whatever they had to do to stay safe, while still being able to accomplish something.
The girls couldn’t pass the ball to each other early on, which meant they could just do fundamental drills with their own ball.
Nonetheless, the girls were all in.
The gym eventually opened up and the E-G girls were “really excited’’ about being able to practice three days a week at 7 a.m.
The turnout was exceptional, Marks said. “I’m hoping that means they were really buying into what we’re trying to do with our program. That was encouraging.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.