Range Sports Stars win 2020 Battle on the Range

ZIM — The Range Sports Stars won the 2020 Battle on the Range U16-18 Softball Tournament held last weekend at McDavitt Park
The Sports Stars beat Cherry 4-3, then upended the Blast 16’s by the score 9-7. That was followed by a 1-1 tie with the Proctor 18U contest to end pool play.
In the semifinals on Sunday, the Range Sports Stars beat the Blast 14’s 4-3 in an exciting, well-played game.
Lydia Delich was the winning pitcher, and Lindsey Tulla had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the championship contest, the Sports Stars faced the Greenway U18 team.
Miranda Kelly and her battery mate Bella Scaia neutralized the strong-hitting Greenway team, which beat a good Proctor 18U team in the semifinals.
Kelly kept Greenway off-balance with a combination of rise balls, curveballs, drop balls and change ups to earn a 8-3 victory.
The Range Sports Stars have players from Hibbing, Grand Rapid, Nashwauk, Eveleth and Esko, and they play their games in Keewatin, thanks to Mayor Bill King, Rico Parrish and the rest of the Keewatin City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.