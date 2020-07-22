Range Sports Stars win 2020 Battle on the Range

Members of the Range Sports Stars U16 softball team, which just recently won the 2020 Battle on the Range U16-18 Softball Tournament over the weekend in Cherry, include, from left, front row, Lindsey Racine, Megan Bussey, Miranda Kelly, Emma Kivela. Back row, Lindsey Tulla, Lydia Delich, Coach Shawn Racine, Monroe Rewertz, Addy Gangl, Bella Scaia, Coach Greg Tulla and Coach Todd Scaia. Missing from the photo are Aune Boben, Coach Jen Boben, Abigail Sullivan, Miranda Gernander.

ZIM — The Range Sports Stars won the 2020 Battle on the Range U16-18 Softball Tournament held last weekend at McDavitt Park

The Sports Stars beat Cherry 4-3, then upended the Blast 16’s by the score 9-7. That was followed by a 1-1 tie with the Proctor 18U contest to end pool play.

In the semifinals on Sunday, the Range Sports Stars beat the Blast 14’s 4-3 in an exciting, well-played game.

Lydia Delich was the winning pitcher, and Lindsey Tulla had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the championship contest, the Sports Stars faced the Greenway U18 team.

Miranda Kelly and her battery mate Bella Scaia neutralized the strong-hitting Greenway team, which beat a good Proctor 18U team in the semifinals.

Kelly kept Greenway off-balance with a combination of rise balls, curveballs, drop balls and change ups to earn a 8-3 victory.

The Range Sports Stars have players from Hibbing, Grand Rapid, Nashwauk, Eveleth and Esko, and they play their games in Keewatin, thanks to Mayor Bill King, Rico Parrish and the rest of the Keewatin City Council.

