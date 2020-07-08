Range Sports All-Stars down Virginia softball, 11-6

KEEWATIN — Trailing by three with nine outs to go, the Range Sports All-Stars needed to start something and quick.
The team with players from Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Nashwauk-Keewatin and Eveleth-Gilbert, scored once in the fifth, then they exploded for seven runs in the sixth en route to an 11-6 victory over Virginia in 18U softball action Tuesday at Pete Filippi Field.
Range Sports was having trouble making solid contact against Virginia pitcher Madison Lampton, but with some perseverance and patience, the All-Stars finally broke through in the final two innings.
“The girls never quit,” Range Sports coach Todd Scaia said. “We were struggling a little bit with the pitching, but we got that one run in the fifth, then we exploded for those seven runs in the sixth.
“Lydia (Delich) pitched a heck of a game. She kept us in there. It was nice that the girls fought back and had that nice comeback.”
The All-Stars actually started fast, scoring twice in the first inning.
Aune Boben led off with a bunt single and took third on a throwing error. Lindsey Tulla would double her home, then she scored when Delich reached on an error.
Delich had an easy first inning, but Virginia took the lead in the second with a three-run inning.
Anna Elias and Elsie Hyppa had back-to-back singles. Mary Skorich reached on a three-base error to plate those two runs. Skorich scored on a double by Hailey Chavers.
Range Sports tied the game in the third when Lindsey Racine struck out, but she reached on a wild pitch. Tulla was hit-by-a-pitch, then with one out Emma Kivela reached on an error, scoring Racine.
“I like the fact that even though we gave up some hits, we kept our composure,” Scaia said. “We didn’t let that get us down. We were able to hang around. That’s all we want to do is hang around.”
Virginia would retake the lead with two runs in the fourth.
Hyppa reached third on an error, then scored on a single by Skorich, who scored on a base hit by Chavers.
In the fifth, Virginia took its three-run lead when Janie Potts hit a home run over the center field fence.
Virginia coach Bob Cohn liked the way his team handled their plate appearances early in the game.
“We played Greenway the other night, and we couldn’t tough either of those girls,” Cohn said. “I told them that Delich was pitching, and of course, right away they saw Eveleth-Gilbert against Virginia.
“They were taking some great swings. Janie hit one over the fence. I thought they were swinging well. We told them that Lydia has a great changeup. When it’s 0-2 or 1-2, they had to expect that.”
That’s when the All-Stars needed to get something going, and Range Sports responded.
In the sixth, Racine singled, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. She scored on an RBI groundout by Tulla.
In the seventh, Lampton got the first out of the inning, then she struck out Monroe Rewertz, but the ball rolled to the backstop, allowing Rewertz to reach safely.
“That was the catalyst that started us,” Scaia said. “That got us going that inning.”
Abigail Sullivan doubled to put runners on second and third, then Addy Gangl tripled them home, to tie the game 6-6.
“Addy’s at bat was big because we had runners at second and third,” Scaia said. “She was able to drive them in to get the game tied. After that, we put the bat on the ball, and kept scoring some runs.
Boben laid down a bunt that scored Gangl to put Range Sports up 7-6.
“Aune is one of the best bunters, either for a single or a sacrifice that I’ve seen in a long time,” Scaia said. “She has the green light to bunt whenever she wants. That’s what got in an extra run, too.”
After the Boben at bat, Racine reached on an error, then Tulla singled. Megan Bussey reached on an error to give the All-Stars the lead, then Kivela hit a two-run triple. Kivela scored on a wild pitch for the final run of the inning.
“That centerfielder, it was a do-or-die catch, and she gave 100-percent effort, and it came out in favor,” Scaia said about the Kivela hit.
Virginia coach Bob Cohn took some of the blame for that inning.
“I chalk that one up to a coach’s mistake,” Cohn said. “My bench didn’t give me the proper information. I was told 5-5 after five and 6-6 after six. I played it (the Kivela hit) like that was the winning run (in the seventh).
“I moved my outfielders in. My centerfielder was playing way too shallow, then it mushroomed after that. I have to blame it on myself.”
Aside from that, Cohn was impressed with the way his team played.
“They played well, and Maddy pitched a nice game,” Cohn said. “She was throwing strikes. The defense, for the most part, did well. We had a couple of letdowns, but this is a young group of kids out here.
“I was proud of the effort.”
Delich allowed 12 hits in seven innings of work. She struck out three and walked one.
Lampton gave up nine hits in six innings. She fanned three and walked one.
Tulla and Kivela both had two hits and two RBI for the All-Stars.
Hyppa finished with three hits. Chavers, Potts and Lampton each had two hits.
V 030 210 0 — 6 12 4
RS 201 017 — 11 9 2
Virginia: Madison Lampton (L) and Aiesha Benner; Range Sports: Lydia Delich (W) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Hailey Chavers, Janie Potts, Lindsey Tulla, Abigail Sullivan; 3B — Emma Kivela, Addy Gangl; HR — Potts
