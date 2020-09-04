Qualifying is a grueling day at Northwest Invite

HIBBING — It was qualifying day Friday at the 94th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Golf Tournament.
A total of 56 golfers, 32 in the regular division, 16 in the senior division and eight in the super-senior division had their fates determined in their respective championship flights in probably the most grueling day of the event.
For some, there were no worries about their status, but for others, it was a grind trying to stay below the projected cut lines.
One golfer, Alex Kolquist of Duluth didn’t have much to worry about as he finished with a 75.
“My round went well,” said Kolquist, who hadn’t played at the Mesaba Country Club since he was in high school, which was 15 years ago. “The only hole I remember was 11, but the course is in great shape. It was fun to play.
“A 75 should get me into match play, then it’s hole-by-hole from there. That’s all that matters. The goal today was shooting what I needed to shoot, then get to match play.”
From the first hole on, Kolquist wanted to play as aggressively as he could play.
He hit his first drive over the creek on No. 1, then he went from there.
“I wanted to shoot as best I could, but still put good, conversvative swings on it,” Kolquist said. “I didn’t putt well today, but the greens were rolling nice. If I keep putting well, they will eventually fall in.”
Kolquist was in a foursome with Ryan Bakken, who also shot a 75. The two are members at the Ridgeview Country Club, so they know each other well. Cole Schafer and Adam Schafer rounded out the foursome.
“It was a super-fun group,” Kolquist said. “It was nice to play with the guys I did, and I was looking forward to playing tournament golf again. It’s been three weeks since I played in a tournament.
“It’s always nice playing a different course than you’re used to. It keeps you more interested knowing you have to concentrate over every shot. Every shot is new.”
Kolquist’s round have a hiccup, however, but he recovered nicely to save his score.
Kolqust was only 2-over-par heading to No. 17, but he ran into some trouble. He hit four balls off the tee and into the woods.
His fifth shot ended up in the fairway, and he was looking at a big number.
Fortunately for Kolquist, his first ball was found.
He took a stroke for an unplayable, then made a bogey to save his score.
“I’m glad it ended the way it did,” Kolquist said. “I was able to walk away with a five vs. I don’t even know what it could have been. Compared to hitting an eight from 40-yards to hitting a three from 70 yards, it’s a big feeling of relief knowing I didn’t have to worry the rest of the day.
“I don’t know how the 75 will play, but it’s not an easy course. The par threes are all difficult and long. The greens are rolling nice, and they’re fast so if you’re on the wrong side of the hole, it’ll get squirrely on you.”
Dylan Samberg, who played hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and will be joining the National Hockey League this winter, fired a 76, which included an eagle on the first hole.
“I was up-and-down today, but it went alright,” Samberg said. “That (eagle) felt pretty good, especially on the first hole. You’re trying to get a par, so I started out well, then it went downhill a little bit.
“The next thing you know, it went uphill. I’m happy with how I played.”
Samberg would par the second hole, then he birdied No. 3 to go 3-under-par, but he got a couple of bogies after that.
“Those don’t help the scorecard,” Samberg said. “I was able to bounce back a little bit. I had a little downhill on the back nine, but it worked out. You have a lot of highs and lows out there, but I was trying to play consistent.
“That’s all you can do.”
Samberg was familiar with the course, having played here a couple of times this summer with friends.
“It’s a good course, and I enjoy playing it,” Samberg said. “It should be a fun weekend.”
Todd Scaia was another golfer that didn’t have to worry about his inclusion into championship flight.
He shot a 74, which put him comfortably into the mix.
“I was happy with the way I played,” Scaia said. “The wind picked up after six holes, and it got a little more difficult. I made two birdies on par threes, and that always helps your round.
“I just tried to get off of the tee, hit greens in regulation and take the putts for birdie that you can be aggressive with. Some putts you have to be defensive with, but if you make a lot of pars, you will shoot OK.”
Scaia has played in the Northwest since 1996, and the farthest he has advanced is the quarterfinals.
He’s happy to have the qualifying round out of the way.
“It feels good,” Scaia said. “I was trying to shoot 79 or better, which is usually the playoff, but this field is probably one of the best fields I’ve seen here. It’s going to be competitive.”
Hunter Rebrovich, who is the son of former Hibbing graduate Ron Rebrovich, shot a 72 to qualify for championship flight.
“I was having a lot of fun out there,” said Rebrovich, who is from Alexandria and is playing competitively at Minnesota State University-Mankato. “It’s fun to come to Hibbing and play. I didn’t play last year due to college, but this year, with the season canceled, it’s fun to be back.
“I hit the ball well. I putted and chipped well. The wind was tough, so I kept it in front of me. Making a championship flight is the goal.”
Rebrovich said he had a good warmup, then that carried over into his round.
“I’ve been playing some good golf this summer, so I came out and played my own game,” Rebrovich said. “I was 1-under at the turn, so I put it into cruise control on the back nine, trying to avoid the big numbers.
“The wind was tough today. You had to keep the ball low today, then guess where it’s at. On the back nine, it’s tough to gauge where that wind is at. You lose track of where you are, and it swirls back there. I was able to find fairways and greens to do that.”
The last time Rebrovich played in the event was two years. He made the championship * flight, then lost his first match.
“I’m hoping to move a little further than that this year,” Rebrovich said.
