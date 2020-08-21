Postponed sports set to tackle fall training sessions

The Minnesota State High School League recently announced details regarding fall training sessions for spring sports that are being moved to the summer, as well as volleyball and football that have been moved to the spring.
Training sessions for volleyball and football will run from Sep. 14 to Oct. 3 while training sessions for spring sports (golf, track and field, baseball, softball and boys’ tennis) will run from Oct. 5-24.
Teams will be allowed a maximum of 12 sessions during these dates. The sessions are intended to allow coaches the opportunity to connect with student athletes and provide sport-specific training and instruction.
Scrimmages, jamborees and competitions are not allowed during this time.
For sports like baseball and softball, where the 2020 spring sports season was lost, this will give kids the opportunity to make progress in lieu of the time missed. While not perfect, it’s a welcomed opportunity.
“I totally understand what they’re trying to do with this,” said Ely head baseball coach Frank Ivancich. “They want the kids to be able to do something. Maybe it’s not the best to try and play baseball outside here in October but I think the High School League is trying to give everyone an opportunity and not slight anyone.”
Eveleth-Gilbert head softball coach Paula Madden echoed similar feelings, saying making time lost that could’ve gone towards player development is a good move by the MSHSL.
“We only got five days with the kids this spring so that’s a lot to miss out on,” Madden said. “Our junior high girls didn’t even get to start before things were completely shut down. I think it’s nice to have the opportunity to get some of that back and keep up with the girls during a time where we normally wouldn’t see them. You love to see softball played outside, but those first few weeks in the gym are so important when it comes to development that it’ll be nice to get some of that back.”
Ely baseball and Eveleth-Gilbert softball are some of the few teams in the area that run successful summer programs from the youth levels all the way to high schoolers. Ivancich and Madden say the opportunity to still play in the summer went a long way in developing their players, as well as returning a sense of normalcy to communities.
“The summer was better than I could’ve imagined,” Ivancich said. “People enjoyed things feeling a little bit more normal by us providing a baseball program for our kids up here. Some places had a few hiccups but it was mostly smooth all across our area.”
“I think we’re thankful that we have such a strong summer program,” Madden said. “Especially this year with how different things have been. Our girls got the chance to gain and improve this summer instead of move backwards if we weren’t able to compete at all. Some of those young girls that didn’t get their chance this spring stepped up and played on the 18U team and really impressed me. I’m excited to see what some of the young talent is able to do.”
There are some concerns, however. With many small schools located on the Iron Range, many athletes already compete in three sports during the school year. With football and volleyball occupying a season all on their own, some kids will look to play in all four seasons and then turn around and keep playing in the following school year with not much of a break.
“Keeping everything condensed for smaller schools is going to be tough,” Ivancich said. “There are kids who go out now and play basketball, football and track and maybe now they’re playing another sport in the fall now that football is moved. The kids are going to be wiped Even if the seasons are shortened, there won’t be much of a break. Maybe in the cities where there aren’t as many multi-sport athletes it’s more realistic. But in places like Ely and Mountain Iron, there are kids who are going to be going nonstop for quite some time.”
For sports like volleyball and football, being moved from the fall to the spring will be a unique challenge, but new North Woods head football coach Joel Anderson says he, his staff and his team will be up to the task.
“For me, personally, I was happy that the High School League didn’t come out right before our season was set to start and tell us we’re going to play a full season,” Anderson said. “I think there’s way too many obstacles in the way of that right now with health mandates and the differences between schools and communities with how COVID is spreading.
“The football part of things was never going to be the obstacles, it’s the unknown side of things. As a new coach, having a plan in place to get the kids back together safely and slowly work in the things I want to introduce is a good start.”
Anderson is replacing John Jirik at North Woods. Jirik resigned from the head coaching position after taking a new job at Tower-Soudan schools. With over 30 years of coaching experience and multiple trips to the state tournament, replacing Jirik in any situation would be difficult according to Anderson.
“He’s had tremendous success and it would be hard in any situation to completely change systems with a new head coach. Getting a chance to meet with the kids three or four days a week this fall is a good way to get them back to sports and introduce them to what I’m looking for.”
Anderson says the next steps following the fall training sessions will have to wait until the MSHSL gives more guidance to teams that are still waiting in the wings for a season.
“My hope is that we have our winter sports as normal and we can have our weight room open and the kids can improve in there. But right now, we’re just waiting on the High School League to tell us what’s next. There’s a lot of grey area and a lot of unknown for what is or isn’t going to be allowed. But at the very least, it’s exciting that we have something right now as opposed to nothing.”
The fall training sessions could prove useless in other ways, according to Ely’s Ivancich as the Wolves will have to deal with losing six seniors to graduation, all while bringing up players who missed all of last season.
“The one thing these fall practices will allow is for our younger kids to move up and get some time in with the kids they’ll be playing with again in the spring,” said Ivancich. “We struggled a bit this summer on our younger squad, the VFW squad, because they were playing teams from bigger areas that they wouldn’t normally play in high school ball. They got their lumps handed to them and they have to grow and learn and they missed a lot of that not playing in the spring. We got better but now our guys can keep learning and getting better and hopefully not lose it all by the time the spring season rolls around.”
