Pointer emerges as a leader for Timberwolves in final season

ELY — When it came to his senior year of Nordic skiing, Ely’s Gabriel Pointer wanted to become the best skier he possibly could.
Primed to make his best run at the state meet in his high school career, Pointers’ final state meet went haywire after sustaining a shoulder injury after his first race that made competing in his second race much more difficult.
Still, Pointer persisted and, with an injured shoulder, completed his second 5K race to take 56th place overall, finishing out his high school skiing career.
More important than the state meet, Pointer says the chance to improve as a skier and become a leader in his senior season helped make the final run that much sweeter.
For his efforts this season, Pointer has been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Nordic Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Coming into his senior season, Pointer was joined by two long-time senior teammates in Jon Hakala and Micah Larson. The trio had led Ely all season and Pointer said the other two were key to the improvements he made this season.
“My mindset this year was mostly about improving how I skied technique-wise. I wanted to do the best I could to achieve the results I wanted. Having both of my other teammates there really helped out at practice. Just having other people racing at my level that I could work with every day really helped me improve.”
At the section meet, Pointer said he went all out in his first race in order to hopefully secure a spot at state before heading into the second race. In the pursuit race, he found himself in a big group of skiers that tackled most of the course together, making for an atmosphere that he had yet to see in a race.
“I had pushed myself as hard as I could in that first race because you just never know where you’re going to end up. You want to give yourself the best chance for success. The second race ended up being so much fun skiing in that group because we were racing each other but we knew that we all were likely to go to state so we were seeing how much we could mess with each other and get away with before we got there. It was really a relaxed pace which I’ve never had before in a race and that made it so much fun.”
Pointer ended up taking fourth at sections and, along with Hakala, qualified for the state meet.
Returning to Giants Ridge the week after for the state meet, Pointer said he had some confidence going into his first race, being very familiar with the classic course at the venue.
“I was going over the course in my head and I just wanted to make sure I was hitting every point as hard as I could. I had one skier that was just beyond my vision for most of the race and really my goal was to catch him. Racing at the Ridge, there was some confidence there because you know how to take a corner or how you need to handle going up or down the hills.”
Pointer sat in 33rd place after the first race, but that’s when things took a turn for the worse. With the state alpine meet running at the same time, Pointer got mixed up with a few downhill skiers and ended up falling down on a patch of ice.
“I was coming back from my cooldown and all these downhill skiers were crossing the path. I did a quick little scoot to try and get across but I just wiped out and ended up hurting my shoulder pretty badly.”
Pointer was cleared to continue skiing on the second day, but it was a tough pill to swallow knowing he wouldn’t be able to perform at the level he wanted to.
“It was super disappointing not being able to race that second race how I planned to. I was with a group of Section 7 skiers again so I really wanted to repeat the section race and stick with them. It didn’t happen so I figured I would just try to race the best I could, even if it was a bit painful the entire time.”
While it wasn’t the best scenario, Pointer said he made the best of it mentally.
“I just had to push through it and kind of look at it as a training opportunity. It was a chance to see how well I could ski with an injury and to see how I could do against others in that condition.”
Ely head Nordic coach Paula Anderson said the timing of the injury made it all that much more upsetting.
“He had made it through the whole season without getting sick or injured,” Anderson said. “He struggled last year with all kinds of leg issues that made it tough to ski on a hilly course. He worked with a physical therapist all summer and fall and made all these changes for himself to help correct it.
“As the season went on, he kept getting faster and there were no problems. It was kind of miraculous. He finally felt like he could ski to his potential but unfortunately he sustained that injury and that took a lot out of him. He probably could’ve been closer to the top 25 on a better day but it’s all in the past now.”
But the state meet is just one part to a season and Anderson believes he made the most of his senior year right from the beginning.
“There were five seniors in the program and he was just a great leader for us. After last year was so challenging for so many reasons, he and the rest of the seniors made a real effort to make this the best year ever and just be engaged with the whole team and especially the younger kids.”
A self-described introvert, Pointer says learning how to be a leader was one of the more rewarding parts of the season for him.
“Being a captain and getting to interact with those younger skiers and learning how to guide them was a really big part of this year,” Pointer said. “Just communicating with them and being supportive with the others was something I wanted to focus on. I’ve had people who graduated in the years before that really have done a great job as leaders so I wanted to at least try to replicate that at least.”
Pointer plans to attend the University of New Hampshire beginning next fall with his eyes set on some kind of engineering program. In terms of skiing, he hopes to continue on as part of a club team or individually.
“I think growing up, I was set up very well for high school skiing. My parents signed my sister and myself up for MYSL (Minnesota Youth Ski League) and we just really liked the outdoors. We had some great coaches throughout all of that and throughout high school. Now I can look forward to citizen races that are longer distances that I’m really excited about as an endurance athlete.”
Anderson says that Pointer’s drive to continue on with skiing is a success story in itself.
“As a coach, my main goal is that when a skier leaves the program and graduates, they feel like they can go on and still want to ski past high school. Whether it’s college or club or just on their own, it’s a success if they want to keep that part of their life going when it’s all said and done.
For Gabriel, I can’t see him slowing down. He needs to really be active and I think he’ll find snow wherever he is.”
Looking back at his time on the high school team, Pointer says he can be happy with all he’s accomplished.
“I can say that I continued to grow as a skier this year and I was able to make connections within the skiing community beyond my team. That was important for me. I’m really happy to have the high school skiing experience but I’m kind of glad I can move on to a new racing experience that I’ve never seen before.”
In addition to Pointer, the All-Iron Range Boys’ Nordic Ski Team includes: Jon Hakala and Micah Larson of Ely and Carter Skelton and Connor Matschiner of Mesabi East Area.
