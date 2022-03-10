Physical Pierz too much for E-G, 54-37

EVELETH — Through one half of basketball, the No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears trailed the No. 9 Pierz Pioneers by three,17-14.
And while there was plenty of defense in the first half, only one team could find the hoop in the second half as the Pioneers outscored the Bears 37-23 the rest of the way to get the 54-37 win.
For Eveleth-Gilbert, it was the last game any Golden Bear team will play at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School Gymnasium. The home side packed with fans in black and gold, head coach Adam Roen said all the support was a pleasant sight in the Bear’ final game.
“It was wonderful to see the gym packed,” Roen said. “It doesn’t happen a lot. We have our core fans and we always tip our hat to them and thank them but everyone that came out tonight and filled the gym added to that excitement, especially at the beginning of the game when things were going our way to start. You could feel the fan excitement and the boys did as well. It was great to see.”
Eveleth-Gilbert ran out to an early lead against the Pioneers but it was certainly a slow start from both sides with AJ Roen scoring the opening bucket on the drive nearly two and a half minutes into the game.
Another two and a half minutes went by before the next score with both E-G and Pierz not giving up the easy basket. A rebound and putback from Jaden Lang made it 4-0, and after a Pioneers free throw, the Bears madeit 6-1 with Lang scoring a layup after picking up the steal.
That was the largest lead Eveleth-Gilbert held all night as Pierz began to push back. Ian Oberfeld nailed a three for the Pioneers before they take the lead on another three, this time from Andrew Winscher, 7-6 halfway through the first half.
After two more Pioneers’ free throws, Will Bittmann got his night started with a bucket in the paint, but back-to-back buckets from Oberfeld and Kirby Fischer made it a 13-8 game in favor of Pierz.
Carter Mavecgot it back within one score with a bucket on the drive but another layup from Fischer stretched the lead back out to five, 15-10. The half came to a close with Bittmann making it a one-point game with a bucket in the paint, followed by a free throw, but Noah Oberfeld found a gap at the last second and drove to the hoop for two more while beating the buzzer, putting the score at 17-14 heading into the break.
Struggling to get an offense going from the beginning, Roen said the message to his team was to find a way to get to the rim.
“At halftime, we just tried to talk about playing our game which is setting solid screens and attacking the basket. Whether that came from driving to the hoop or boxing out and getting rebounds, we had to do something to get to the rim.”
Pierz’s physicality mixed with a short bench for Eveleth-Gilbert meant the second half tilted in favor of the visitors.
Ben Virnig got two quick buckets for Pierz before Joey Stuckmayer hit a layup for the Pioneers. E-G responded with buckets from Bittmann and Mavec, but a Zach Jones steal and layup put the Pioneers back up seven, 25-18.
Eveleth-Gilbert was able to get within three one last time with Bittmann scoring in the paint twice, 27-24. But with around 13 minutes left, the Pioneers took over.
Noah Oberfeld and Jones hit back-to-back threes to extend the lead to nine points. Bittmann answered with a rebound and a bucket on the putback, but Oberfeld nailed another three to make it a 10-point game, 36-26.
The lead continued to balloon when Ian Oberfeld and Vernig found buckets down low, 40-26. Time began to run out on the Golden Bears and they couldn’t get any closer as the Pioneers advanced by a final score of 54-37. Bittmann finished with 15 while Mavec chipped in with 10.
On the difference between his team and the Pioneers, Roen said it came down to whether or not his team could match the physical playstyle of Pierz.
“They came out and just had a physicality from the tip off to the ending horn that we just never could match. Kudos to them for being able to play that way all night long. We just couldn’t get to that level.”
Graduating three seniors in Bittmann, Carter Flannigan and Carter Orent, Roen says next year’s Wolverines team will need to work hard to fill their roles.
“It’s tough to see all three of them go. They all have their own leadership roles within the team and Rock Ridge next season is going to have some massive gaps to fill with these guys leaving.
“I think it’s just stinging a little bit harder for everybody knowing their Golden Bear experience has come to an end and it’s like that for all of us, not just the players. From the players to the fans and the coaching staff, it affects all of us. I told these kids the day I met them that we just have to focus on what’s next and everybody will have to focus on that come next year.”
PHS 17 37 — 54
EG 14 23 — 37
Pierz: Joey Stuckmayer 3, Andy Winscher 5, Jack Prokott 2, Ben Virnig 11, Kirby Fischer 6, Zach Jones 5, Noah Oberfeld 11, Gene Skiba 2, Max Barclay 1, Ian Overfeld 8; Three pointers: Winscher 1, Jones 1, N. Oberfeld 2, I. Oberfeld 1; Free throws: 9-21; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 10, AJ Roen 4, Jaden Lang 5, Will Bittmann 15, Jaydon Peglow 3; Three pointers: Peglow 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Carter Flannigan.
