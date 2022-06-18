Pepper Lysaker football camp returns Thursday

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Pepper Lysaker High School Football Camp is set to return this week, giving area players a chance to hone their football fundamentals ahead of the fall season.
Hosted by Mesabi Range College at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School, Norsemen head coach Tom Inforzato says the camp has been a success since its inception in 2019.
“It’s our third annual camp,” Inforzato said. “We missed one year cause of Covid but we’re still keeping it going. The last couple years we’ve had it, we’ve had good turnout from local kids and that’s what we’re shooting for. It’s a fun day of football for kids grades 7-12.”
This year’s camp will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Thursday. Inforzato says it’s a good option for players looking to work on the basics or keep their skills sharp.
“There’s no equipment, no contact. We’re just working on skills and technique. We tell the kids every year that if they can just take one thing away from this camp and really keep working on that one thing and developing it, then that’s a win for us.
“I know it’s been a really good experience for those that have come. They come out with some more football knowledge and get a chance to listen to a few guest speakers as well. I’d like to think when they start up in the fall, they’ll have something from this camp they can take away from it.”
Making their home at the Mountain Iron-Buhl turf field, Inforzato says it’s a good team up between the Norsemen and local schools.
“We’ll have Rock Ridge head coach Matt Anderson there working with the offensive and defensive line. Chisholm head coach Nick Milani will work on things on offense as well. It’s good exposure for both our college and our local high school.”
A one-day camp running for four hours, Inforzato believes part of the appeal is the low level of commitment the camp takes.
“It’s just one day. Not 2-4 days with kids going at it every day. It’s $35 so it’s a pretty good bang for your buck. Kids get a T-shirt, we feed them and it’s just a nice atmosphere on the MI-B field. We’ve had good weather every year we’ve held so we’re hoping that stays true this year.”
Named in honor of the late Pepper Lysaker, a Mesabi Range legend who coached the Norsemen for 30 years, Inforzato says keeping the camp going in his memory was important for him and the rest of his staff putting things together.
“He was a pillar in the community back in the 70s and 80s. In our eyes and most peoples’ eyes, you think of Pepper when you think of Mesabi Range football. He was their coach back in their hayday, making it to the Aztec Bowl and things like that.
“The teams back then were made up of all Iron Range and Dultuh area kids and it felt like community college football. The dynamic has changed a bit with how we recruit, but when you think of Mesabi Range football, Pepper’s name is right there with it. IT’s a good way for us to honor him and keep his name and memory going year after year.”
Inforzato says the early registration period for the camp has ended, but players can still walk in on Thursday and be a part of the camp. Registration will begin on the football field concourse at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Athletes should bring their own cleats, athletic shorts and T-shirt. Camp goers will be provided with snacks, water, a camp T-shirt and lunch provided by Kunnari’s.
