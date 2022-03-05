Patriots knock Giants out of 7AA tourney, 70-34

HERMANTOWN — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team faced a tough task on Saturday, taking on top-seeded Pequot Lakes in a 7AA quarterfinal.
In the end, the Patriots defense, speed, and long-range shot was too much for the Giants to handle as they bowed out of the playoffs, 70-34.
“Their press hurt us a bit,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said. “They were on it, getting steals, getting baskets on the other end. Breaking it wasn’t easy for us.
The high pressure Pequot Lakes defense gave the Giants trouble from the get-go, as the Patriots turned steals into buckets on the other end. A steal from Kelsi Martini and a bucket on the other end gave the Patriots a 6-4 lead before she scored once more on the next possession to make it 8-4.
A bucket and two free throws from Alexa Fossell helped the Giants stay alive early, but makes from Isabel Larson and Maci Martini put Pequot Lakes up 17-8, forcing the first timeout from Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting.
The Patriots continued to extend the lead in the first. Elli Theel scored the open basket for the Giants, but back-to-back threes from Kaitlyn Geschwill and Maci Martini extended the lead to 13, 23-10. Marta Forsline scored on the drive for the Giants but Maci Martini hit another three, the fourth for the Patriots so far to make it a 26-12 game.
Now trailing 30-12, the Giants played their best ball of the half with about six minutes to play in the period. Fossell nailed a three with Kora Forsline hitting a bucket from the elbow to follow. Mesabi East extended the scoring streak with four straight points in the paint from Stevie Hakala, 30-21.
The Giants’ momentum petered out, however, with the Patriots going on a 10-0 run to end the half with Kelsi Martini scoring six straight during the stretch.
At the break, Mesabi East trailed 40-21. Fossell led the Giants with seven. Larson had 12 for the Patriots.
“We had that run to get within 10 and then two minutes later we were down by 20,” Whiting said. “At halftime we told them just to keep pushing hard, play hard to the end and find some patience out there.”
The second half wasn’t favorable to Mesabi East either, with Pequot Lakes starting the second frame on a 19-6 run that essentially put the game out of reach. Fossell added a few three pointers to her stat line and led Mesabi East with 16 points.
In the end, the Giants fell 70-34, ending their season.
“Alexa had a nice game from the outside. She should trust her shot a little bit more. She came ready to play. She drove the ball, had some nice penetration and played a really good game for us. We’re going to miss her next year and the way she brings the ball up the court and leads the team.”
The Giants graduate five seniors in Fossell, Kora Forsline, Ashlee Tennison, Stevie Hakala and Maggie Lamppa. On his five seniors, Whiting said the program will miss what they brought to practice every day.
“The best thing they’ve done is that they always came prepared for practice. They practiced like champions all the time. I never had to tell them to get going. They led by example and motivated the other players to work hard every day.”
Looking ahead to next season, Whiting says the Giants will need to retool in the offseason.
“We’ll work on our shooting like we always do and then bring in a whole new group of players together. Summer ball is about getting them team together, figuring out how you’re going to make things work and competing for spots in the winter.”
ME 21 13 — 34
PL 40 30 — 70
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 16, Maija Hill 2, Elli Theel 2, Kora Forsline 3, Stevie Hakala 4, Maggie Lamppa 5, Marta Forsline 2; Three pointers: Fossell 3, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Pequot Lakes: June Ruud 1, Isabel Larson 20, Kelsi Martini 13, Maci Martini 20, Ellie Flaws 2, Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Lauren Schultz 5, Ella Kratochvil 6; Three pointers: Larson 1, K. Martini 1, M. Martini 4, Geschwill 1; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
