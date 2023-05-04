VIRGINIA—The Central Lakessoftball team took advantage of the long-ball on Wednesday afternoon in the first game of a double header against Mesabi Range.
The Raiders beat the Lady Norse 9-2 in the opening game of the double-dip.
“We really made them earn it today,” Mesabi Range head coach Brad Matuszak said. “They are a very good team and they showed it out there.”
Neither team could get anything going in the first two innings of play but the Raiders scored three times in the top of the third.
Gabby Dulas and Morgan Majerus hit singles and Hailey Wright reached on a walk to load the bases with two outs. Jill Thompson came up with a single to right field that rolled past the Norse right fielder and allowed all three runners to score.
The Lady Norse cut into the Central Lakes lead in the bottom of the third inning when Joey Westby hit a single, stole second base and came across to score when Lauren Lautigar hit a single.
Central Lakes added to their two-run lead in the top of the fourth inning when catcher Morgan Majerus blasted an out of the park home run. They weren’t done yet.
Wright reached on an error, stole second and came across to score when Jill Thompson hit a double down the third base line. They added a third run when Jennifer Platz hit a sacrifice fly that scored Thompson.
The Lady Norse cut the Raiders lead down to four, 6-2, when Amelia Fritz hit a double and then came across to score when Jasmine Heikkila knocked her own single.
Central Lakes used the long ball to add to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Halle Zupan reached on an error and Dulas came up and crushed the ball over the fence for the two-run home run. Lady Norse pitcher Heikkila shut the Raiders down the rest of the frame and it was an 8-2 game after five innings.
The Lady Norse were unable to get anything else going off the Raiders pitcher Thompson.
Central Lakes closed out the scoring in the top of the sixth inning when Platz reached on an error and came across to score on a Mesabi Range outfield error.
Shuster hit a single in the home half of the seventh inning but it was too late.
Thompson got a ground out from Noel Lind to end the game.
“I’m proud of the way we battled out there,” Matuszak said. “We didn’t give up at all.”
Heikkila took the loss on the mound, giving up nine runs and nine hits.
Thompson got the win on the mound for Central Lakes, giving up the two runs on five hits and striking out four.
Central Lakes 11,
Mesabi Range 0, F/5
VIRGINIA—The Raiders took it to the Lady Norse in the second game of their doubleheader Wednesday as Central Lakes downed Mesabi Range 11-0 in five innings.
Mesabi Range collected just two hits in the loss with Joey Westby and Raven Sainio both knocking base hits.
Lillian Archambeau took the loss in the circle for the Lady Norse, giving up 11 runs (five earned) on seven hits and five walks over four innings of work. She struck out two. The Mesabi Range defense committed a total of six errors as a team in the loss.
Mesabi Range will be back in action at the MCAC North Tournament starting Friday in Brainerd.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rainy River 10, 7
Mesabi Range 7, 1
INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The Mesabi Range baseball team came up short in game one and then couldn’t get things going in game two as they fell 10-7 and then 7-1 to Rainy River on Wednesday.
In game one, Kevin Rahe took the loss on the mound for the Norsemen, giving up 10 runs (four earned) on 15 hits and three walks over six innings of work. He fanned four along the way.
At the plate, Nick Peters was 2-3 with a double and two runs scored. Brandon Lind was 1-4 with a home run, two RBIS and two runs scored.
Cameron Pietrusa, Evan Radovich, Brodie Vining, Will Bittmann and Logan Nordby all collected hits in the loss.
In game two, the Voyageurs plated four runs in the first inning and that was just too many for Mesabi Range as they ultimately fell 7-1.
Bittmann took the loss on the mound, giving up seven runs (all earned) on 10 hits and two walks over six innings of work. He fanned two along the way.
At the plate, Lind was 1-3 with an RBI, driving in Pietrusa, who also went 1-3. Peters, Alex Atkinson, Nordby, Keondric Allbritton and Jameson Brind finished with a hit apiece.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Duluth East 5,
Rock Ridge 2
DULUTH—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team saw some improved play at doubles against Duluth East, but couldn’t come away with a win in their second crack at the Greyhounds this season as they fell 5-2.
In doubles, the Wolverines took one of their points at the No. 3 spot with AJ Roen and Tyler Callister downing Miles Goetzman and Ben Hefferman 6-2, 6-2. Rock Ridge’s second point came at fourth singles with Will Peterson dispatching David Bangarter 6-3, 6-0.
The Wolverines came closest to securing another point at first doubles with Ryan Manninen and Rory Cope-Robinson battling it out with Thomas Gunderson and Karl Kimber, but the East pairing grabbed the win in three sets, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.
In other doubles action, Peyton Bialke and Grady Dimberio fell 6-2, 6-2 to Andrew Good and Colin Mcshane at the No. 2 spot.
In singles, Kasey Lamppa fell at the No. 3 spot 7-5, 6-2 to Ewen Moe. Jake Bradach took a loss at No. 2 to Ryan Delaney 6-0, 7-6(7) and Jared Delich couldn’t find an opening against Dane Patten at the No. 1 spot, falling 6-0, 6-0.
Despite the loss, senior captain Jake Bradach was high on the team’s efforts against a solid 7AA opponent.
“We all played pretty good matches,” Bradach said. “I think overall, our doubles played a little stronger this time around. They had a tough lineup and they kind of switched it around on us and the doubles were ready to handle that.”
Rock Ridge returns to the court on Friday when they host Duluth Marshall.
