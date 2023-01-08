BIWABIK — Over 900 student-athletes descended on Giants Ridge on Saturday for the 2023 Mesabi East Nordic Skiing Invitational.
With high school teams from Minnesota as well as club teams coming in from Wisconsin and Michigan, it’s one of the largest school-aged citizen races across North America with 923 athletes competing this weekend.
Locally, teams from all across Section 7 competed in the race, with state power Duluth East winning both the boys event (559 points) and the girls event (554). Closer to home, the Ely girls’ had the best local finish, taking sixth place overall as a team with 485 points. The Mesabi East Area girls were 23rd (324) out of 57 teams.
On the boys side, Ely was the top local team in 19th place (370) while Mesabi East was just behind them in 21st (366).
Race coordinator Deb Maki said the event was a great success for all involved.
“We had a beautiful day,” Maki said. “The volunteers were awesome. The teams were awesome and the kids were great too. The weather was perfect at about 20 degrees with plenty of sunshine as well. It takes a lot of volunteers to get something like this working but it went off without a hitch.”
With skiers on each team competing in either freestyle or classic skiing, the top two skiers in each discipline contributed to a team’s score.
In the girls’ freestyle race, Ely’s Zoe Devine came home with a win and 144 points for her team, crossing the finish line with a time of 16:09.6. Ava Skustad finished in 23rd in the freestyle race with a time of 18:25.8. In the classic race, Phoebe Helms led Ely in 23rd place with a time of 19:13.5. Kelly Thompson finished in 38th with a time of 20:19.5.
For Mesabi East Area, Aubree Skelton paced the Giants in the classic race, finishing with a time of 19:36.1 to take 29th place. Mia Stark was 47th with a time of 20:40.2. In the freestyle race, Liz Nelson was 70th with a time of 19:45.9 and Wrenna Galloway took 100th with a time of 21:47.7.
Della Bettendorf of Proctor/Hermantown claimed victory in the classic race, coming in with a time of 16:45.1.
On the boys side, Duluth East’s Oliver Miatke won the freestyle race with a time of 13:48.8, while Tommy Simmonds of Prior Lake won the classic race at 14:42.1.
Locally, Carter Skelton had the top finish for Mesabi East Area, taking 17th in the classic race with a time of 16:24.5. Cameron Stocke was 63rd with a time of 18:07.5. In the freestyle race, Connor Matschiner paced Mesabi East in 27th with a time of 15:32.1 while Noah Markfort was 99th with a time of 18:31.8.
For Ely, Eli Olson had the top finish on the day, skating to a 33rd place finish in the freestyle race with a time of 15:50.0. Dylan Durkin was 43rd with a time of 16:19.4. Silas Solum was 38th in the classic race (17:07.1) while Milo McClelland was 88th (18:52.7).
Looking at the results, Mesabi East Area head coach Jon Wagner said it was a strong performance from his group of skiers at this point in the season.
“I was very pleased with how we did overall,” Wagner said. “We saw a lot of skiers stepping up and making some changes they needed to from past races. We’ve been working on technique a lot and it was good to see a lot of improvement from our skiers with their technique improving drastically.
“Seeing so many other teams, the reality is still that you’re lining up with just one other person and trying to do the best you can. To finish in the 20s for both varsity teams was very good. Section 7, I think, showed they’re probably going to be the toughest section in the state and it’s nice to have that competition in your own backyard.”
With skiers competing in one of two disciplines this race, Wagner said his team had a strong base in classic with plenty of learning still happening in skate skiing.
“We’re probably a little stronger on the classic side but that’s the first that gets learned. The kids are comfortable with it at this point. Skate skiing is where the speed is and what we’ve been working on most recently. We know we’ll have to improve our skate skiing for sections with the sprint races and find a way to be more comfortable at high speeds, going down hill and approaching turns. So far, it’s been a nice progression and we hope to continue that trend over the next few weeks.”
Seeing the large event come together, Maki said it was great to see the continued support the large group of volunteers provides year in and year out for the race.
“We just have really dedicated people,” Maki said. “Most of us are parents who previously had kids in the sport years ago. We want to support something good and healthy for our high school aged kids and this is our way of doing it. This is just a great dedicated group trying to give back and hopefully in the future, those same kids will give back as well.”
Competing with such a large number of athletes in one space, Wagner said the atmosphere at the meet was unmatched.
“Everyone was just excited to be there, kids, coaches and workers. The conditions just all came together beautifully and the trails were groomed perfectly. When I saw kids at the starting line before they started off, it was mostly all smiles. It was a real positive day.”
Area skiers will be back on the course next Saturday for the Marshall Sprints at Duluth Marshall.
Full results from Saturday’s event can be found at superiortiming.com.
