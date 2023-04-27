MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team started to see things click offensively on Thursday, as they used an eight-run third inning to power their way past North Woods, 9-6.
The inning was highlighted by senior Elle Otto, who blasted a grand slam over the left field fence to break the game wide open. Rangers head coach Jesse White had praise for his catcher who was ready to go from the first pitch she saw.
“She’s phenomenal,” White said of Otto after the game. “She works so hard all year long and in the weight room. She just loves softball. I could see it in her eyes when she walked up there. She never swings at the first pitch but this time she had it and as soon as she hit it, it was gone. It was awesome to see her get that.”
After the big inning, the Grizzlies found themselves trailing 9-1. North Woods eventually got the deficit down to three over the rest of the game, something head coach Dee Ann Sandberg was pleased to see from her team.
“Our pitcher came back,” Sandberg said. “She struggled a little bit in the beginning but when she came back she stuck to it. She can throw strikes. We just have to get our defense to back her up. It’s a work in progress but we fought our way back a bit despite being down so much in the beginning.”
It was the Grizzlies that scored first in the contest. Nevada Gauthier earned a walk to reach first and then stole her way to third with teammate Avery Thiel at the plate. One batter late, a passed ball allowed her to come home and score to give North Woods the early lead.
MI-B came back and knotted things up in the bottom of the second off of Grizzlies starter Helen Koch. Otto got her day started with a single up the middle. An out later, her runner stole her way to second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then came home after a called third-strike was dropped and the play went to first base.
Ranger pitcher Natalie Bergman settled in during the top of the third inning, grabbing a quick pair of strikeouts to move things along. River Cheney nearly got a base hit off Bergman with two outs, but Bergman snagged the line drive out of the air for the third out to end the inning.
Things started falling into place for MI-B in the bottom of the third with Alix Swanson starting things off with a single up the middle. One out later, the bases started to fill up when Colie Otto and Desi Milton reached on back-to-back walks.
Isabelle Mattson then gave her team the lead with an RBI single to left that scored one run while keeping the bases loaded.
That play set up Elle Otto, who swung for the fences off Koch on the first pitch, leading to the grand slam that put MI-B up by five after trailing just an inning ago. The Rangers weren’t finished yet.
Sam Hoff kept the hit streak going with a double to right-center before Natalie Bergman reached on an error that allowed a run to score, 7-1. MI-B then made it 8-1 when Jordan Lommel hit an infield single to score another run.
Later in the inning, the Rangers tacked on one more off a wild pitch to make it a 9-1 game.
“All season we’ve talked about having good at bats,” White said. “We want to get girls on base, then be patient at the plate and find the right pitch. We’ve been looking to put it all together and I think the girls finally did that in the third inning. We got started with a single, the next couple girls found their way on base and then we got to our cleanup hitter with the bases loaded and that’s what you want.”
North Woods worked their way back into things with a three-run top of the fifth inning.
Karah Scofield reached after getting hit by a pitch, stole her way to second and then moved to third when Addison Burckhardt reached on an error. Two runs then came in to score with Koch knocking one into the infield to make it 9-3. Evelyn Brodeen capped off the three-run inning with an RBI triple to right-center.
Things got even tighter in the top of the seventh, but the Grizzlies could never get closer than three. A walk with the bases loaded followed by a wild pitch allowed two more North Woods runs to score, putting the final at 9-6.
Bergman finished her day in the circle with six runs on six hits and five walks. She struck out 10.
Playing just their third game, Sandberg said the Grizzlies are still trying to get their feet wet with a long winter hindering some of their early-season progress.
“It’s totally new for some of these girls. We have a number of new players this year and we’ve only been outside three times. We haven’t been able to throw to real bases our take much live pitching. There’s a lot of learning going on and girls trying to get a feel for each other. We have to work on our bats too which has been a problem for us at times. We just can’t seem to hit it out of the infield.”
For the Rangers, White was most pleased to see his team hold on to the lead, giving up a few runs here and there as opposed to letting things snowball like they had in previous games.
“So far this year, when we have a lead late, we have an inning that either loses us the game or makes things too close. We’re always talking about how we have to play seven innings at 100% and keep the intensity up. North Woods is a team that’s going to score runs so we have to play defense and keep working even if we’re up big.”
Getting back outside and capping off a busy week of games, White says the team has shown plenty of progress even through wins and losses.
“We’re learning on the fly. We’re making some errors we shouldn’t make but as the week has gone on, I can see we’re improving every game especially defensively. Today, we were better offensively. Looking at next week, we’re going to take that up to the next level and keep pushing forward.”
Ely 24,
Deer River 13, F/6
AURORA—The Ely softball team squeezed in a pair of games Thursday in Aurora and started things off with a 24-13 win over Deer River in six innings.
Zoe MacKenzie got the win in relief for the Timberwolves, giving up just two hits in 3.2 innings of work. She struck out seven.
At the plate, Kate Coughlin was 3-3 with four RBIs to lead Ely. Hannah Penke was 2-5 with three RBIs and a home run and Kate Coughling was 2-3 with two RBIs.
For Deer River, Coco Bowstring was 2-4 with four RBIs. Hailey Edwards finished 2-3.
Ely 16,
Chisholm 6, F/6
AURORA—Ely capped off their day with a 16-6 win over Chisholm.
Zoe MacKenzie again got the win for the Timberwolves, giving up eight hits and striking out five over six innings of work.
Hannah Penke finished 2-4 with four RBIs while Kate Coughlin was 2-5 with two RBIs. Rachel Coughlin finished 2-4.
Abby Duchene was 3-3 with a home run for the Bluestreaks while Lola Huhta finished 2-3.
Ely head coach Cory Lassi was pleased with the pair of wins for his squad after getting the chance to play for the first time in two weeks.
“We got the one game in and then it was two weeks back in the gym,” Lassi said. “It was really exciting to actually get back out there and play again and see something other than the gym floor. The girls were really excited as well and they played really well today. It was nice to be back out there.”
BASEBALL
Rock Ridge 8,
Two Harbors 0
VIRGINIA—In their second of two games Wednesday, the Rock Ridge baseball team kept the runs coming as they blitzed past Two Harbors 8-0.
John Kendall and Isaac Lindhorst combined for the shutout on the mound with Kendall starting and getting the win. The senior gave up just a pair of hits over 3.2 innings of work while striking out five. Lindhorst pitched the final 3.1 innings, giving up no hits and striking out four.
At the plate, the Wolverines were led by Dylan Hedley who went 3-4 with two doubles, two runs scored adn two RBIs. Sawyer Hallin was 0-2 with two walks and two RBIs. Griffin Dosan went 1-3 with a triple and an RBI and a run scored. Gunnar George was 1-3 with an RBI.
