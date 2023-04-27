MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team started to see things click offensively on Thursday, as they used an eight-run third inning to power their way past North Woods, 9-6.

The inning was highlighted by senior Elle Otto, who blasted a grand slam over the left field fence to break the game wide open. Rangers head coach Jesse White had praise for his catcher who was ready to go from the first pitch she saw.

