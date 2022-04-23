Opening a New Era

EVELETH — After too many weeks in the gym, the Rock Ridge baseball team got to open their season on Thursday at the turf fields in Proctor.
With so much time indoors, as well as all the factors that go into combining two programs into one, it’s understandable if there was some apprehension about what the Wolverines could actually do.
Game 1 in the books and it looks like things will turn out just fine for Rock Ridge as they downed Deer River 9-0 in a game where their hitters collected 11 hits and their five-deep pitching rotation gave up just two hits.
Co-coached by Virginia’s Brian Skadsem and Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jamie Lindseth, the Wolverines may not have spent a minute outside before that game, but they sure knew how to come together despite all the challenges this season has brought. On those challenges, Lindseth says he couldn’t be happier after getting a live look at things.
“For about three weeks we’ve been talking about getting outside,” Lindseth said. “You have this momentum going through all this build up with arm care and conditioning, throwing and hitting. You get ramped up and you want to get outside but we just haven’t been able to. It’s been a challenge this year.
“With how things went against Deer River, I can say I was pleasantly surprised. That first pop fly into the outfield gets you nervous but our guys handled it. They’re charged up but they didn’t let the emotions get the best of them. I thought we played well in all facets of the game.”
Numbers throughout the program look strong, with 36 players out for the Wolverines in grades 9-12. Despite both Virginia and E-G losing a lot of talent from graduation, they return just as much this season including John Kendall, Dylan Hedley, Will Bittmann, Carter Flannigan, Jaden Lang, Carter Mavec and Griffin Dosan.
James Toman, Sam Carlson, Gavin Dahl, Dylan Bartlett and Ian Kangas will also factor into things this season.
On what the team does best, Lindseth says it’s hard to decide between pitching and hitting.
“I expect us to be at least six pitchers deep and could be as many as eight at the varsity level. I would never expect to throw five pitchers in a game like we did against Deer River but I was impressed. It’s a small sample size but I think as the season goes on and we are forced to play with quick turnarounds, it will only get better.
“I expect us to be very strong with hitting. Our batting order top to bottom should be very good. We saw good things in the first game. We had some guys battle through long at-bats but the kids stayed tough and fought those off.”
As he’s said in the past, Lindseth believes that the transition from two teams to one this year could not have gone any smoother.
“The rivalry is there whether you grew up blue or grew up gold. But these kids know that it’s not Virginia kids going to Eveleth or E-G kids going to Virginia. Both places are home for everybody. We’ve got 20-some very different kids on the JV and varsity and that’s great. There’s no cookie cutters but everything is fitting together nicely.”
Lindseth expects Section 7AA to be very solid once again this year with teams like Aitkin, Proctor, Mesabi East, Esko and Pine City all vying for spots in the final four. When it comes to their own prospects, the Wolverines believe they should be included in those discussions as well.
“I don’t know how other teams can game plan for us. We’re focusing on ourselves and trying to keep an eye on our own bobbers. There’s a lot of teams that are very similar to each other in the section with pitching and hitting talent and they’re good teams. But I think we have a lot of high-end kids right now over the next couple of years. I wouldn’t bet against these guys against anybody. If they’re not being talked about as being one of the top teams in the section, they should be.”
Lindseth added that the team has set goals for itself in three stages: Have a winning record, win the conference and then win the section.
With Lindseth working on the offense and Skadsem taking the defense, the rest of the Rock Ridge coaching staff includes Sean Streier working with the strength program and the JV, Corey Schriber working with the pitchers, and Gary Flannigan working with the catchers in a volunteer capacity. Lindseth says the depth of the coaching staff this season should pay dividends.
“We’re very specialized this year in a way we’ve never been able to do before. Everyone has their role and the coaches can come together after each practice and get on the same page. With these two teams coming together, there’s no way we could do it without this coaching staff. They’re our backbone.”
With spring getting to a late start this year, Lindseth believes the team can thrive where others struggle, especially when teams are forced into playing more games than anticipated in a week.
“It helps to be deep with pitching. We can look at that as a positive because we know there’s going to come a time where we’re making up games and getting out on the field four days a week. We could see four games in three days in the playoffs.
“We’ve been looking at options for what we want to do on days like that and I think we have a good plan figured out. It’s something we hope can help us when it comes to crunch time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.