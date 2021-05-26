Olson, Frazee lead Grizzlies and the field after Day 1

VIRGINIA — The North Woods’ boys golf team looks to be in prime position to qualify for state yet again after finishing on top on the first day of the Section 7A tournament at the Virginia Golf Course.
The Grizzlies placed all four of their scoring golfers inside the top six and finished round 1 with a score of 305, 22 strokes ahead of the second place Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. The top four teams and top 20 golfers not on those teams advanced to the Section 7A Finals today at the Virginia Golf Course.
The top team at the end of today along with the best five individuals not on that team will qualify for the Class A state golf tournament. The two other teams joining the Grizzlies and the Wolves are Cass Lake-Bena and East Central.
Two North Woods’ golfers are battling it out for the top spot with Ian Olson leading the pack after shooting a 72. Teammate and fellow senior Sam Frazee is one stroke back in second with a 73.
Davis Kleppe was third best for the Grizzlies, finishing in fourth overall after firing a 79. Tied for sixth was North Woods’ Eli Smith with an 81.
North Woods’ two-non scoring golfers also finished inside the top half of the field with Ty Fabish taking 18th (89) and Brant Boutto finishing tied for 23rd with a 98.
Ethan Zaitz, the lone representative from Northeast Range/Ely, finished in 49th with a score of 120.
Other golfers inside the top 10 after day one include Parker Brock (3rd, 78), Tanner Schneider (5th, 80) and Lake Elling (tied-8th, 82) from W-H-A, Teagen Haggberg (tied-6th, 81) from Mille Lacs, LeRoy Fairbanks (tied-8th, 82) from Cass Lake-Bena and Ryan Manahan (10th, 85) from Barnum.
The Class A State Golf Tournament is set for June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Boys’ Section 7A Golf Tournament, Day 1
Virginia Golf Course
Team Results (Top 4 teams advance): 1, North Woods, 305; 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 327; 3, Cass Lake-Bena, 354; 4, East Central, 390; 5, Hinckley-Finalyson, 405; 6, Barnum, 416; 7, Braham, 417; 8, Blackduck, 426.
Individual Scores (Top 20 golfers not on top 4 teams advance): 1, Ian Olson, NW, 72; 2, Sam Frazee, NW, 73; 3, Parker Brock, WHA, 78; 4, Davis Klepee, NW, 79; 5, Tanner Schneider, WHA, 80; 6T, Teagen Haggberg, Mille Lacs, 81; 6T, Eli Smith, NW, 81; 8T, Lake Elling, WHA, 82; 8T, LeRoy Fairbanks IV, CLB, 82; 10, Ryan Manahan, Barn, 85.
11, Kase Pike, HF, 86; 12T, Gavin Brown, CLB, 87; 12T, Mason Schneider, WHA, 87; 12T, Dominic Fairbanks, CLB, 87; 12T, Alex Londgren, Brah, 87; 12T, Wesley Watrin, EC, 87; 17, Tyler Thorvig, EC, 88; 18, Ty Fabish, NW, 89; 19, Maverick Reed, WHA, 92; 20, Calvin Bloomquist, Blackduck, 93.
21, Finn Evans, Deer River, 95; 22, Kyle Gotchie, DR, 97; 23T, Cole Coss, CLB, 98; 23T, Zach Yerke, Brah, 98; 23T, Brant Boutto, NW, 98; 26, Layne Wickstrom, Barn, 99; 27T, Allen Fairbanks, CLB, 100; 27T, Peyton Ammerman, HF, 100; 29, Cody Klein, HF, 103; 30, Clay Nelson, EC, 105.
31T, Leo Kingbird, Blackduck, 108; 31T, Elijah Holloway, Bigfork, 108; 33T, Aiden Elhardt, Bigfork, 109; 33T, Michael Dascalos, WHA, 109; 35T, Ethan Schroeder, Braham, 110; 35T, Jacob Forseen, Blackduck, 110; 35T, Nickolas Dixon, EC, 110; 38T, Isaac Giffen, CLB, 111; 38T, Alex Nelson, Barnum, 111; 40, Tucker Gould, Braham, 112.
41T, Brady Coughlin, Barnum, 114; 41T, Brice Mitchell, HF, 114; 43, Dawson Hazelton, Blackduck, 115.
Non-advancing golfers: 44T, Austin Johnson, Bigfork, 117; 44T, Bryan Blowers, HF, 117; 44T, Tyler Bottema, ML, 117; 44T, Tyler Heikes, Braham, 117; 48, Jordan Bird, Barnum, 119; 49, Ethan Zaita, NRE, 120; 50, Kevin Laman, Braham, 122; 51, Daniel Bonn, HF, 135.
