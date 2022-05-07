Northland converges on Doc Savage Invite

AURORA — The Hibbing girls track and field team came away with a win Friday, putting up 135 points to take the 2022 Doc Savage Invite at Mesabi East High School.
Mesabi East finished fourth (82 points) in the meet, Ely seventh (75), Mountain Iron-Buhl eighth (27) and Chisholm ninth (14.5).
On the boys’ side, Duluth East won the meet with 202.5 points. Hibbing was second (156.5) and Mesabi East third (83). Chisholm finished sixth (35), Ely seventh (28) and Mountain Iron-Buhl ninth (19).
Julia Gherardi led the way for the Bluejackets on the girls side, taking home two individual wins, including the 100 meter dash (13.21) and the pole vault (11 feet, six inches). She finished second in the long jump (15 feet, three and a half inches) and was part of the winning 4x200 meter relay team along with Abigail Theien, Claire Rewertz and Brynn Babich (1:52.93).
The Bluejackets led the way on the girls side with six total event wins including Jorie Anderson in the 3200 meter run (12:46.78), the 4x400 relay team tof Tara Hertling, Theien, Babich and Gianna Figueroa (4:23.70) and the 4x800 relay team of Anderson, Mileena Sladek, Theien and Figueroa (10:24.76).
The Bluejackets also earned a runner-up effort from Symone Perez in the high jump with a jump of four feet, six inches and Isabelle Walto in the shot put with a heave of 30 feet, 11 inches.
Mesabi East finished with two event wins and were led by Elli Theel, who finished first in the long jump with a best mark of 15 feet, 11 inches. Theel also took second in the 100 meter dash (13.44) and fourth in the 200 meter dash (28.27). Hannah Baker was second in the discus with a throw of 96 feet, four inches.
The Giants also came away with the win in the 4x100 relay with the team of Sophie Holsclaw, Kylie Meyer, Kerbie Olmstead and Theel putting down a time of 53.93.
Ely’s lone win of the day came in the discus with senior Ande Visser winning the event with a throw of 100 feet, four inches. Ely saw second place finishes from Grace LaTourell in the 400 meter dash (1:06.62) and Sarah Visser in the triple jump (31 feet, five and a quarter inch).
Mountain Iron-Buhl finished with one win as well with sophomore Liz Nelson taking first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:42.88. Nelson also took second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:34.13.
Cienna Parr led the Bluestreaks in the field, taking third in the high jump with a height of four feet, four inches. Hailey Johnson led on the track with a fourth place finish in the 100 meter dash for Chisholm. Her time was 13.86.
On the boys side, Hibbing led the local contingent of teams with four event wins, starting with Amari Manning taking the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.01. Manning also went on to win the long jump with a best leap of 19 feet, 10 and a quarter inches and took second in the triple jump (39-05.50)
Jacob Jensrud picked up a win for the Bluejackets, taking the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.01. Hibbing’s final win ame in the 4x400 meter relay with Justin Walker, Logan Drews, Finn Eskeli and Ben Riipinen winning with a time of 3:45.20.
Hibbing had other runner-up finishes including Vincent Carlson in the high jump (5-06), Ethan Roy in the pole vault (11-00), and the 4x200 relay team of Carlson, Thomas Hagen, Jensrud and Manning finishing with a time of 1:35.86.
Mesabi East came away with two wins on the day. Senior Jack Ribich won the triple jump with a mark of 40 feet, six and three-quarter inches. The Giants quartet of Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola and Ribich also earned a win in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 47.50. Ribich completed his successful day in the long jump, finishing second with a jump of 19 feet flat.
Noah Markfort earned a silver for the Giants in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.92, while Carter Skelton was second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:49.39. Alex Leete also earned a second place finish, crossing the finish line in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:06.61.
The Chisholm boys were led by Shane Zancauske, who took second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.89. Zancauske, along with Hayden Roche, July Abernathy and Ethan Lauzen finished second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.55.
Ely’s top performance of the day came in the 4x800 meter relay with Micah Larson, Silas Solum, Gabriel Pointer and Jake Cochran taking second with a time of 9:32.95. Leo Stalmer also put down a fourth place finish for the Timberwolves in the 300 meter hurdles (47.73).
The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys team were paced by a pair of fourth place finishes, with Jeffrey Kayfes crossing in that position in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:03.29. The 4x00 relay team consisting of Michael French, Finely Ratliff, Landon Kniefel and Kayfes also ended up taking fourth with a time of 3:59.70.
2022 Doc Savage Invite
Girls team results: 1, Hibbing, 135; 2, Duluth East, 114.5; 3, Hermantown, 85; 4, Mesabi East 82; 5, Two Harbors, 81; 6, International Falls, 80; 7, Ely, 75; 8, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 27; 9, Chisholm 14.5; 10, Bigfork, 3.
Boys team results: 1, Duluth East, 202.5; 2, Hibbing, 156.5; 3, Mesabi East, 83; 4, Hermantown, 71; 5, Two Harbors, 62; 6, Chisholm, 35; 7, Ely 28; 8, International Falls, 25; 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 19; 10, Bigfork, 9.
Girls results
100 meter dash: 1, Julia Gherardi, Hib, 13.21; 2, Elli Theel, 13.44; 3, Bianca Lott, DE, 13.61; 4, Hailey Johnson, Chis, 13.86; 5, Jenna Marxhausen, TH, 13.91.
200 meter dash: 1, Marxhausen, TH, 27.85; 2, Liv Birkeland, Herm, 28.21; 3, Lott, DE, 28.23; 4, Theel, ME, 28.27; 5, Delaney Nelson, TH, 28.60.
400 meter dash: 1, Birkeland, Herm, 1:05.47; 2, Grace LaTourell, Ely, 1:06.62; 3, Annabelle Eaton, DE, 1:06.98; 4, Madeline Perry, Ely, 1:08.03; 5, Brooke Wiese, Herm, 1:08.46.
800 meter run: 1, Anna-Britta Helmer, DE, 2:30.25; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 2:34.13; 3, Aubree Skelton, 2:35.09; 4, Claire Niksich, Herm, 2:38.08; 5, Campbell Amundson, Hermn, 2:38.39.
1600 meter run: 1, L. Nelson, MIB, 5:42.88; 2, Veronica Wahman, DE, 5:46.87; 3, Mileena Sladek, Hib, 5:48.89; 4, Autumn Smith, TH, 5:49.81; 5, Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:52.65.
3200 meter run: 1, Jorie Anderson, Hib, 12:46.78; 2, Lamar Gordon, TH, 12:47.67; 3, Amelia Wise, DE, 12:50.66; 4, Chloe Green, ME, 13:05.16; 5, Molly Brophy, Ely, 13:12.67.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Sophia Revoir, DE, 17.69; 2, Ilee Smith, DE, 17.99; 3, Geli Stenson, Hib, 18.77; 4, Jillian Bilben, IF, 19.52; 5, Abby Myers, DE, 19.75.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Revoir, DE, 49.67; 2, Smith, DE, 52.47; 3, Maddie Lowe, IF, 52.86; 4, Olivia Forsline, ME, 53.25; 5, Stenson, Hib, 53.28.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Sophie Holsclaw, Kylie Meyer, Kerbie Olmstead, Theel), 53.93; 2, Hermantown A, 54.53; 3, International Falls A, 55.20; 4, Ely A(Madison Rohr, Audrey Thomas, Anna Larson, Lillian Tedrick), 56.89; 5, Hermantown B, 57.26.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Hibbing A (Abigail Theien, Claire Rewertz, Brynn Babich, Gherardi), 1:52.93; 2, Two Harbors A, 1:53.54; 3, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Bella Thomas, O. Forsline, Skelton), 1:55.02; 4, Hermantown A, 1:55.69; 5, International Falls A, 1:58.59.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Hibbing A (Tara Hertling, Theien, Babich, Gianna Figueroa), 4:23.70; 2, Two Harbors A, 4:32.94; 3, International Falls A, 4:33.09; 4, Ely A (LaTourell, Rohr, Zoe Devine, Annikka Mattson), 4:33.93; 5, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Thomas, O. Forsline, Skelton), 4:36.19.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Hibbing A (Anderson, Sladek, Theien, Figueroa), 10:24.76; 2, Two Harbors A, 10:26.17; 3, Duluth East A, 10:49.55; 4, International Falls A, 10:58.30; 5, Duluth East B, 11:13.31.
High jump: 1, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 4-08; 2, Symone Perez, Hib, 4-06; 3T, Cienna Parr, Chis, 4-04; 3T, Babich, Hib, 4-04; 5, Piper Tomczak, IF, 4-04.
Pole vault: 1, Gherardi, Hib, 11-06; 2T, Lott, DE, 8-00; 2T, Revoir, DE, 8-00; 4T, Sladek, Hib, 7-06; 4T, Quianna Ford, IF, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Theel, ME, 15-11; 2, Gherardi, Hib, 15-03.50; 3, Brooklyn Nelson, TH, 14-11; 4, Sarah Visser, Ely, 14-06.50; 5, Mya Poe-Johnson, TH, 14-01.50.
Triple jump: 1, Emma Herstad, Herm, 31-10.25; 2, S. Viser, Ely, 31-05.25; 3, Hertling, Hib, 30-10; 4, B. Nelson, TH, 29-08.75; 5, Nora Sullivan, IF, 28-06.
Discus throw: 1, Ande Visser, Ely, 100-04; 2, Hannah Baker, ME, 96-04; 3, Elise Harriman, Herm, 91-08; 4, Kellen Thomas, Ely, 88-03.50; 5, Lowe, IF, 85-08.
Shot put: 1, Herstad, Herm, 33-01; 2, Isabelle Walto, Hib, 30-11; 3, Gabby Belrose, Herm, 30-00.75; 4, Baker, ME, 30-00.25; 5, A. Visser, Ely, 27-04.
Boys results
100 meter dash: 1, Amari Manning, Hib, 12.01; 2, Tate Nelson, TH, 12.10; 3, Ethan Murray, ME, 12.11; 4, Darby Patterson, DE, 12.28; 5, Matson Granmo, TH, 12.33.
200 meter dash: 1, Jacob Jensrud, Hib, 24.01; 2, John Ramberg, DE, 24.07; 3, Logan Drews, Hib, 24.58; 4, Nelson, TH, 24.64; 5, Granmo, TH, 24.66.
400 meter dash: 1, Jackson DesCombaz, DE, 53.24; 2, Noah Markfort, ME, 53.92; 3, Addison Kent, DE, 54.39; 4, Patterson, DE, 54.56; 5, Granmo, TH, 55.46.
800 meter run: 1, DesCombaz, DE, 2:06.02; 2, Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 2:06.97; 3, Oliver Miatke, DE, 2:09.35; 4, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:12.96; 5, Samuel Blascyk, DE, 2:13.53.
1600 meter run: 1, Miatke, DE, 4:46.10; 2, Carter Skelton, ME, 4:49.39; 3, Blascyk, DE, 4:59.79; 4, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 5:03.29; 5, Cyrus Myers, TH, 5:16.21.
3200 meter run: 1, Ian Thorpe, TH, 10:22.69; 2, Alex Leete, ME, 11:06.61; 3, Mark Kaczmarczyk, DE, 11:12.19; 4, Ian Morse, DE, 11:40.55; 5, Timmy Green, ME, 12:17.65.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Bryce Symens, DE, 18.79; 2, Shane Zancauske, Chis, 18.89; 3, Peter Saftner, DE, 19.09; 4, Dallas Swart, Hib, 19.13; 5, Zion Desulme, DE, 19.86.
300 meter hurdles: 11, Wyatt Loken, Herm, 45.96; 2, Desulme, DE, 46.30; 3, Swart, Hib, 47.29; 4, Leo Stalmer, Ely, 47.73; 5, Saftner, DE, 48.57.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East a (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Jack Ribich), 47.50; 2, Chisholm A (Hayden Roche, Zancauske, July Abernathy, Ethan Lauzen), 47.55; 3, Hibbing A (Trevor VonBrethorst, Thomas Hagen, Vincent Carlson, Andrew Lees), 49.08; 4, HErmantown A, 49.49; 5, Duluth East A, 49.79.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Duluth East A, 1:35.37; 2, Hibbing A (Carlson, Hagen, Jensrud, Manning), 1:35.86; 3, Hermantown A 1:38.14; 4, Mesabi East A (Evan James, Carter Steele, Levander, Ribich), 1:38.99; 5, Hibbing B (VonBrethorst, Austin Valento, Lees, Swart), 1:43.75.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Hibbing A (Justin Walker, Drews, Finn Eskeli, Ben Riipinen), 3:45.20; 2, Hermantown A, 3:50.03; 3, Mesabi East A (Sulvoris Wallace, Steele, Skelton, Markfort), 3:54.06; 4, Mountain Iron-Buhl A (Michael French, Finley Ratliff, Landon Kniefel, Kayfes), 3:59.70; 5, Duluth East A, 4:03.61.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Duluth East A, 8:56.70; 2, Ely A (Micah Larson, Silas Solum, Gabriel Pointer, Jake Cochran), 9:32.95; 3, Hibbing B (Christian Massich, Taite Murden, Ethan Aune, Mitchell Anderson), 9:38.12; 4, Hibbing A (Walker, Elias Langner, Silas Langner, Oliver Stevens), 9:58.51; 5, Hermantown A, 10:04.22.
High jump: 1, Blake Schmitz, Herm, 5-08; 2, Carlson, Hib, 5-06; 3, VonBrethorst, Hib, 5-06; 4, Jensrud, Hib, 5-06; 5, Lauzen, Chis, 5-04.
Pole Vault: 1, Leif Ziring, DE, 12-00; 2T, Ethan Roy, Hib, 11-00; 2T, Austin Pierce, Hib, 11-00; 4T, Carter Bungarden, Hib, 9-06; 4T, Aiden Thibault, DE, 9-06.
Long jump: 1, Manning, Hib, 19-10.25; 2, Ribich, ME, 19-00; 3, Patterson, DE, 18-11.75; 4, Donovin Wittenberg, DE, 18-07.25; 5, Nathaniel Piper, DE, 18-06.75.
Triple jump: 1, Ribich, ME, 40-06.75; 2, Manning, Hib, 39-05.50; 3, Jensrud, Hib, 37-10.75; 4, Roy, Hib, 36-11; 5, Charlie Thompson, Chis, 36-07.75.
Discus throw: 1, Carter Svobodny, DE, 120-06; 2, Austin Wunner, Herm, 118-10; 3, Braden Skifstad, IF, 118-07.50; 4, Brenden Lampela, TH, 116-10; 5, Ethan Maas, TH, 115-11.50.
Shot put: 1, Maas, TH, 45-09; 2, Wunner, Herm, 43-03.50; 3, Caden Kallinen, Bigfork, 42-10.25; 4, Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 42-04.75; 5, Brady Schubitzke, DE, 40-00.50.
