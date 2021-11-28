North Woods standout Aune heads to Hamline

COOK — North Woods senior Erik Aune wanted a chance to compete at the college level right away at whatever school he chose to continue his football career.
The talented wideout and safety said that was a big factor recently as he has committed to Hamline University to play for the Pipers beginning next season.
Aune said Hamline was very active in recruiting him which also helped make his choice that much easier.
“They recruited me hard throughout the summer and the season,” Aune said. “They had me down to Hamline for a visit in July and then for two game visits this season. The coaches would call or text me at least twice a week.”
Aune said Hamline recruits and keeps a healthy amount of players on their roster, around 80 which is enough to give everyone a chance starting freshman year.
“They suit up everyone for every game home and away. Everyone has an opportunity to start and play. Most programs want you to grayshirt your first year and will only play upperclassmen. The opportunity to compete right away was a huge plus.”
Education wise, the future business analytics major said the small town feel in a big city along with reasonable class sizes made sense for what he was wanting out of his education.
“I really liked the campus. You are in the Twin Cities but the campus makes it seem like you are in your own little community. It doesn’t seem like you’re in a big city at all.
“I like the small class sizes. You get to know your professors and get more one-on-one attention. Being in the cities also gives ample opportunities for internships and building connections for future jobs.”
Aune says he was also recruited by the University of Wisconsin–Stout but ultimately chose Hamline for the aforementioned reasons.
Attending North Woods beginning in his junior year, Aune was successful at the 8-man football level at his previous school, Berchmans Academy in Grand Coteau, Louisiana. There, the Saints were three-time state champions and, as a sophomore, Aune earned an all-state nod at wide receiver.
Aune earned an all-district nod in Minnesota in his junior year and was named a preseason 2nd team all state defensive back prior to his senior season. When it comes to where he’ll use his talents for the Pipers, Aune says he’s happy to play at any spot.
“I’m fine playing either position. They haven’t said which they intend to have me play. I think it all depends on their recruiting class and returning players.”
Aune, who also plays basketball for the Grizzlies, says he had plans on playing college basketball for the longest time growing up before ultimately growing more attached to football.
“I grew up in the gym as my dad was an athletic director, teacher and coach who always had me along with him. He was a scout for the Minnesota Lynx and worked summer camps all over. My sister played Division I basketball (University of Louisiana-Monroe) so we went to most of her games as well.
“Football didn’t become my favorite sport to play until my freshman year. All of my friends played football and only a few played basketball. It wasn’t as much fun after my dad wasn’t coaching us either. I’ve always liked football as well, going to a ton of games,” growing up.
Even then, he didn’t start playing football until middle school.
“My parents wouldn’t let me play until seventh grade. My dad said too many kids start too early and get scared away from football because they aren’t ready for all the contact. In Louisiana, they have tackle leagues starting at five years old.”
The next phase of his life settled, Aune says he’s excited to get the chance to keep playing football while also deciding what to do after that.
“I might continue my education, get a masters degree and become a grad assistant and get into college coaching.”
