03.16.22 North Woods basketball-2.jpg

North Woods’ Brenden Chiabotti puts up a three pointer during the first half of last season’s Section 7A semifinal game against Deer River at UMD.

 Mark Sauer/File

COOK—Another member of the Chiabotti family has joined the 1,000 point club, with North Woods senior Brenden Chiabotti eclipsing the milestone last Friday in a home game against Littlefork-Big Falls.

The Grizzly needed 42 points to hit the mark. Knowing his next few games were on the road, the senior exploded for 50 points to hit the milestone while helping his team to a 115-68 win over the Vikings.

