COOK—Another member of the Chiabotti family has joined the 1,000 point club, with North Woods senior Brenden Chiabotti eclipsing the milestone last Friday in a home game against Littlefork-Big Falls.
The Grizzly needed 42 points to hit the mark. Knowing his next few games were on the road, the senior exploded for 50 points to hit the milestone while helping his team to a 115-68 win over the Vikings.
First-year head coach Andrew Jugovich commended the senior on the accomplishment, describing the special night for Chiabotti.
“Before the game, he knew that he was close,” Jugovich said. “We were hoping that we could help him hit that mark at home in front of our own crowd. Being 42 points away, that’s not a guarantee but if he was hot, he wanted to stay in and try to get it.”
Jugovich said Chiabotti shot 50% on the night (38% from three, 60% inside the arc), with the entire team invested in getting another Chiabotti name in the record book.
“He was putting shots up because everyone wanted to give him the ball. We knew that if he wasn’t hitting shots early, we’d not focus on that goal and he’d get it on the road. Eventually he’d get it. All of the other seniors on the team and the rest of our guys wanted to see him make it. There was a time where he was cold, missed about five or six shots in a row but then he started picking it up and taking it to the rim.
“This team is dedicated to each other and they were dedicated to him reaching that goal, doing what they wanted to do to give him the ball. He capitalized on it and was able to lead us that night.”
Despite being an excellent scorer on the court, Jugovich says Chiabotti also puts in the extra effort in just about everything he does.
“When he comes to practice every day, he’s the one helping the younger kids. He’s setting up the drills and leading the way. It’s been amazing to have him and the other seniors help get this team together as a new coach. It’s helped me a lot.”
Jugovich says Chiabotti has really hit his stride late in the season, especially on the floor.
“Five or six games ago, he was probably averaging 10 points a game. Over the last six games, including the 50-point game, he’s averaging well over 25 to 30 points a game for us. He’s been tremendous.”
As of this writing the Grizzlies sit with a 12-9 record on the season with five games to go. Chiabotti says North Woods needs to be ready for the final stretch of the regular season if they want to secure a stronger playoff seed.
“We have a few tough games coming up and we know where we stand. Rock Ridge and Chisholm are next and those wi’ll be tough. The boys will have to be ready for those. Then we’re on the road at Carlton and at Deer River which will definitely be another set of challenges for us. We all want to move up so we’ll need those leaders like Brenden to help lead the charge for us.”
For his 50-point performance, Chiabotti has been nominated for the Top Performer of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-11 on the Minnesota Basketball Hub. Jugovich asked anyone who’s interested to vote for the senior in an online poll that runs through Sunday at noon. The poll can be found at mnbasketballhub.com
