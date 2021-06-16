North Woods finishes fourth at state; Frazee takes 12th spot

BECKER — The North Woods boys golf team had a stronger second day at the Class A State Golf Tournament, but the gap was too large to make up as they finished in fourth place overall as a team.
The Grizzlies ended the tournament with a two-day team total of 675, 19 strokes behind third place Sleepy Eye. Fertile-Beltrami won the team title with a 629 while Legacy Christian was second at 642.
North Woods was led individually by Sam Frazee, whose one-over 73 on the second day moved him up to 12th place overall, finishing with a two-day total of 154. Ian Olson was next for the Grizzlies, tying for 35th place with a score of 169.
Davis Kleppe finished in fourth place with a 170 and Eli Smith rounded out the scoring top four with a 63rd place finish (182). Ty Fabish finished the state tournament in 81st place (200) while Brant Boutto was 87th (233).
Fertile-Beltrami’s Rylin Petry won the individual title with a two-day 146.
North Woods head coach Will Kleppe said the second day was much improved for his team compared to day one and that his team would’ve been in contention for a top three spot had they played as well on the first day.
“We picked up some strokes but the gap was just too big at the end of the day,” Kleppe said. “The boys were all happier for the most part with how we finished up. Sam shot a one-over 73 which is just fantastic. That put him up in 12th place. A lot of our guys were picking up some strokes they missed out on yesterday and I think overall they were much happier with how things went today.
“If we played as well yesterday as we did today we’d have been battling for third for sure. But that’s golf, sometimes things don’t go your way.”
Looking back at the entire season, Kleppe said it was a success for the Grizzlies and probably the most normal part of the school year for his players.
“With the way the year started and missing out on last year, having the chance to see this year play out and make it down to state was just great. It was about as normal as we’d hope things could be and to end our second day playing better was great. At the end of the day, we got to play some good golf and it was just a fun time for everyone involved.”
