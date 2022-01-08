Nordic skiers converge on Giants Ridge

BIWABIK — Hundreds of high school Nordic skiers from around the state converged on Giants Ridge Saturday for the 2022 Mesabi East Invitational.
With skiers from over 50 teams in attendance on both the boys and girls side, the competition was high as skiers competed in either classic or freestyle races, with the top two finishers in each discipline counting towards a team’s score.
On the girls side, the Ely Timberwolves had the best finish of all area teams, taking home sixth place with 432 points. In the classic race, Zoe Devine finished fourth overall with a time of 18:46.4. She was followed by Sydney Durkin in 30th (21:31.8). In the freestyle race, Phoebe Helms led the Timberwolves in 11th place with a time of 20:26.6. Gracie Pointer finished in 47th with a time of 22:33.8 to round out the Ely scoring.
The Mesabi East Area girls finished in 28th place on the day with 272 points. Aubree Skelton led the way for the Giants with a 23rd place finish in the freestyle race (21:24.1). Wrenna Galloway finished in 92nd (25:46.1). In classic, Mia Stark finished in 48th for Mesabi East (22:34.9) while Lindsay Baribeau was 89th (25:30.5).
On the boys side, Ely finished in 19th place overall with 328 points. Gabriel Pointer led the way in freestyle, finishing 16th with a time of 16:54.1. Liam Lacey was next in 108th with a time of 22:33.2. In the class race, Jon Hakala paced the Timberwolves in 28th place with a time of 17:54.8. Not far behind in 34th was Micah Larson (18:07.4).
The Mesabi East Area boys were not far behind Ely in 20th place with 310 points. Connor Matschiner took home 13th place in the classic race with a time of 17:20.9 to lead the Giants. Ben Gornik finished in 53rd with a time of 18:57.0. In the freestyle race, Carter Skelton was 38th overall with a time of 18:18.7 while Patrick Douglas was 100th with a time of 22:05.2.
Overall, St. Paul Highland Park was the girls’ team champion with 503 points while Duluth East won the boys event with 479. Greta Hansen from Math & Science Academy won the girls classic race with a time of 18:14.7 while Highland Park’s Molly Moening won the freestyle event with a time of 18:30.5. Minneapolis Washburn’s Nico Alexander won the boys classic race with a time of 16:00.2. Duluth East’s Ian Morse won the freestyle race with a time of 15:40.6.
Area Nordic skiers will be back on the trails on Tuesday at the Two Harbors Invite at Korkki Nordic.
