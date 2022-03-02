No. 8 North Woods eliminates No. 9 Deer River, 58-35

COOK — The eighth-seeded North Woods girls’ basketball team squared up with No. 9 Deer River on Wednesday night with a trip to UMD on the line for the winner.
The Grizzlies downed the Warriors about a month, 68-49, but Deer River was missing a key piece in six-foot senior Grace Bergland. With Bergland ready to go for the playoffs, North Woods hoped they could keep her in check and come out with another win.
The Grizzlies did just that, holding a lead throughout as they cruised to a 58-35 win, advancing them to Saturday’s quarterfinals at UMD.
An exciting win for her team, North Woods head coach Liz Cheney said the victory was a milestone for her team that’s struggled to get out of the first round in recent years.
“For us, our goal was UMD,” Cheney said. “We’ve really struggled in the last however many years to make it past this first round game. WE’re okay with whoever we play next because it’s just about the little goals and the goal tonight was to get past this game, get the girls to UMD and get some experience on that court.”
North Woods started out hot with Helen Koch nailing an early three to put her team on top. Bergland got her night started with a bucket in the paint to cut the deficit to one, but River Cheney responded with a bucket down low of her own, just before teammate Hannah Kinsey added one more.
Hannah Edwards scored next for the Warriors before Jessica Reigel added a layup of her own, but six straight points from Cheney made it a 15-6 game in favor of the home team. Deer River came up with a big response, however, getting buckets from Constance Bowstring, Katie Storlie and Edwards to make it a three-point game, 15-12, forcing a timeout from Liz Cheney.
Hannah Kinsey and Kiana LaRoque put in two quick buckets for the Grizzlies just before Storlie nailed a three for the Warriors, 19-15.
Those were the last Deer River points of the half as the Grizzlies finished strong with buckets from LaRoque and Koch, free throws from Talise Goodsky and Cheney and two late three-pointers from senior Brianna Whiteman, sending North Woods into the break up 31-15.
With the strong finish to the first half, Cheney commended Whiteman for the late threes that extended the lead while getting her team fired up on the bench.
“That was huge for us. She’s a senior and this is maybe her fourth game this season. She’s been injured all year so to get her in there and know that she can hit those threes for us was huge. She was on tonight and she got us into the locker room feeling really good.”
North Woods continued to spread out the lead in the second half ith Goodsky, Kinsey, Koch and LaRoque scoring buckets in the first five minutes to make it a 46-20 game. The Grizzlies never saw their lead dip below 18 with Kinsey, Cheney and LaRoque scoring the last batch of North Woods points as they got the win, 58-35.
Kinsey finished with 16 points for the Grizzlies while Cheney added 15. LaRoque chipped in with nine.
Expecting a different game with a full health Deer River team, Cheney said after the win that her team brought it when they needed to from start to finish.
“The girls brought it and they had energy and they had a goal and they set their minds to what they needed to do,” Cheney said. “So we slowed down our offense which can oftentimes get us in trouble because our passing can be a little shaky but they were controlled and focused tonight and they came to win.
“Grace [Bergland] is a respectable athlete so with her in the picture I wasn’t sure what things were going to look like. But our girls handled everything so well and played a great game.”
North Woods will take on top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl on Saturday at 11 a.m. at UMD. With the Grizzlies program taking a big step Wednesday night, Cheney knows progress comes little by little.
“We’re super excited to get to go down there and play on that court. It’s big for the team and the program. We’ve been chipping away, trying to make progress and we’ve done that so it’s a huge win for us tonight.”
DR 15 20 — 35
NW 31 27 — 58
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 12, Mia Doerr 1, Ella Storlie 2, Katie Storlie 5, Jessica Reigel 2, Constance Bowstring 5, Arianna Schjenken 1, Grace Bergland 5, Paige Nason 2; Three pointers: K. Storlie 1, Bowstring 1; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Helen Koch 6, Brianna Whiteman 6, Hannah Kinsey 16, Kiana LaRoque 9, River Cheney 15, Aleesia Geshick 2, Talise Goodsky 4; Three pointers: Koch 2, Whiteman 2, Kinsey 1, LaRoque 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 88,
Northeast Range 12
At Mountain Iron, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team cruised in their playoff opener, advancing to Saturday’s semifinals with an 88-12 win over No. 16 Northeast Range.
Jordan Zubich led the Rangers in the win with 24 points. Anna Neyens added 11. Hali Savela finished with 10. The Nighthawks were led by Jenna Smith and Else Bee with three each.
Mountain Iron-Buhl advances to Saturday’s semifinals where they will take on No. 8 North Woods. That game tips off at 11 a.m. at UMD.
NER 1 11 — 12
MIB 57 31 — 88
Northeast Range: Maizy Sundblad 2, Natalie Nelmark 2, Jenna Smith 3, Thia Lossing 2, Else Bee 3; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Sophia Gellerstedt 1, Kylie Johnson 3, Jacie Kvas 5, Hali Savela 10, Jordan Zubich 24, Brooke Niska 2, Gabby Lira 6, Sami Warwas 2, Sage Ganyo 9, Ava Luukkonen 2, Ava Butler 8, Suzy Aubrey 3, Anna Neyens 11, Lauren Maki 2; Three pointers: Johnson 1, Kvas 1, Savela 1, Zubich 3, Ganyo 1, Butler 1, Aubrey 1, Neyens 1; Free throws: 14-22; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
