No. 5 Tigers cruise past No. 12 Vikings in playoff opener, 86-33

CHERRY — Cherry girls basketball coach Dan Grotberg is happy that he has his entire team healthy now that the playoffs have started.
The fifth-seeded Tigers hosted the No. 12 seeded Cook Country Vikings Wednesday night in a Section 7A tournament opener on Wednesday night.
Cherry used a strong defensive press and played well under the basket on their way to an 86-33 win.
“Having everybody available again was big for us,” Grotberg said. “We have been harping on our defensive pressure and hitting the boards and that really paid off tonight.”
The Tigers raced out to a quick 10-2 lead with all five starters scoring at least a point. The Vikings were forced to take a time out.
Coming out of the time out Cook County picked up seven quick points when Rhonnie Poyirier and Anna Hay each made a layup and Katie Peck went 1-2 at the free throw line.
The teams traded buckets and with the Tigers leading 18-16 they went on a big scoring streak starting with a 6-0 run followed by a 13-0 run to end the half with a 39-18 lead.
“We got hot and when the ball didn’t go in we were crashing the boards,” Grotberg said.
The second half was all Tigers. Following a MacKenzie Fairbanks pair of free throws for the Vikings, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run with Rylee Mancina scoring four quick points, Faith Zganjar adding four of her own and Jillian Sadjak putting in a layup.
The Vikings stopped the run with a Poyirier layup but the Tigers had more offense available. Mancina and Faith Zganjar each scored a bucket, and Lauren Staples made a runner to make it a 57-22 contest.
Sadjak then hit a pair of free throws and Staples and Anna Serna made baskets to put the game into running time.
Both teams then did what they could to get their entire benches some playing time.
The final horn sounded and The Tigers came away with the 86-33 win. They will now have to get ready to travel to Duluth on Saturday where they will face No. 4 Chisholm at UMD at 12:30 p.m.
“It's the playoffs now and it's one game at a time,” Grotberg said. “We took care of business tonight and now we need to be ready to play Chisholm on Saturday.”
Faith Zganjar ended the game with 26 points while Mancina added 16, and Sadjak added 12;
Poyirier led the Vikings with 14.
CC 18 15 — 33
CHS 39 47 — 86
Cook County: MaKenzie Fairbanks 8, Molly Quello 2, Katie Peck 4, Anna Hay 4, Rhonnie Poyirier 14; Three pointers: Fairbanks 1; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 3, Lauren Staples 8, Anna Serna 7, Kaylynn Cappo 8, Kacie Zganjar 6, Faith Zganjar 26, Rylee Mancina 16, Jillian Sadjak 12; Three pointers: Ridge 1; Free throws: 13-23; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: None.
