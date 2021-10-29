Nighthawks soar into semifinals with 3-0 win over Bluestreaks

BABBITT — The No. 2 Northeast Range volleyball team welcomed in No. 3 Chisholm Friday night for a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, with the winner punching their ticket to Wednesday’s semifinals in Hibbing.
It was all Nighthawks in the match as Northeast Range swept the Bluestreaks 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-20) to advance to the final four.
Hannah Reichensperger led the offensive attack for the Nighthawks, finishing with 24 kills to go with 13 digs and two blocks. Maizy Sundblad finished with 27 set assists and 11 digs. Natalie Nelmark finished with five kills and eight digs and Erin Vacke led defensively with 15 digs.
Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta who put down 15 kills, six digs, three aces and a block. Olivia Hutchings added five kills and two blocks, Jordan Temple had 25 set assists and five digs and Gabby Walters had seven digs.
All season long, Northeast Range has had a problem when it comes to starting hot in their matches. Most nights, they find a way to finish and come out with a four or five set win. This time, however, the Nighthawks came out fast and never looked back according to head coach Jodi Reichensperger.
“The challenge for us tonight was about keeping our focus,” Reichensperger said. “I feel like all season, we’ll struggle in the beginning and even drop a set or two and then we find a way to get going.
“So tonight the girls just started and treated it like it was already game three. We took the first two and got rid of them and started in the third. Skill wise, we’re a good team but when we lose our focus is when we have problems.”
Opening the playoffs with two wins on their home court, Reichensperger said it’s been a challenging past few years for her team whether it be from issues with their gym or illness and injury slowing them down. To come away with a pair of late season wins on their home court has large significance for Northeast Range.
“It’s pretty incredible. We’ve had a lot of tough things thrown at us over the years. Even just having regular access to our gym has been a problem. We had our floor redone recently and they were going to come in and make some more changes starting over MEA weekend and I had to ask them to hold off on it so we could still have a gym.
“Everyone has had it rough these last two years so just let us have something normal and let us finish out in our gym and we did that and that’s a huge deal for us. The work begins again on Monday in our gym so we’ll need a new place to practice but I don’t care where we practice at this point with how far we’ve come.”
Northeast Range will take on the south’s No. 1 team in Barnum Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in Hibbing. Making it this far, Reichensperger says her team is all in on keeping their season going.
“I told them that we didn’t come this far just to come this far. Right now, they have a really good mindset and their eyes are on the prize. We need to keep taking things one match and one practice at a time and not get ahead of ourselves.”
