Nighthawks knock off No. 1 Barnum, advance to 7A finals

HIBBING — The Northeast Range Nighthawks put on a front row display on Tuesday night in the Section 7A semifinals against No.1 seeded Barnum.
The Nighthawks punched their ticket to Saturday’s championship match with a 3-1 (25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 25-17) win over Barnum.
“I am so proud of these girls,” Nighthawks coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger said. “They came out tonight and worked as a team and played our game and it paid off.”
Northeast Range raced out a quick 9-2 lead in game one, forcing Bombers coach Corina Newman to take a time out. Following the time out Hannah Reichensperger had a monster kill to make it a 10-2 game.
The teams traded points until Barnum picked up back-to-back kills from senior Lacie O’Leary to cut the Nighthawks lead to five, 12-7. Barnum continued to battle and quickly cut the deficit to just three at 16-13, forcing Rogers-Reichensperger to take a time out.
“Coming out of the time out we played much better,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “They didn’t panic at all and just fought out there.”
Northeast Range had a 24-19 lead and looked to put the game away., but Barnum was not rolling over. Two kills from Reese Miletich made it a 24-22 contest.
The Nighthawks put the game away with a big block at the net by Natalie Nelmark, grabbing the early lead.
“It was big to win the first game,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “I think it calmed them down a bit.”
Game two was all Barnum. The Bombers broke open a 5-5 game and never looked back.
Northeast Range got within three points at 10-7 before the Bombers took advantage of Miletich at the net and quickly hurried to a 19-13 lead.
A Miletich kill made it 23-15 and she added a block just a point later to tie the match at 1-1.
“That was kind of a rough game for us,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “We fell behind early and didn’t play our game.”
Game three saw a different Nighthawks team on the floor. Three Reichensperger kills helped the Nighthawks grab an early 9-2 lead.
Barnum tried to get back in the game but the Northeast Range front row was just too tough. With Reichensperger and Natalie Nelmark blocking at the net, many Barnum kill attempts fell flat, putting them in trouble.
The Nighthawks ended the third game with another Reichensperger Kill to close it out at 25-19.
“That third game, they didn’t panic at all after that poor second game we played,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “Grabbing the 2-1 lead really fired us up to close it out.”
Game four saw the teams trade points early in the game. Barnum picked up a pair of ace serves from Miletich to grab a 6-3 lead but the Nighthawks were not about to panic.
A Nelmark block at the net gave Northeast Range a slim lead, 7-6. The Nighthawks picked up a kill from Nelmark to go up three, 9-6, forcing Barnum to use one of their time outs.
Coming out of the time out O’Leary had a pair of kills to get the set within one. The Bombers then converted on a Brooke Doran ace serve to take an 11-10 lead, but it was the last time the Nighthawks trailed all night.
The Nighthawks knotted things at 11 before exploding for a quick three points on Nelmark’s serve with the senior putting down an ace of her own
“We had the lead but we weren’t comfortable yet,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “Anything can happen in this game.”
The Bombers got back into the game and only trailed 14-13 but the Nighthawks would not let them get any closer. An Audrey Anderson kill along with three more Reichensperger kills made it a 21-17 Nighthawks lead.
After two more Northeast Range points, Barnum took their final time out of the match. A Maizy Sundblad block put the Nighthawks one away from victory with Nelmark closing the door with a kill, 25-17.
“I am so proud of these girls,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “Now we have to come out on Saturday afternoon and play our game.”
Reichensperger ended the match with 28 kills, and six blocks, while Nelmark added nine kills and four blocks. Sundblad collected 36 Set Assists.
The Nighthawks will face No. 3 South Ridge on Saturday, at Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the state tournament.
