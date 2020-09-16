MSHSL to reconsider fall sports decision in Monday meeting

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League is set to hold a special meeting of its Board of Directors Monday to discuss the possibility of moving football and volleyball back to the fall season.
The special meeting was called by Board president Blaine Novak and is set for Monday at 9 a.m.
“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all League activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said in a statement Wednesday. “This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.”
The 2020 football and volleyball seasons were delayed until spring 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns following board votes in August while simultaneously pushing normal spring sports into a late spring/early summer schedule.
Sports across all seasons have already been impacted by COVID-19 with schedules being reduced in the number of contests teams can compete in per week, as well as shortening the length of each sport’s season by multiple weeks.
Postseason events for all fall sports are currently up in the air and the MSHSL has given no indication if section or state tournaments will be held this year for cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis or girls swimming.
The announcement in regards to Monday’s meeting came shortly after the Big Ten Conference announced its change of plans to hold a shortened 2020 football season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.