CHISHOLM—Nick Milani always wanted the chance to coach high school basketball, and the Chisholm High School football coach is getting that opportunity.
When Bluestreak coach Jeremy Fleming stepped down from the program, Milani applied, and he will be sitting on the bench as mentor as the 2022-23 season approaches.
This opportunity was always first and foremost in Milani’s mind.
“Thinking back to years ago, I wanted to coach basketball,” Milani said. “The Chisholm football job kind of fell into my lap. That has taken up most of my time and effort, outside of teaching.
“Once Coach Fleming said he was going to step away, it was a no-brainer for me.”
Milani worked under Fleming for four years. He was taught the ins-and-outs of what it takes to be a successful coach.
“There was a lot to learn under Coach Fleming,” Milani said. “Jeremy did a lot for me. He let me take the reins on some things within the program, which was nice. That helped ease my anxiety going into being a head coach the first time in basketball.
“It’s a lot different than football. He taught me a lot, and I think my experience in football will help as well.”
Milani didn’t have much of a break between sports, but it was long enough. He wanted to get back to work.
“It’s not too bad,” Milani said. “The last couple of weeks when football ended I have been scheduling, finding coaches at the youth level and filling in some holes on our schedule.
“Overall, (the transition) has been smooth, I’m looking forward to getting started.”
It also helps that Milani will have some of the same crew out for basketball that he had out for football.
“The seniors and juniors that we have this year were on my junior high team the first year I was coaching, so they know me, and I know them,” Milani said. “The guys know my style, what to expect, especially the senior leaders that I’ve had in football for four years.
“They’re able to set the tone for the younger kids to build my culture and what I expect. That should help.”
That culture will be the exact same thing Milani has used to build a successful football program.
“I’m taking some of the same stuff I’ve used in football,” Milani said. “The classroom is always first. We have to make sure that the kids are getting good grades in school. Not many people go on to play college basketball, so we make sure they get an education, first and foremost.
“I’ll treat them like a family. If you don’t have your teammates’ back, on and off the floor, we’ll never win enough games. The basic principles I’ve used in football the past few years will help us with this basketball team, too.”
As for the break between sports, it’s a long grind during the winter, but Milani is hitting the ground running.
“When you get to the end of the season it’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “You never want to see a season come to an end, and seeing the seniors leave. Spring is my off time.
“It’s nice to get this little break, but it’s been long enough now where I can’t wait to get back into the gym.”
