Nick Milani

Nick Milani is taking over the head coaching duties for the Chisholm High School boys basketball team this season.

 Gary Giombetti

CHISHOLM—Nick Milani always wanted the chance to coach high school basketball, and the Chisholm High School football coach is getting that opportunity.

When Bluestreak coach Jeremy Fleming stepped down from the program, Milani applied, and he will be sitting on the bench as mentor as the 2022-23 season approaches.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments