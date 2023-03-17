MINNEAPOLIS—Just stay calm.
When things were looking the worst for the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team, that’s the message they had to take in if they wanted to mount a comeback in Friday’s Class A state semifinal.
Down 11 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa with under 10 minutes to play, the Rangers kept their composure, took advantage of some Jaguar errors and got out in transition, quickly cutting the deficit before grabbing their first lead since the first half with 5:50 to play.
From there, the Rangers grew their lead, hit their late free throws and never let the moment get to them, advancing to Saturday’s state championship game with a 61-57 win over BBE at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will take on BOLD today beginning at noon with the winner claiming the Class A state title.
Needing to chip away at the Jaguars’ lead, MI-B junior Jordan Zubich said the key was staying disciplined on the defensive end.
“Listening to [coach Jeff Buffetta] when he told us to stay calm was big,” Zubich said. “We had our starting five out there and a lot of us were in foul trouble so we had to stay disciplined on defense. We couldn’t worry about the offensive side. We had to box out, get the rebound and just be smart with the ball.”
“We took everything possession by possession,” junior Hali Savela said. “We weren’t consumed with the fact that we were down by 11. We just knew we had to play defense for this possession and then that’ll lead into offense. Then we take care of the next possession. It really paid off for us.”
As they stared the deficit in its face, the Rangers caught some lucky breaks with the Jaguars forcing some poor shots and committing a number of turnovers that they managed to avoid in the first half. Those steals and quick rebounds allowed MI-B to get out in transition, a part of the game the Rangers couldn’t get going until late.
“We needed to get the momentum on our side,” Buffetta said after the game. “It never felt like we could get any momentum. In the second half, when it finally did swing, [BBE] felt it a little bit. They were taking a little bit quicker shots and we were able to get rebounds and create some offense out of that.
“It means a lot in the big games. In the first half, we were trying to grab any momentum we could and it just didn’t seem to be there.”
Once MI-B got out in front late and the Jaguars were forced to foul, it was the senior Sage Ganyo that took multiple trips to the free throw line to close things out. Ganyo was 6-8 over the final three minutes to keep the Ranger lead intact.
“When it comes down to crunch time, that’s the most important part,” Ganyo said. “I knew that I had to knock them down for my team. I was confident when I went to the line. I knew they were going to go in and they did.”
MI-B ran out to an early lead in the first half with Gabby Lira scoring first on an inbounds play. BBE started the game with consecutive turnovers and the Rangers capitalized with Zubich hitting a runner to make it a 4-0 game.
After the Jaguars’ Abby Berge hit one of two free throws to get her team on the board, the Rangers took the rebound off the miss with Ganyo finding Savela down court who then layed it in for two.
The lead hung around five for a time before BBE started figuring things out. The Jaguars’ length made it difficult for the smaller MI-B team to drive to the rim. BBE also put on a solid effort in their man-to-man coverage, getting out on shooters and preventing MI-B from taking three-point shots.
Trailing 13-8, BBE knotted things up with a jumper from Adley Hagen and then a deep three from Tiyana Schwinghammer. Zubich gave her team the lead back with a score on a cut to the hoop, but Berge knocked down a pair of free throws and Schwinghammer scored on a runner to give the Jaguars their first lead of the day, forcing a timeout from the Rangers with 7:05 to go in the first half.
BBE kept rolling out of the break, completing a 14-2 swing in their favor with free throws from Brooklyn Fischer, a rebound and putback from Allison Dingmann and two more free throws from Berge.
Trailing 22-15, the Rangers chipped away with a pull-up make from Anna Neyens and a floater from Ganyo, but the Jaguars kept piling on the points and frustrating the Rangers as they led 32-23 near the end of the first half.
Ganyo nailed a three before the break to put the deficit at six, but MI-B knew they had their work cut out for them trailing 32-26 with one half to go. The message at halftime was clear: Speed up the game and get out in transition.
“The girls on the bench did a great job of reminding us of that,” Zubich said. “One of our biggest strengths is getting out in transition and we didn’t really do that in the first half. We were able to capitalize on that in the second.”
But before they managed to do that, BBE managed to grow their lead. Suzy Aubrey cut the deficit to four scoring in the paint to start the second half, but six straight points from the Jaguars made it a double-digit game, 38-28.
Whatever the Rangers tried defensively backfired for a time, with the Jaguars drawing plenty of fouls that sent them to the free throw line while putting numerous Ranger starters in dangerous waters. Halfway through the second half, both Zubich and Lira found themselves with four fouls each.
BBE senior Harley Roering lit MI-B up from downtown, nailing four threes in her first game back after missing a month with a torn ACL. Her third three of the day put her squad up 48-37 and the Rangers needed to find a response.
Searching for any momentum they could get, Zubich knocked down a three to cut the deficit to eight. After getting a stop on defense, Ganyo got out in transition and took it in for two points, forcing a BBE timeout with 8:46 to play.
The Rangers kept rocking out of the break with their defense forcing poor shots from the Jaguars time after time. On the offensive end, Savela drove straight to the lane and put it up for two more, making it a four-point game.
The energy in Williams Arena had changed and the four-point deficit was easy work for the Rangers. Ganyo picked up a steal on the next defensive trip and then knocked down the easy layup. After one more defensive stop, Zubich got out in front in transition, went up for the layup and knocked it down while being fouled to tie up the game.
From the line, she hit the and-one and put MI-B back in front for the first time since the first half. On the other end, BBE’s offensive presence had evaporated. The Rangers secured another stop and Zubich hit an open Lira in the paint who dumped it in for two.
“Gabby is so great at being in the right position,” Zubich said of that play. All my teammates, they make it so much easier. All I have to do is make the pass. … I just saw Gabby was open and I knew. I had all the confidence in the world she was going to make that shot.”
The Rangers extended their lead with four straight makes from the free throw line from Ganyo. Roering had one more three in her to add some late pressure, but Ganyo was solid to finish from the line with Zubich going 2-2 late as well to give MI-B the 61-57 win.
Ganyo led the Rangers in the win with 23 points. Zubich added 17 and Savela tallied eight.
With the game coming down to free throws at the end, Buffetta said he couldn’t have any more faith in the Zubich, Ganyo and Savela trio despite the team collectively going 4-14 at the line the day before against Minneota.
“You’re looking at three people who never miss an open gym,” Buffetta said. “They always shoot, always put in their reps. There’s nobody I’d want shooting free throws than these guys. You have an off night, it’s an off night. But they’re not going to have back-to-back off nights. If you put them there, they’re going to make them and they know that.”
The Rangers previously matched up with the Jaguars this season on Dec. 29 at the Granite City Classic holiday tournament in St. Cloud. MI-B won that game 84-62, but they knew BBE would come back with a vengeance in the rematch.
“Give them credit,” Buffetta said. “First of all, their length gave us trouble today. They played really hard and used their length to their advantage. Give them credit for playing with a lot of energy.
“These guys have come to expect it. Everybody’s playing us tight like that and trying to use their length to their advantage over us because that’s our disadvantage. The thing is, we wore them down I think as the game went on. We have to use our spacing and our quickness. These guys understand that over the course of the game that the spacing and quickness began to pay off.”
Zubich said there’s no gimmes when you make it to the state’s biggest stage.
“When you beat a team by 20 in the season, you know they’re coming back hungry. They want to beat you by 20 now. You’re at the state tournament. You’re going to get everybody’s best game.”
The trio, as well as Buffetta, gave credit to the other two starters in Lira and Aubrey, as well as the rest of the bench in their efforts in the win.
“You look at Suzy and Gabby,” Ganyo started. “Those two were the ones that were like ‘this is our game, we got this right now, defensive pressure, we can’t let them get to the lane.’ Coming from those two, we were all like ‘wow, this is really our game.’”
Buffetta echoed those efforts.
“The performance that Gabby and Suzy and the kids on the bench put in today, knowing that the focus goes on these three, it doesn’t always show up in the scoring column. It’s the screening and spacing and the defensive pressure that those kids put on. It doesn’t get enough credit. It’s pretty amazing what some of those kids did today.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will take on BOLD Saturday at noon at Williams Arena for a state title. Buffetta says that no matter what, the matchup will be intense with everything that’s on the line.
“It’s the state championship game so it’s going to be a good one. BOLD, I’ve seen a bit of them. They’re long, sort of like BBE. They mix things up in their defenses. It’s going to be a great game. We have our work cut out for us but I like our chances with the group we have. We’ll be ready.”
With just one more game separating the Rangers from a state championship, MI-B can see the finish line from here.
“I feel like this is everything we’ve worked for all year,” Savela said. “It just comes down to this one game.”
“This is our dream,” Ganyo added. “So we’re going to go out and give it our all.”
MIB 26 35—61
BBE 32 25—57
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Hali Savela 8, Jordan Zubich 17, Gabby Lira 4, Sage Ganyo 23, Ava Luukkonen 2, Suzy Aubrey 2, Anna Neyens 5; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Ganyo 1, Neyens 1; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa: Brooklyn Fischer 9, Tiyana Schwinghammer 10, Allison Dingmann 6, Adley Hagen 2, Abby Berge 18, Harley Roering 12; Three pointers: Fischer 1, Schwinghammer 2, Roering 4; Free throws: 12-15; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
