MI-B set for clash of the titans with Fertile-Beltrami

MOUNTAIN IRON — In a matchup between two of the best football teams in Class Nine-man, something’s gotta give.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers have the highest scoring offense in the state. The Fertile-Beltrami Falcons have given up the least amount of points in the state.
The Rangers are ranked No. 1 in the QRF computer ranking system. The Falcons are ranked No. 2
Both teams are top five teams according to the final AP poll released on Oct. 26.
Tonight, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Fertile-Beltrami will meet in Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. for a state quarterfinal contest where only one will advance to next week’s semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Going back to Friday night’s section 7 championship win over Cherry, MI-B head coach Dan Zubich said the win was more of a return to normal after the postseason was cut short last year.
“It was a big deal because last year we didn’t get to do any of this,” Zubich said. “Call us section champions or co-finalists from last year, whatever it is, it doesn’t replace making it to state and playing in these games.
“It’s something that brings us back to normal. It was definitely special being able to make it back and getting the chance to play Cherry in a section final for the first time was special too. We’re lucky we didn’t get hit with anything COVID related this year and it’s helped us make sure we had a good season.”
The Rangers got right to work after their finals win, watching film on Sunday to compensate for the short week with only three regular practice days.
“The guys were excited to come in and get to work. With deer hunting I thought there might be some more complaining but they were pretty good about showing up and preparing for this game. They got to practice on Monday and you could tell they were still excited and ready to get to work.”
With nearly three months of practice under their belts since the start of the season, Zubich believes it’s all about game preparation and being mentally ready for their biggest test of the season.
“It’s all mental at this point. They’re conditioned and in shape. They know how to play the game. We haven’t seen any signs of fatigue from the guys so really it’s about going out and executing the game plan now.”
Offensively, the Rangers will need to see if they can break through the Falcons’ No. 1 defense with offensive juggernauts Asher Zubich at QB and Damian Tapio at running back, as well as receivers Hunter Weigel, Riley Busch and Braylen Keith. Defensively, they’ll need to limit star running back Everett Balstad.
“He’s a very good player. They move him around just about anywhere. He can play wingback, fullback, halfback, and wide receiver so he’s definitely a big piece for them.”
A boon for the Rangers, tonight’s game will be played at a neutral site in Grand Rapids. Only an hour trip for MI-B, Fertile-Beltrami will need to make a two and a half hour trek. For a team like MI-B that has been on the road quite a bit this year, anything closer to home is a win.
“A couple years ago we had to go to Bemidji for this game and I haven’t seen a team from Section 6 or 8 come up our way since 2011. In other year’s this game has been in Moorhead which is even further. It’s hard to make it right in the middle of two teams but usually it feels like we end up doing more traveling than the other team.”
Fertile-Beltrami is the last unbeaten team in Class Nine-man. For the Rangers, it’ll come down to experience, firepower and the mental game if they hope to win.
“I don’t think Fertile has seen anything like us at this point. They’re fundamentally sound on defense but I think we have the firepower and experience on offense to win.”
