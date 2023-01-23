MOUNTAIN IRON — Down two starters, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team didn’t have the first half they wanted Monday night against Cass Lake-Bena.
But the Rangers started to put the pieces together in the second half as they rolled past the Panthers 88-45.
Not playing early the way they should be at this point in the season, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said things just felt one step behind in the first despite the Rangers building an 18-point lead in the first 18 minutes.
“We played OK, but we just didn’t quite play with the energy we usually want,” Buffetta said. “We weren't quite getting after it up and down the court. We just had to remind them of that at halftime.”
One issue for the Rangers was fouls, committing 10 in the first half to just four from the Panthers.
“It was too many fouls that slow the game down. The second half we didn’t foul as much. We were out of position and behind the play a little bit and that’s why you foul. When we’re engaged, that doesn’t happen. We just had to get back to the basics and we did a much better job of that in the second half.
Sami Warwas grabbed the first three points for the Rangers, hitting 1-2 at the charity stripe before adding a bucket in the paint. Gabby Fineday knotted things up for CL-B with a three-pointer.
After an empty Rangers possession, Sage Ganyo turned things around for MI-B with a steal and a layup on the other end. A possession later, Ganyo added a basket in the paint on the assist from Warwas.
Jordan Zubich got in on the action with a bucket on the run. After a bucket from the Panthers’ Alyssa Wright, Ganyo added four straight, scoring off a steal and then driving down the baseline to the hoop for two more, 13-7.
MI-B slowly increased their lead with Hali Savela, Ava Luukkonen and Zubich adding more scores from the floor. Up 21-14, Zubich attacked the basket off an inbound play, scoring for two more.
Another run of scores from Ganyo, Luukkonen and Zubich put MI-B by 18, 32-14, as the two teams went 8-8 against each other in the closing minutes of the half. During the final run for the Rangers, Aniyah Thomas nailed a pair of three-pointers with Zubich scoring again on a drive to the hoop.
Up 40-22 at the half, MI-B wasn’t satisfied with that lead and worked to extend it quickly in the second. Fineday scored quickly with a nice cut to the hoop to aid the Panther cause, but a two from Savela and a bucket in transition off the steal for Zubich erased her work.
Rayahna Staples-Fairbanks found some open shots for Cass Lake-Bena, but MI-B’s Anna Neyens found her shot in the second half, going off for eight quick points to put MI-B up by 26, 53-27. It wasn’t until a few plays later that the Rangers really put the game out of reach, with Thomas scoring on the putback to put the lead at 30, 61-31.
The Ranger offense didn’t slow down throughout the rest of the game as they ran away with things, 88-45.
Zubich and Ganyo led the way in the box score with 22 points. Savela and Neyens had 11 each. Fineday had 19 for the Panthers.
Playing with an eight-girl rotation after losing the two starters for the night, Buffetta said the team cohesion didn’t seem to be affected despite the lesser numbers.
“Missing two starters to illness never helps but it gives opportunities to the other girls to step in. Their roles increased a bit and I think they’ve done enough this year that they’re getting comfortable and getting used to it. In the end, it’s just going to make us deeper. They’re doing a better job with each game they get out there.”
Winning their fifth game in a row, Buffetta thinks his squad has improved in many ways since the beginning of the year. With their schedule featuring plenty of road games against tough opponents early, now is the time to find consistency.
“I think we’ve matured a lot during the year playing the hard schedule. Now we’re at that point where you have to stay focused and keep getting better so I guess the next couple weeks we’ll really find out. The goal is to be better every day. It’s easier to do that early in the year when you’re playing all these state ranked big schools because you have to. Now we just have make sure we stick with it.”
Hosting Deer River on Thursday, Buffetta says the next few days of practice will be all about the fundamentals for his 12-3 Mountain Iron-Buhl squad.
“It’s about getting back to the basics a little bit. The defensive rotations have to get better. Our shots were a little off today. I don’t know if it was slow preparation or what it was, so we’ll just have to remind them to be ready.
CLB 22 23 — 45
MIB 40 48 — 88
Cass Lake-Bena: Rayahna Staples-Fairbanks 5, Tylicia Graves-Desjarlait 3, Alexiah LaRose 4, Alyssa Wright 5, Gabby Fineday 19, Terri Wind 5, Anika Wind 2, Shaylei FallsDown 2; Three pointers: Staples-Fairbanks 1, Graves-Desjarlait 1, Fineday 1; Free throws: 5-16; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 8, Hali Savela 11, Jordan Zubich 22, Kate Nelson 3, Sami Warwas 3, Sage Ganyo 22, Ava Luukkonen 8, Anna Neyens 11; Three pointers: Thomas 2, Savela 1, Zubich 2, Ganyo 1, Neyens 1; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 54,
Esko 51
AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team picked up a solid team win on Monday, taking down visiting Esko 54-51.
Marta Forsline led the way with 28 points for Mesabi East, attacking from beneath the hoop and at mid-range. Alyssa Prophet and Allie Lamppa finished with eight apiece.
Kyra Johnson led the Eskomos with 13 points. Avery Kuklinski added 12. Hannah Swanson chipped in with nine.
After the game, Giants head coach Chris Whiting said the win was a sign of improvement for his team after dropping their last two against Rock Ridge and Cromwell-Wright.
“I was happy with the win,” Whiting said. “I think we learned in the previous two games the importance of closing games out. We were able to do that tonight. It was nice to see us finish the game and get the win.”
Mesabi East (9-6) traveled to Cook County on Tuesday. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune.
ME 24 30 — 54
Esko 23 28 — 51
Esko: Jordyn Randa 1, Hannah Swanson 9, Jordan Stodola 2, Kaitlyn McConnell 6, Kyra Johnson 13, Avery Kuklinkski 12, Erin Pettyjohn 3, Cadence Berger 4, Cairin Berger 1; Three pointers: Swanson 2, Pettyjohn 1; Free throws: 4-10; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Johnson.
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 2, Gianna Lay 6, Alyssa Prophet 8, Olivia Forsline 3, Marta Forsline 27, Allie Lamppa 8; Three pointers: Prophet 1, O. Forsline 1, Marta Forsline 1, Lamppa 2; Free throws: 11-14; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.