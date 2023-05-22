MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team got some big hits on Monday afternoon on their way to an 8-7 win over Littlefork-Big Falls.
It was the Rangers’ second win of the day as they downed International Falls 6-2 earlier in the afternoon.
“I really like how we were swinging the bat today,” Rangers head coach Ron Marinaro said. “We got runners on base and scored some big runs when we got nice hits.”
The Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when AJ Knaeble reached on an infield single, stole second base, and came in to score when Brayden Maish smashed a double.
Maish made it a 2-0 Vikings lead when he scored on a wild pitch.
The Rangers tied the game up in the bottom of the first. Brant Tiedeman hit a double and came in to score when Noah Berrini reached on an error. Berrini stole second and scored when Trey Niska hit a single.
Littlefork-Big Falls pitcher Tommy Larson got the Rangers to hit into a ground out to end the inning and keep the game tied at 2-2.
Mountain Iron-Buhl grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Damian Tapio hit a double and reached home on a throwing error by Larson. They added to the lead when Rylen Niska reached on an error, stole second, and scored when Berrini hit a single. The Rangers led 4-2 after three innings.
Tiedeman struck out two hitters in the top of the fourth and gave up a lone single in the frame.
The Rangers made it a 7-2 contest in the bottom of the fourth. Evan Anderson singled and Tapio followed up by ripping a triple into the right field gap.
Tapio scored when Tiedeman hit a single. Tiedeman stole second and scored when Berrini hit a single.
The Vikings were able to get one run back in the top of the fifth inning when Knaeble singled, stole second and third and came in to score when a pick-off attempt throw went into the outfield.
The Rangers got the run right back in the home half of the fifth when Jackson Dunn walked, went to third when TJ Duchamp hit a single, and he scored when Anderson ripped a single.
The Rangers led 8-3 heading into the sixth inning.
The Vikings started the inning with Anthony Boorman hitting a single. He moved to second when a pickoff attempt hit him.
Dom Juen reached on an error and came in to score when Levi Thyden also reached on an error. Larson flew out to left and that allowed Thyden to tag up and score and make it an 8-7 contest.
The Rangers put Rylen Niska on the mound in the top of the seventh inning.
He was able to strike out a pair of hitters while only walking one and caught Juen looking to end the game.
“We made way too many errors out there today,” Marinaro said. “A win is a win but have to play better defense than we did today.”
Tiedeman picked up the win on the mound going six innings, giving up four runs on five hits, while striking out 7.
The Rangers are back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Carlton.
“Playoffs are coming soon,” Marinaro said. “We have to play some better defense out there. I like how we are hitting the ball and our pitchers are throwing the ball well out there.”
