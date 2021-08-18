MI-B football eying state title run in 2021

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team finished last year as the Section 7 9-Man co-finalists, with the season being cut short ahead of their section championship game with Silver Bay.
Not getting the chance to play for another section title, the Rangers are ready to come out strong this year and set their sights on a state title run. Itching to get better at the first chance, the Rangers put together a heavy summer schedule to put things in motion.
“It’s been a long summer. As soon as the waiver kicked in, we started right away working three days a week, four with lifting,” head coach Dan Zubich said. “We’ve gone to camps, passing tournaments and things like that. It’s football, but it’s not football. Now, it’s finally time for the real thing to start.”
Junior captain and starting quarterback Asher Zubich said the summer work has definitely helped the team stay motivated in their quest for a state championship.
“We’ve been working all summer long and even the summers before this were all leading up to this year,” the younger Zubich said. “The team is motivated and I think more than enough guys are locked in. The camps and the tournaments help a lot. They help us with discipline and not giving up, things we’ll need if we want to win a state championship.”
Looking back on the 2020 season, the Rangers knew from the beginning there wouldn’t be a state tournament. But losing the chance to play for a section title at the last minute felt like a punch to the gut according to senior captain Ben Lind.
“It really hurt us mentally when we found out we couldn’t play,” Lind said. “We knew there wasn’t going to be state at the start of the season but not being able to play for the section was really tough. I think being able to have that opportunity to win the section again is definitely a motivating factor. We know we have what it takes to do that.”
His head coach agreed with that sentiment.
“We call ourselves the champions of the section,” Zubich said. “But the records say co-finalist and that doesn’t sit well with us.”
Coming into any football season, the first week of practice is always the toughest as players try to get used to the physical toll of the game. After the up-and-down nature of the 2020 season, the two captains agreed that there’s a lot to be said about just getting back on the field at a normal time.
“It’s always tough at first,” Zubich said. “We had captains practice leading up to this which helps keep us in shape. We wanted to be the best we could be on that first day of practice so we could go 100% right away.”
“It’s definitely not easy in the beginning,” Lind agreed. “But just being back on the field with all the guys is fun. We all want to get through the toughest days together and trying to make the most fun out of it is something we look forward to.”
MI-B returns nearly every starter on both sides of the ball from last season, with center Alex Benkusky being the biggest loss to graduation. With most of the starting nine coming back, coach Zubich acknowledged the Rangers’ strength in varsity minutes played, while also commenting on his squad’s depth beyond that.
“We lost a good center but ultimately we only lost one guy both ways on offense and defense and that’s pretty reassuring. We have some depth as well. The freshmen and sophomores are pushing the older guys and that’s what we need. We want to have plenty of players ready so we can wear some teams down that have less players.”
Both captains agreed that the underclassmen appear ready to challenge the veterans on the field.
“Everyone can push each other this year,” Lind said. “The younger guys want that spot on the field so it’s made things that much more competitive.”
“It feels like not long ago I was one of those younger guys,” Zubich said. “I know the older guys are ready to win this year and we want the younger guys to feel that too. We want to push them and let them know that putting in the work now will set them up for the next few years.”
Speaking on his final season as a player, Lind says there’s a mix of emotions going through his head.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” the lineman said. “Being our last time doing it as seniors is exciting but you also know you’re going to miss it when you’re done. That’s more motivation to go as far as we can.”
For the Rangers, the belief among many is that the chance to win a state title is at its peak this year.
“This is the season that we’ve been talking about for years,” Asher Zubich said. “We’ve been talking about it since elementary school and now it’s finally here. This is the team that we think can win it all.
“I think if we get a little tougher mentally, get stronger and know our players, we’ll have a real shot at it.”
In the end, it comes down to one thing according to Lind.
“A good friend of mine once said, ‘All we have to do is win.’”
