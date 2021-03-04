MI-B downs Crosby-Ironton, 72-56

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team is hoping to have turned a corner this season when it comes to staying energetic on the court, as they downed a strong Crosby-Ironton team 72-56.
Coming off of their loss last week, the Rangers have strung together three wins in a row with head coach Jeff Buffetta saying their wins against Mesabi East and Crosby-Ironton were what he needed to see when it comes to energy and intensity.
“I think we had our eyes opened up on that Roseau trip. If you don’t show up and play hard and consistent against good teams, you’re going to be in trouble. In our last two games, I liked what I saw out of our kids. They were working hard and communicating. When you’re doing that, I think our shooting is a little bit better too. It’s a good step in the right direction.”
In a battle of the MI-B Rangers vs. the C-I Rangers, Mountain Iron-Buhl went up early over their opponents and led throughout, steadily increasing their lead as the night went on.
Sage Ganyo opened things up for MI-B with a long range bomb to go up 3-0. Next possession, Lauren Maki hit an open layup. Increasing the lead to seven, Jordan Zubich picked up a steal and hit Ganyo for the open layup on the other end.
C-I got themselves on the board with a putback from seventh-grader Tori Oehrlein and then cut the deficit to two on a three from Karli Nixon.
MI-B quickly opened the lead back up to seven with five straight points from Hali Savela. Savela first hit a three and then took a rebound coast-to-coast for the layup to make it 14-8, forcing a C-I timeout.
Later trailing 19-11, Crosby-Ironton closed the gap back to two with a floater from Nixon, a bucket in the paint from Jacey Rydberg and then a layup from Kalli Papenfuss.
Mountain Iron-Buhl slowly began expanding the lead again with late first-half buckets from Ganyo, Ava Butler and Zubich. One stanza in the books the MI-B Rangers led the C-I Rangers 31-23.
In the second half, MI-B continued to expand on their lead, never leaving the door open for Crosby-Ironton.
Up 49-35 nearly halfway through the final frame, a strong run from Ganyo essentially put the game out of reach. Starting with four straight made free throws, Ganyo added a pair on the drive and then hit another on an open layup to make it a 57-41 game.
Ava Butler then knocked one down in the post just before zubich nailed a three to make it a 19-point game, 63-44. Ganyo added another four points in the closing minutes with Zubich and Butler pitching in. With the final horn sounding, MI-B earned the 72-56 win.
Ganyo led all scorers in the contest with 28 points including two made threes and a near-perfect 10-11 from the free-throw line. Getting it done on both ends of the court, Buffetta gave credit to Ganyo for her performance Thursday night.
“We put Sage on their top scorer tonight and she did a great job out there. Again, if you’re bringing the energy out there on defensive, it’s going to help on the offensive end. I think everyone was feeding off of what she was doing tonight.”
Zubich and Butler each finished with 15 for MI-B. Crosby-Ironton was paced by Karli Nixon’s 15 points, along with 12 from Oehrlein.
With their play improving over the last week, Buffetta said it’s clear that this young Rangers squad has grown a lot this season.
“There’s been a lot of improvement this season, a lot of growth. Our three losses I think we got exposed for not really playing together with energy and I think they learned from that. Hopefully that’s something we keep moving forward on.”
MI-B (11-3) will be on the road on Saturday to take on Greenway.
Buffetta hopes his team continues to improve against stronger teams as the Rangers have added a pair of games to their schedule featuring state ranked teams. On Monday, No. 7 MI-B will hit the road to take on No. 6 Mayer Lutheran. Nine days later, they’ll take on No. 10 Cass Lake-Bena, a team they beat 74-64 back in January.
“It’s nice playing these good teams. We need these games going into the playoffs so hopefully we’ll continue to get better.”
CI 23 33 — 56
MIB 31 41 — 72
CI: Kalli Papenfuss 4, Josie Schaefer 4, Mya DeCent 6, Jacey Rydberg 9, Lily Peterson 6, Karli Nixon 15, Tori Oehrlein 12; Three pointers: Nixon 1, Oehrlein 2; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jaci Kvas 2, Hali Savela 8, Jordan Zubich 15, Sage Ganyo 28, Ava Butler 15, Lauren Maki 4; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 3, Ganyo 2; Free throws: 22-27; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Virginia 48,
Esko 43
At Esko, 16 points from Lexiss Trygg, four late free throws from Emma Lamppa and a strong defensive effort all around led Virginia past Esko, 48-43
Trygg’s 16 led the Blue Devils while Kelsey Squires finished with 12, all on free throws. Lamppa chipped in with 10. The Eskomos were led by Jayden Karppinen with a game-high 25 points.
Prior to Thursday night, Esko was ranked No. 6 in the QRF computer ranking system, giving Virginia (No. 19 in Class AA) a strong win that improves their resume as playoffs loom.
Asked what the key to the game was for his squad, Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said it all came down to defense Thursday night.
“That was the biggest thing: defense. I thought we played very smart defensively. We were aggressive while being smart and that’s what won us the game.”
Contending with Karppinen’s 25 points, Aune said the Devils could have done more to stop the Esko shooter, as her long-range game kept the Eskomos within reach until the end.
“She hit everal threes on us in the second half. We were trying to keep an eye on her but we didn’t do that as well as we hoped we would but she isa great shooter.”
Lamppa’s four late free throws came in the final minute of the game with Aune calling her performance “clutch.” Over the last two games, the Devils have 22-24 from the free throw line, a facet of the game Aune says his team is always working on.
“The girls are shooting them daily. It’s a key part of our practice. We do a conditioning drill and then follow it up with free throws.
“It’s their favorite drill at practice,” Aune added jokingly.
Virginia (12-3) will continue their tough end-of-season stretch of games on Saturday as they play host to Crosby-Ironton. That game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start.
VHS 17 31 — 48
EHS 14 29 — 43
Virginia: Anna Fink 7, Emma Lamppa 10, Lexiss Trygg 16, Macy Westby 3, Kelsey Squires 12; Three pointers: Fink 1, Lamppa 2, Westby 1, Squires 4; Free throws: 12-14; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 25, Aila Gabel 5, Avery Kuklinski 1, Mallory Sunnarborg 3, Ava Korby 3, Brenna Stark 6; Three pointers: Karppinen 4, Gabel 1, Korby 1; Free throws: 15-24; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 47,
Two Harbors 38
At Two Harbors, Morgan Marks led all scorers with 18 points as Eveleth-Gilbert downed the Agates on the road, 47-38.
Elli Jankila also hit for doubles figures with 14.
Two Harbors was paced by Karly Holm with 10 points.
E-G hosts South Ridge on Monday.
E-G 20 27 — 47
TH 18 20 — 38
E-G: Anna Westby 4, Lydia Delich 2, Amara Wilcox 4, Morgan Marks 18, Elli Jankila 14, Cadyn Krmpotich 5. 3-pointers: Marks 2. Free throws: 4-14. Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.
TH: Karly Holm 10, Macy Sunday 2, Rachel Bopp 8, Isabelle Tukvam 2, Shayla Marxen 3, Rosie Cruikshank 2, Isabel Schottenbauer 7, Ava Fosness 4. 3-pointers: Holm 2, Bopp 2, Marxen 1, Schottenbauer 1. Free throws: 2-2. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 66,
International Falls 59
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears needed a strong second half Thursday, trailing International Falls 30-26 at the break.
They got just that as they outscored the Broncos 40-29 the rest of the way to pick up the 66-59 IRC win.
Will Bittmann led Eveleth-Gilbert with 19 points on the night. Jake Sickel added 15 and Josh Creer-Oberstar finished with 11.
Jett Tomczak paced International Falls with a game-high 23 points. Tucker Budris added 11 and Cullen Rein chipped in with 10.
Eveleth-Gilbert (10-3) will travel to South Ridge tonight.
IF 30 29 — 59
EG 26 40 — 66
International Falls: Knute Boerger 5, Bryant Koenig 7, Riley Larson 3, Tucker Budris 11, Cullen Rein 10, Jett Tomczak 23; Three pointers: Boerger 1, Koenig 1, Tomczak 4; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Budris.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 8, AJ Roen 9, Carter Flannigan 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 11, Jake Sickel 15, Will Bittmann 19; Three pointers: Roen 1, Sickel 1; Free throws: 16-22; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Carlton 88,
Bigfork 66
At Carlton, the Battle of the Canines went in favor of the Bulldogs Thursday night as they caged the Bigfork Huskies, 88-66.
Carlton was led by Spencer Rousseau with 26 points. Trevor Ojibway added 14.
Jared Lovdahl led all scorers in the contest for Bigfork with 35 points.
Bigfork will be back in action tonight when they host Nashwauk-Keewatin.
BHS 23 43 — 66
CHS 43 45 — 88
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 5, Austin Johnson 1, Jared Lovdahl 35, Dylan Elhardt 4, Caden Kallinen 3, Bradley Haley 5, Jhace Pearson 13; Three pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 1, Jar. Lovdahl 2, Pearson 1; Free throws: 11-21; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Carlton: Spencer Rousseau 26, Danny Eggert 6, Trevor Ojibway 14, Luukas Korpela 8, Rubesh 3, Aaron Shilla 6, Thompson 5, Olson 16, Kristian Herman 4; Three pointers: Rousseau 4, Ojibway 4, Rubesh 1, Thompson 1; Free throws: 7-12; Team fouls: 16; Fouled out.
