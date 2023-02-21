MOUNTAIN IRON — Welcoming in Cromwell-Wright for an early-evening President’s Day contest on Monday night, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team looked to be in total control for most of the contest.
And while they ended up earning the 84-59 win, it took a little while for things to get going with the Rangers up by just five halfway through the first, 22-17.
Over the final nine minutes, however, the Rangers found a spark that allowed them to race out to a lead as large as 19 before going into the half up 14. Once the Rangers got going, they took a comfortable lead that was too much for the Cardinals to come back from.
“I think you can definitely tell both teams didn’t have school today,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said after the game. “It was kind of a low intensity game. The kids have to figure out how to get out there and motivate themselves and pick up the intensity a little bit. I thought the end of the first half, we had that intensity. We were getting a few more energetic stops in transition.”
Key to distancing themselves from C-W was being able to take advantage of their box-and-one zone defense, with Josh Holmes, Nik Jesch and MiCaden Clines securing some shots that forced the Cardinals to switch things up defensively. Once Cromwell-Wright was forced to adjust, that opened up Asher Zubich, who finished the game with 41 points and the first half with 22.
“We made some nice passes when they were in their box and one. We were able to knock down some shots that took advantage of that which was good. I just hope we can be a little bit more consistent in the energy department.”
The Rangers started out strong in the second half, rattling off 10 straight points thanks to Zubich and Holmes. Zubich hit a three to get things started before Holmes put on a spin move in the paint for two more. Next offensive possession, Zubich drove to the hoop for two a trip before Holmes nailed a three of his own, 58-34.
CromwellWright got five back when Noah Foster knocked down a three and Dylan Nyberg sank a pair of free throws, but the Rangers were ready with Zubich scoring in the paint, Holmes adding a bucket and Jesch knocking down a three .Zubich capped off the run with a turn around jumper, 67-39.
“Offensively we shared the ball well,” Buffetta said. “I know Asher put up 40 but a lot of that was just because of how well we shared the ball early and got them out of the defense they wanted to play. Then we were able to get some of the other stuff in that could work for us.”
Absent in the box score but still very much present on the court over the last couple of games was senior Riley Busch, who missed a majority of the season with an injury. Now returning and adding valuable minutes to the MI-B bench, Buffetta says having the veteran forward return has been a boon for his team.
“It’s just nice to have another strong, bigger body. We’re not that big to begin with. When we play teams with interior, you can never have enough of that. Riley’s got a lot of experience. He’s still getting his feet back under him. He was out a long time but he’s playing some valuable minutes for us and I think he’ll just keep getting better over the next couple of weeks.”
Stretching their lead out to over 30 at times, MI-B was never threatened in the second half as they cruised to the 84-59 win.
Zubich led all scorers with his 41 while Holmes added 15.
A quick turnaround, the Rangers are set to host Ely Tuesday night with Buffetta hoping his team starts the game a little more alert than they did Monday.
“We need to keep playing with energy from the beginning. Hopefully against Ely we come out ready to compete right away.”
CW 34 25 — 59
MIB 48 36 — 84
Cromwell-Wright: Noah Foster 6, Dulan Nyberg 5, Tanner Collman 9, Liam Schoenberg 2, Tate Bloomquist 15, Brody Dahl 20, Tucker Korpi 2; Three pointers: Foster 2, Nyberg 1, Bloomquist 5, Dahl 2; Free throws: 13-17; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 4, Asher Zubich 41, Mason Clines 4, Rylen Niska 3, Josh Holmes 15, Nik Jesch 9, MiCaden Clines 7, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Holmes 2, Jesch 2, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 3-4; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.