MI-B bounces back, downs Barnum in 4

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball team hosted Barnum on Tuesday night.
It was senior night for the Rangers who shook off a tough first game, but came back strong and took the next three games to win the match, 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18).
The win ended the regular season on a positive note for the Rangers as they now look to begin their playoff run.
“I really think we played well tonight,” Rangers head coach Jesse White said. “We were aggressive at the net and really came up with some big blocks.”
In game one, Barnum took advantage of a big service run by Ava Moors to give the Bombers an 18-13 lead. The Rangers fought to get back in the game on the serving of Aniyah Thomas.
The freshman got the score back to just a two-point Barnum lead. The teams battled and Barnum closed out the first game on a Mountain Iron-Buhl missed serve.
“We battled back but just fell a little short,” White said.
In game two, Suzy Aubrey started off with the serve for the Rangers. She collected four straight points, including two straight aces.
The Bombers cut the Rangers lead to one at 6-5 but that is as close as they would get in the contest.
The Rangers got ace serves from Zoe Bialczak and Thomas as they increased their lead, 15-11. The Rangers continued to play solid in the front row and ended the game when Sage Ganyo found a big kill at the net.
“That was a much better game for us,” White said. “Aniyah served really well and really got us going.”
The Rangers jumped out to a 7-1 lead in game three with five of the points coming off Ganyo’s serve. The Rangers didn’t let the Bombers get very close in the third.
They held an 18-8 lead thanks to a block by Gabby Lira at the net. Another Block from Lira and one more from Ava Luukkonen made it a 20-9 game.
They coasted the rest of the way and closed out the game on a Lira kill.
“That was another game where we did great things at the net and served the ball well, “ White said.
Game four saw Barnum jump out to an 8-5 lead when Ivy Polecheck picked up an ace serve. The Rangers battled back and tied the game at 10-10 and then took the lead when Ganyo collected an ace of her own.
The teams traded points but the Rangers took a lead at 16-15 and would never look back on their way to the 25-18 contest win.
“We can play with just about anybody,” White said. “We just have to show up and play our game and good things will happen. We’re excited for the playoffs.”
Ganyo ended the night with nine kills, four Digs, and three aces. Thomas and Aubrey finished with 10 set assists each. Lira tallied nine kills, four blocks and four aces.
Ely 3,
Bigfork 1
BIGFORK — The Ely volleyball team accomplished the unthinkable Tuesday night, capping off a perfect 25-0 regular season with a 3-1 (25-12, 25-9, 27-29, 25-5) win over Bigfork.
“There was a lot of weight on everyone’s shoulders tonight,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “Our regular season officially ended 25-0. To say I’m proud is an understatement.”
Hannah Penke led the Timberwolves at the net with 16 kills and did even more from the back with 16 digs. Kate coughlin and Rachel Coughlin each added nine kills with Kate picking up seven digs and Rachel tallying five blocks, 10 digs and eight aces.
Clare Thomas had seven kills, eight digs and five aces and Madeline Kallberg finished with 15 set assists, two blocks, 10 digs and seven aces. Sarah Cisser finished with 29 set assists, Lilli Rechichi had five kills and three aces and Courtney Eilrich had nine digs.
“This team has proven to be a hard working group of ladies with so much ahead of them both in volleyball and in their future careers outside of the gym,” Wognum went on to say. “They have talent, grit and overall toughness to accomplish anything. Although the regular season is over, our playoff season is just beginning. We are going to gear up over the next week for our competition ahead.”
Mesabi East 3
Cherry 0
AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team earned another sweep on Tuesday, downing visiting Cherry 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-17).
Maija Hill led the way for the Giants at the net with 10 kills and three blocks. She added two aces and five digs. Bella Ruotsalainen added eight kills.
Gianna Lay and Olivia Sahr had five kills each with Lay picking up seven digs. Hannah Sahr and Greta Levelwind led the team in aces with four with Levelwind tallying eight digs as well. Allie Lamppa finished with 32 set assists for the Giants to go with five days and two aces.
Faith Zganjar led the Cherry Tigers with 12 kills and 15 digs. Kaelyn Greenly added nine kills and four blocks.
Hailey Greenly had five aces and 25 set assists and Claire Cushamnn had 21 digs.
Northeast Range 3,
Littlefork-Big Falls 0
LITTLEFORK — The Northeast Range volleyball team squared up with Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday and came away with a 3-0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-19) win.
Else Bee paced the offense for the Nighthawks with 10 kills. Maizy Sundblad added six kills and 16 set assists. Peyson Roseth finished with five kills.
Danica Sundblad was a perfect 24-24 from the service line and added eight digs while Morgan Bush added four kills.
