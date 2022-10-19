MI-B bounces back, downs Barnum in 4

The Rangers celebrate a kill during Tuesday night's home game against Barnum.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball team hosted Barnum on Tuesday night.

It was senior night for the Rangers who shook off a tough first game, but came back strong and took the next three games to win the match, 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18).

