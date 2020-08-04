MI-B basketball camp gets players back in the gym

MOUNTAIN IRON — The High Impact Basketball Camp has been held at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School for about 20 years.
That all changed this year as the coronavirus pandemic hit the Northland and forced the event’s cancellation.
“This year we didn’t know if we were going to have it or not,’’ said Jeff Buffetta, head boys’ and girls’ basketball coach.
The camp was put off several times, he said, before organizers decided to go ahead with a version for those in grades 3-6.
“On Friday, we decided why not give it a try and see how many kids show up,’’ Buffetta said at camp Monday morning.
Both of MI-B’s gymnasiums were filled with youngsters seeking more basketball knowledge.
“You can tell kids were excited to get out of the house and get back in the gym. We’re just trying to keep it safe (through social distancing) and get the kids some skills and get the most out of it that we can.’’
The camp usually includes grades kindergarten through grade six and Buffetta hopes that will be the case next June. “We’ll do K through 6, but this year we figured we’ll just try third through sixth and get some kids in the gym. Kids need to be able to do something. These are weird times, so we’re just trying to get them some basketball and give them an opportunity to get a few shots in anyway.’’
There were plenty of shots and many skills being taught Monday with varsity players and a number of coaches on hand to help out.
“I think that’s the most important thing,’’ he said about the high schoolers assisting. “You want to have high school kids around because they are the ones the young kids should be looking up to. We have enough adults around to lead the way, but the high schoolers are the ones they really want to listen to.’’
The young players were intent on learning the basics of shooting form, layups and ball handling, which are the hallmarks of the camp, which runs through Thursday. Different contests revolved around those skills, as did playing some 1-on-1 and 3-on-3.
What is the main goal of the camp for Buffetta?
“I guess making kids like basketball. I think that’s the most important thing. If you can teach them a few skills while making them excited about the sport, that’s why you do camps. I think that’s the goal of the whole week.’’
The coaches and varsity members are there to teach them a few skills while also having some fun with some games, the coach added. “If they can get that out of it and want to play this winter that’s a bonus.’’
While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the camp, “kids have to be able to be kids and hopefully we can do it in a safe manner and let them do some kids things,’’ Buffetta said about deciding to have the event. “It’s nice to see the kids excited to be in the gym.’’
