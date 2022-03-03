AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team got hot when they needed to on Thursday night.
The No. 8 Giants shook off a shaky first half and got some big buckets from senior Kora Forsline on their way to a 53-49 win over No. 9 Pillager in the first round of the Section 7AA tournament.
“It's the playoffs,” Giants head coach Chris Whiting said. “It's one loss and done from here on out.”
The first half was a back and forth affair with the biggest lead of the half coming after Elli Theel hit a jumper to give Mesabi East an 11-7 lead with 10:26 left in the half.
The teams traded buckets until the Huskies got back-to-back baskets from senior Olivia Peterson to give Pillager a 20-19 lead. The Giants were able to get the lead back when Maija Hill picked up a rebound and put it back in to give the Giants a 21-20 lead.
Forsline hit a free throw to make it a two point Giants lead with time running out in the half.
The Huskies took the lead at the half when Jada Loucks tossed up a shot at the buzzer that went off the backboard and into the net to give Pillager a 23-22 halftime lead.
Fossil led the Giants with seven points in the half while Peterson had 8 for the Huskies. In the second half, Forsline put on an offensive clinic for Mesabi East.
She scored six quick points while Stevie Hakala hit a three-pointer to put the Giants up 31-23. Huskies head coach Dave Peterson called a timeout with 15:53 left to play.
“We got off to a great start in that second half,” Whiting said. “We really needed that.”
Following the time out Forsline picked up a rebound and put it back in to make it a ten point Giants lead. Pillager picked up four quick points when Julia Ewald hit a three-pointer and Peterson scored another bucket to make it a five point game.
“She’s a great player,” Whiting said of Peterson. “We had a hard time stopping her.”
Then, Forsline took over for the Giants. Back-to-back buckets and a pair of free throws gave the Giants a 43-36 lead.
Peterson scored two quick buckets while being fouled and hit a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game. The Huskies went up 45-43 following an Emma Schmit three-pointer.
Forsline got the lead back for Mesabi East hitting a bucket while being fouled. She hit the free throw to make it a 46-45 Giants lead.
The next time down court, Forsline was fouled again. She made one of two free throws to make it a 47-45 game with 2:47 left with the Huskies taking a timeout
Following the time out, Jenna Woidyla hit a jumper to tie the game at 47. Mesabi East then took a timeout with just 1:45 left in regulation.
Coming down court, the Huskies fouled Alexa Fossell, who made 1-2 from the line to make it a 48-47 Giants lead.
After a pair of misses at the line for the Huskies, Forsline was fouled and made a pair of free throws to make it a 50-47 Mesabi East lead.
With time running out, Grace Grimsley made a layup for Pillager to cut the Giants lead to one point.
Grimsley then quickly fouled Forsline who made a pair of free throws to make it a 52-49 Mesabi East lead.
The Huskies tried to toss in a deep three-pointer to tie the game, but their last shot came up short and was rebounded by Forsline.
The senior put in her 30th point of the game from the free throw line to give the Giants the four-point lead with just seven seconds left.
Pillager didn’t have enough time left and the horn sounded, sending Mesabi East to the 7AA quarterfinals. They’ll take on top-seeded Pequot Lakes at 11 a.m. in Hermantown.
“I’m proud of these girls,” They battled in that second half and did what they had to do to get the win.”
Forsline ended up scoring 27 of the Giants 31 points in the second half.
“You want your seniors to step up like she did tonight,” Whiting said. “Now we just have to get ready to play a tough team on Saturday. It’s the playoffs, anything can happen.”
PHS 23 26 — 49
ME 22 31 — 53
Pillager: Grace Grimsley 2, Juliana Ewald 8, Jenna Woidyla 4, Bailey Schommer 4, Jada Loucks 3, Olivia Peterson 22, Emma Schmit 6; Three pointers: Ewald 2, Loucks 1, Schmit 1; Free throws:7-11; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Grimsley.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 10, Maija Hill 6, Elli Theel 2, Kora Forsline 30, Stevie Hakala 4, Maggie Lamppa 1; Three pointers: Fossell1, Hakala 1; Free throws: 17-28; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Hill.
