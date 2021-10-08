Mental errors cost Wolverines against Lumberjacks, 27-14

EVELETH — When it came to game planning for the Cloquet Lumberjacks, the Rock Ridge football team felt like they stood a chance to win if they could execute during the game the things they had learned at practice.
What the Wolverines didn’t plan for, however, were drive-killing turnovers, penalties that wiped out big plays and dropped passes that stalled the offense at every turn. All those things combined left the door open for Cloquet to take down Rock Ridge 27-14 on homecoming night in Eveleth.
After the game, Rock Ridge co-head coach Matt Anderson said his team was lacking in a few areas and that was what ultimately decided the game.
“We lacked confidence and we lacked execution,” Anderson said. “That’s what the scoreboard is going to show at the end of the game if we don’t have those with us. We played tough, but at the end of the day, we can’t have more mistakes than the other team and tonight we did.”
The Wolverines defense looked solid during the first drive of the night, with Cloquet putting together only moving five yards in the positive direction in three plays. The punt gave Rock Ridge the ball at their own 31. Their first drive was short-lived, with a penalty of their own stalling things early.
Cloquet took over at their own 28 after a Rock Ridge punt and began marching down the field with quarterback Alec Turnbull hitting Dayne Painovich for a 15-yard gain on the first play of the drive. Turnbull wasn’t afraid to keep the ball in his own hands as he kept the ball on numerous occasions for solid gains throughout the contest.
A six-yard run from the quarterback followed by another for 15 put the Lumberjacks into Rock Ridge territory where they continued to drive. Later on first and 10 from the 25, Turnbull hit Luke Sievert for the 18 yard gain to give his team a first and goal from the seven.
Cloquet stalled out from there and settled for a field goal try on fourth down from about 24 yards out. The kick from Painovich was short, giving Rock Ridge the ball on their own eight.
The defense looking strong, it was up to the offense to give the Wolverines some breathing room. Instead, a strip sack from Cloquet’s Carter Horvat on second down allowed the Lumberjacks to come up with the ball in the end zone, putting six points on the board for the visitors.
Painovich tacked on the extra point and Cloquet held the early 7-0 advantage.
Starting their next drive on their own 45, the Wolverines went to Jake Burress for a quick 11-yard gain and then again for another seven. Two incomplete passes in a row from quarterback Griffin Dosan ended the drive as Rock Ridge punted with under a minute left in the first quarter.
Starting at their own 20, the Lumberjacks drove the length of the field and recorded their second touchdown of the night. Turnbull found his favorite receiver in Painovich, who hit paydirt from 13 yards out to make it a 13-0 game after the failed extra point.
The Wolverines began their next drive at their own 20 and mustered three yards out of a Burress run. On third and seven, Dosan hit Ryan Herberg through the air who sprinted to the end zone for a 77-yard score. A holding penalty, however, dashed the Wolverines dreams and brought the play all the way back.
The two teams exchanged empty drives and punted away on three straight possessions. Late in the second, Cloquet found themselves with a third and seven from their own 28 with Turnbull opting for the pass. The throw was deflected off of one receiver and ended up in the hands of Rock Ridge’s Gunnar George, giving the Wolverines the ball at the Cloquet 45 with under a minute to play.
The Wolverines wanted to light up their side of the scoreboard before the half ended and opted to go for it on a fourth and eight play. The play ended in a fumble, and while the Wolverines recovered, the ball was turned over on downs, ending their last scoring opportunity of the first half. The two teams went into the break with the Lumberjacks leading 13-0.
Receiving the second half kickoff, Rock Ridge’s Gavin Dahl broke free for a 50-plus-yard return that would’ve set the Wolverines up nicely to open the final two frames. Another penalty, however, brought the run back and the Wolverines found themselves starting on their own 10-yard line.
The Wolverines were eventually forced to punt, but the Rock Ridge defense came up big once again, forcing a quick three-and-out from the Cloquet offense.
On second and 10 from their own 41, one of Rock Ridge’s big plays finally went through without any mistakes as Dosan hit Manninen wide open in the middle of the field for the 59-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-6 early in the third quarter.
Not threatened in the slightest, Cloquet put together their strongest drive of the game thus far. Starting from their own 22, they marched 78 yards down field with Turnbull punching it in from one yard out to make it 21-6.
Dahl continued his hot night on kick returns, going from about the Rock Ridge 15 on the ensuing kickoff to the Cloquet 40, giving his squad excellent field position when they needed it most. The Wolverines moved the ball five yards in three plays and were forced to go for it on fourth down. Dosan completed the pass to Manninen, who had enough for the first down, but the ball was punched out on the tackle and the Lumberjacks recovered to take back possession.
A similar sequence played out on the Wolverines first drive of the first quarter. A completed pass from Dosan to Burress looked good at first, but a fumble after the completion from the receiver gave possession right back to Cloquet with 10:03 to play in the contest.
The two teams traded possessions once more before Cloquet scored their final touchdown, a 36-yard touchdown pass from Turnbull to Alex Peterson that put the Lumberjacks up 27-6.
Rock Ridge put together one final, solid drive near the end of the game. Another excellent return from Dahl gave the Wolverines possession at the Cloquet 35.
A big, 16-yard run from Dosan put Rock Ridge on the Cloquet 19. A play later, Dosan connected with Griffin Krmpotich in the air for the 16-yard score. On the two-pointer, Dosan found Dylan Hedley in the end zone wide open on the pass, making it 27-14 with 1:11 to play.
The Wolverines went for an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but failed to recover it, allowing the Lumberjacks to run out the clock with just two plays.
With every opportunity and big play seemingly taken away from them against Cloquet, coaches Anderson and Streier knew things could have gone differently if the mental errors didn;t become a factor.
“It’s hard to win when we lack confidence and make mistakes,” Streier said. “We have to win when it comes to that sort of battle. We have to live and learn from this and hopefully get better from it.”
“It’s all in here,” Anderson said, pointing to his head, referencing the mental game. “There’s something we have to remedy or figure out because these kids are their own worst enemies right now. They have to be in the moment and see what the other team is providing us. We had huge opportunities tonight and could not do anything with them.”
More frustrating for the Wolverines was that their team was essentially at full health for the first time in many weeks.
“We got a great showing out of the scout team this last week and they prepared us for this team. We’re at 100% finally after weeks of injuries and sickness. It makes it frustrating to be at full strength and not take advantage of it.”
With a very tough Grand Rapids team being their next challenge, a solid week of practice will be paramount to success.
“Rapids is a physical team,” Streier said. “Our guys need to be mentally and physically prepared because if they don’t have their best week, it’s going to show on Friday night.
“We just can’t get in the way of ourselves. The sky's the limit for these kids. They’re a good team but they have to come together.
CHS 7 6 8 6 — 27
RR 0 0 6 8 — 14
First Quarter
C: Carter Horvat fumble recovery in the end zone (Dayne Painovich kick)
Second Quarter
C: Painovich 13 pass from Alec Turnbull (kick failed)
Third Quarter
R: Ryan Manninen 59 pass from Griffin Dosan (kick failed)
C: Turnbull 1 run (Alex Peterson run)
Fourth Quarter
C: Peterson 36 pass from Turnbull (kick fail)
R: Griffin Krmpotich 16 pass from Dosan (Dylan Hedley pass from Dosan)
