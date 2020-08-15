HIBBING — In 1976, Gary Kleffman, Jerry Scott and Joe Roberts would win the Silver Broom with Bruce Roberts.
That’s quite an achievement, but to get to that point, their curling careers had to start somewhere, right?
All three of them learned the game from their fathers at the Hibbing Curling Club, but they also got a jump start by playing competitively at the high-school level.
Dave Kleffman, Gary Kleffman, Scott, Tony Ongaro, and Roberts, would win three-straight Minnesota State High School curling titles in 1969, 1970 and 1971.
“The mental ability of what we knew as four guys compared to the other teams was a step ahead of most teams,” Dave Klefffman said. “Some teams only had one or two guys. We had four guys that we’re used to the competition.
“You knew you were playing a Hibbing team. We would meet on Saturday at 1 p.m., then close the curling club. We’d shoot 100 rocks a day. That’s what we did. Nobody made us do it. That was our competitiveness. It was fun.”
———
It was a family affair when it came to curling.
Dave and Gary learned from their father Dave, as did Scott. Ongaro was brought in by Harold Lauber.
With that kind of history, it goes without saying that Hibbing had a top-notch program.
Besides Lauber, there were Nick Jerulle, Dick Brown, Ed Roberts and more were all ready to lend a hand.
They hit the ice anytime they could.
“It was so cold during the winter that we would have pick-up games,” Gary Kleffman said. “We would call each other and whoever was around, we would play. We also got to watch some of the worlds’ best curling in the Last Chance.
“At a young age, we were able to study, observe and watch. Sometimes, we were even lucky enough to play in the Last Chance against some of those teams. We had confidence going into these high-school tournaments to play well. We were playing against men.”
Scott was the last one to pick up the sport.
“I started in 67, so I was a rookie,” Scott said. “I played weeknights with Joe’s uncle Abby, and Early Wesley. The second year, I curled with Gary, his dad and David. We learned a lot.”
———
Curling at the high-school level actually started in 1968, but it wasn’t sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League until 1969.
“In 68, we played mostly in Bemidji,” Gary Kleffman said. “We played against the Bairds and Haluptzoks. They were always our toughest competitors, but you couldn’t rule out Virginia. They had the Polskis and the Dunbars. They were well taught.”
The unofficial state bonspiel was held in Hibbing.
———
When curling became sanctioned in 1969, Dave Kleffman was the skip, with Gary Kleffman at third, Tony Ongaro second and Scott at lead. Tom Mesich was the alternate.
“We all went out for the team,” Scott said. “There were at least 20 kids out that year. It grew each year, but we had the most experience — David, Gary, Tony and myself. He (Hibbing coach John Coshignano) figured David had the most experience, so he put him at skip.”
The elder Kleffman couldn’t have asked for a better team to manage.
“It was nice to have that strong team under me,” Dave Kleffman said. “It was awesome. They knew their weights. I knew their consistency. A good skip should pick up on that. That made it easier.
“They could hold a rock and drag a rock better than anybody.”
Even so, all that in-house competition kept everybody on their toes.
“The way we went at it, it was second-to-none,” Dave Kleffman said. “Nobody liked to lose. That was ingrained in us. We were all business on the ice. Those teams that came after us were just as strong.
“The Hibbing Curling Club was a force of young people, with no formal coaching. You developed your game and took it to the next level. You wanted to do that. When you’re always competing on the ice, that made for good curlers.”
Gary Kleffman said, “There were quite a few guys out. We had A, B and C teams. A lot of the kids were sons of curlers, and a lot of them came out of the high-school gym program.
“We used to have games where the A team would play against the B team, and a lot of those games were close.”
———
Roberts wasn’t in the picture yet, but he said it was nice to have the high school league recognize curling as a sport.
“It was awesome to be able to compete in a sanctioned sport, going down to the curling club and being a part of a team, to get a letter jacket,” Roberts said. “We put a lot of time in. We had played ever since we were young, and we worked hard at it.
“To get recognized as a sanctioned sport was great for us, and all of the other curling clubs in the area and curlers.”
———
That first official state tournament consisted of 16 teams and was held in Bemidji.
The Bluejackets advanced into the finals and with the score tied 3-3 late in the game, Dave Kleffman had to make his last shot for a 5-3 win, so title No. 1 was in the books.
Scott remembered that shot because he and Ongaro had to sweep it a majority of the way down the ice.
“He told Tony and I, ‘It’s all yours, boys,’” Scott said. “I don’t know if we were supposed to win that game or not, but all of a sudden, he gets a draw for the win. Do or die. He let it go, and we made it. We swept it the whole way.”
That’s the part of the game that separated the Bluejackets from the other teams.
“I had powerful sweepers,” Dave Kleffman said. “Jerry and Tony could sweep it. They knew when and how. Jerry was one of the best to judge a rock for a draw. You can easily pick up the whole teams’ game with good sweepers.
“They were tremendous sweepers. I was able to shoot the last rocks for a good team.”
———
Sweeping with a corn broom is a specialized skill that Roberts, Kleffman and Scott learned over time.
“I remember watching the Dudors, who played with Bob LeMecha in the Last Chance, as a kid,” Roberts said. “They were good sweepers. They swept in rhythm all of the time, like we did. I was always impressed with how they did that.
“It was like a kid watching a baseball player. You want to be like that or better. No matter how many rocks it took, that was the goal.”
“One of the advantages we had is we were able to sweep a little bit better and judge rocks,” Gary Kleffman said. “I don’t know where that came from, maybe from our upbringing and working hard.
“I worked in the sod business quite a bit, so you had strong arms. Jerry was painting and doing a lot of other things. The fact that we played together so often, we developed that rhythm. We knew each other’s deliveries and weights.”
Roberts would practice in his kitchen or in the basement.
“You wanted to learn how to do it,” Roberts said. “These guys (Gary and Jerry) were natural as a pair of sweepers. I fit in with them.”
———
Novak was impressed with the way Scott and Kleffman could pound a broom.
“They were the best sweepers in the world,” Novak said. “When they would sweep, the entire arena sounded like machine guns or grenades were off. I was an average sweeper.
“Gary and Jerry were strong. They could pound that ice.”
———
As was stated earlier, Roberts did not play on that 1969 team, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t curling.
“Every weekend we were playing somewhere, but we played mostly with our parents,” Roberts said. “We’d get together and play at the club on the weekends. Most of it was playing with my dad and uncle in different bonspiels around the Range.
“There was one in every curling club from January until the Last Chance. We were playing all of the time.”
———
Roberts picked up the sport when he was 10-years-old.
He lived in White Bear Lake, and his father was the icemaker at the St. Paul Curling Club.
During the St. Paul International Bonspiel, Roberts was watching a Canadian team using one piece of equipment that is prevalent today.
“They had sliders, the first sliders we had ever seen,” Roberts said. “They got done curling one day, and those sliders were sitting on the bench in the locker room. I snuck in and took one of those sliders and hid it because I was helping my dad clean the ice.”
Once the ice was cleaned, Roberts was going to get that chance to use that slider.
“I could hardly wait to get out there and slide with that rock,” Roberts said. “My dad asked me where I got it, so we had to make a phone call to those guys, and I had to apologize on the phone.
“They said, ‘No, that’s not a problem. Anything to help a kid get started in curling.’ I got to keep the slider and keep going.”
———
When Roberts joined the team in 1970, he skipped Kleffman, Scott and Ongaro.
That team would go undefeated to win its second-straight state title.
“It was a big deal,” Roberts said. “It was exciting. When we played together in 70, thinking back on all of the games we played and starting so young, when we went out on the ice, we thought we were the better team.
“If you don’t think you’re going to win, there’s no use going out there. We had a lot of good games, but that’s the way it was. You were expected to win because you were from Hibbing.”
They were expected to win because they had the names of Roberts and Kleffman. When Scott joined the group, that made the team formidable.
“We were expected to be there,” Roberts said. “None of the games were close.
“We had the experience,” Scott said. “We had a good year. Things worked out.”
———
What kind of game worked out best for that foursome?
“We played a lot of hits,” Roberts said. “You would get into the games you didn’t want to get into, with the draws, so we always tried to hit. We figured we could out-hit the other team and in eight ends, we’d get them.
“That’s what we stayed with for many years. These guys would wear out a broom in five games. I could use one for two weekends. These guys, one bonspiel, they were done.”
———
At the state finals that season, Hibbing was playing the Haluptzok Rink from Bemidji.
Roberts remembers Coshignano coming out on the ice during their four-end break.
“John comes out, and the three of us are standing there,” Roberts said. “We had how many hundreds of games under our belt, but he looked at me and said, ‘Joe, what do you think we should do?’
“I said, ‘John, I think we’ll keep doing what we’re doing.’ He said, ‘That’s a good idea.’ I always think of that. I liked him a lot, and I always had a lot of respect for him. He was a good guy and a good coach.”
———
Coschignano was the coach, but he didn’t have to tinker too much with his lineup.
“When we had the different teams, he knew who he was going to work with,” Roberts said.
How much coaching actually went on?
“He knew when to push you and when not to push you,” Roberts said. “He knew we were motivated.”
According to Kleffman, Coshignano knew he had the best team around.
“His best days were with the other coaches,” Kleffman said. “He had one of the best teams, and he would get ribbed a little bit about it, but for a short guy, he stood tall during those state tournaments.
“He was always proud of the Hibbing curling team and players. There were a lot of other players beside ourselves that admired him. He wasn’t the greatest curler himself, but he made sure we had brooms and jackets.”
Coshignano fought for his team and the program.
“It wasn’t easy back then with the school budgets to get extra brooms for us,” Kleffman said. “He was particular about getting us to our events on time. He tried to give us pep talks, and we’d say, ‘OK John.’”
There was no need to fire that team up.
“We didn’t need one, but he was always there,” Roberts said. “He was the classic of all time. We were better curlers than John because he started late, but he was a great guy. He was always upbeat, always there to help you.
“He did a lot for the curling program.”
Dave Kleffman echoed those sentiments.
“He was one of the nicest fellows,” Dave Kleffman said. “He went out of his way to have transportation for us. For a first-time coach, he stuck up for us.”
———
Hibbing walked through that state bonspiel, then in 1971, with Roberts graduated,
Kleffman took over the skipping duties with Scott at third, Novak at second and Ongaro lead. Glenn Saarinen was the alternate.
Novak said that the Bluejackets had an intimidation factor about them.
“We drubbed everybody,” Novak said. “I can’t remember a close game. We were good, especially sliding with the rock. You could count the number of people that knew how to do that, and they were all from Hibbing.
“We’d go out for a match and the first thing we’d do was get into the hack and slide the entire length of the ice, then we’d come back and shake hands. It was already over. All of the other players slid on their knees. Hibbing was a nexus of curling. The only ones that understood how to do that.”
———
Novak knew his place on the team.
“Gary and Jerry were the heart of the team,” Novak said. “Joe didn’t even play in 1969. He played with his dad. They’re like the Beatles. I was like Pete Best. I was around for the formative years.
“I’d get home for dinner after curling practice and after playing against Gary and Joe, and my dad would say, ‘I don’t want you to turn out to be a curling bum. If your grades drop, no more curling.’ I found a sport I could play, but my father knew an education was the path out.”
———
Title No. 3 was on the horizon, this time in Duluth, but it was the toughest of the three to attain.
“The pressure builds with the expectation that you’re supposed to win,” Kleffman said. “You had to carry that on your back and worry about it. When you had a close game, you became nervous and stressed.
“You’re the favorite. You’re expected to win. Some of those times, when we were playing in Duluth, we were getting behind, so I would tell the team to settle down and start making all of our shots.”
The ice conditions were the biggest factor in 71.
“That ice wasn’t the greatest,” Kleffman said. “There were times when we had a good team, but it took you a few ends to figure it out and get settled in. In some of the games we were behind. We’d come back and go ahead in the seventh end.
“The pressure starts getting to you when you’re playing on not the best ice conditions. “It’s frustrating because you’re not making your shots. The ice is falling or it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. With the experience we had, we were able to adapt to some of the bad ice conditions.”
Roberts put it the best.
“Curling isn’t like hockey when you’re out there for a minute-and-a-half, then five more guys come out there,” Roberts said. “If you’re having a bad day in curling, you’re going to have a bad day for the whole game.
“There’s no replacement for you. You either have to pick it up, or hope the guy behind you is there. One or two missed shots against good teams, that’s it. The game is over.”
———
The competition was also getting better, which made the Bluejackets work for that third title.
“We had a close game with Virginia, working our way into the finals against Chisholm,” Kleffman said. “We always had the chemistry, Jerry and I and Tony. We played together a lot.”
Scott said, “At state, these other teams were getting better, too. The competition was different.”
———
Winning those three state titles in a row put Hibbing curling on the map, if it wasn’t there already.
“Hibbing had such great hockey teams back then, and they were doing well in a lot of sports,” Kleffman said. “We wanted to be a part of those years where the athletics were strong. We wanted to make Hibbing proud of all of their athletes.”
Scott said, “It was nice representing the school. Curling wasn’t big in a hockey town, but it was still fun to represent Hibbing High School, and it was more fun to win.”
———
With the curling resumés that Scott, Kleffman and Roberts forged throughout their career, where does winning those state titles rank in that mix?
“The high school championship, to me, was something I figured we would win,” Roberts said. “Starting out in 75 and going for a world title, going to the Nationals and seeing what that competition was, we didn’t make it in 75.
“Winning that World championship (in 1976), that is the pinnacle. You can’t put it next to anything else. High school was great, but the World Championship, that’s as good as it gets.”
———
All three of them would like to see curling reinstated at the high-school level.
“I wish they would bring it back,” Roberts said. “Not everybody can hit a baseball. Not everybody can play hockey. Everybody can try curling. If you brought it back in high school, a lot of kids would participate.
“Everybody can do it. It’s a lifetime sport. You would see good teams coming around if they had it in high school. It gives you the incentive to play.”
Kleffman said, “Curling is affordable. The clubs provide the sliders and brooms, and the membership. It’s open for practice anytime you need it when there’s no leagues playing.
“There’s never a better opportunity to become a good curler if you want to put in the practice.”
