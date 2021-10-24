Mayasich to throw first stone at U.S. Olympic Trials

EVELETH — Ten teams of curlers will begin their quest Tuesday at Curl Mesabi in Eveleth to reach the 2022 Winter Olympics in mixed doubles.
Showing them the Olympic spirit will be Eveleth hockey great John Mayasich, who won Olympic gold in 1960 with the U.S. men’s hockey team.
Mayasich will throw the ceremonial first stone Tuesday to officially open the U.S. Olympic Trials for mixed doubles at 5:45 p.m. at the Range Recreation Civic Center. The first draw is set for noon Tuesday.
“It’s a privilege, an honor,’’ said Mayasich, 88, who started curling around 2000. “To be with fellow Olympians, that’s an honor in itself. I love curling and I still curl.’’
Mayasich was a little bit concerned after being chosen for opening day honor.
“I haven’t thrown a rock for a year and a half (due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown), so I might have to spend a few days practicing. Hopefully, I get it to the other end. I’ll probably some Olympians sweeping for me, so that will help, maybe.’’
He was right about having other Olympians in the building. John Shuster and Matt Hamilton (both U.S. curling gold medalists) will be fielding teams in the event.
What was Mayasich’s response to being asked to throw the first rock?
“The reaction was ‘Why me?’ There are a lot of curlers that have curled long before I started even. I always say, had I started curling when I started hockey, I probably wouldn’t have played hockey. Maybe. I shouldn’t say that,’’ joked Mayasich, who won four straight state titles at Eveleth High School from 1948-1951 and went on to star for the Minnesota Gophers. He also won Olympic silver with the U.S. men’s hockey team in 1956.
His relatively new passion for curling is real, though.
“I enjoy it. At my age, still being able to participate and have fun. It’s a great social event. It’s a sport that at my age I can continue — I think — to get a little better every year, every day maybe.’’
Curl Mesabi board member and USA Curling Men’s and Mixed Doubles National Director Phill Drobnick said Mayasich has told him just how much he thinks about the sport.
“He lays in bed and thinks about how he can get better at curling. That just tells you the competitive mind that guy has and why he was the best amateur hockey player and the best collegiate hockey player to play the sport.’’
---
On Tuesday night the doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m.
“We’re really excited for this event to come,’’ said Drobnick, who is really encouraging the public to come out and support the mixed doubles U.S. Olympic Trials.
Just less than one month ago, the event was moved from Irvine, California, to Eveleth as a COVID-19 safety precaution. The trials will last from Tuesday through Sunday at Curl Mesabi.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, and children can attend free with a paid adult ticket.
“Come out and support John, support the club and support these athletes that are competing to try to compete for an Olympics. It’s going to be a fun week.’’
After a full round robin Tuesday through Friday, the Olympic Trials will culminate on Saturday and Sunday for the playoffs, which will be covered live on television by NBCSN.
The winning team will advance to the Olympic Qualification Event in Amsterdam, Netherlands in December, where they will compete for two Olympic spots amongst eight teams. The winning teams will qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 2, 2022.
---
As an Olympian himself, Mayasich said, “I know what they’re going through. We didn’t train year round. I think in ‘60, I joined the team out in Squaw Valley the day before the first puck was dropped. So times have changed.’’
Mayasich remembers playing Czechoslovakia at 8 a.m. on a Sunday for the gold medal. More than 60 years ago, the celebration didn’t last overly long.
“I was back in Green Bay that afternoon. … I went to work Monday morning in Green Bay. Times have changed.’’
Now looking at curling, Mayasich is an avid television viewer of the sport because of its “continuous action.’’
Mayasich got started playing the sport through his twin brother Jim. Mayasich was invited to take part in a bonspiel and came up to Eveleth from the Twin Cities. His brother wanted him to go first, but he preferred to go last. “I said I want to see how you do it. That was my instruction. Nobody ever showed me. I still think of that and picture that.’’
Now at age 88, Mayasich uses a stick to help him propel the rock down the ice due to physical limitations.
Drobnick explained the stick as common in curling as a “delivery device that you use to be able to throw the stone.’’
“Our game is really a sport that anybody can play,’’ Drobnick said. “Having John throw out the first rock shows that anybody can play this sport. That’s really fantastic for us to be able to show we’re a diverse sport and we don’t exclude anybody. … “No matter what your age is, you can play our sport.’’
Selecting Mayasich “was just a perfect fit for us,’’ he added.
---
The mixed doubles curling U.S. Olympic Trials will have a great field, as well.
Shuster will team with world bronze medalist Cory Christiansen, while Matt Hamilton will pair with his sister Becca Hamilton (world bronze medalists). The Hamiltons also represented the United States at the 2018 Olympics.
Others vying for the Olympic bid include:
Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo (both bronze medalists at the World Championships)
Local favorite Rich Ruohonen, who has won the Curl Mesabi Classic five times. “He’s had a ton of success here at this club,’’ Drobnick said.
Local favorite Chris Plys, who is pairing with Vicky Persinger. The duo is the current national champions.
Luke Violette, whose family is from Buhl, is pairing with Aileen Geving of Duluth.
“A lot of local names and a lot of local flavor is going to make this exciting,’’ Drobnick said.
---
Drobnick is more than looking forward to the opening ceremony on Tuesday.
“We’re really excited to be able to celebrate John Mayasich and celebrate what he’s done as an Olympian, what he’s done as an athlete, being the best amateur hockey player in the country and here he is on the curling ice. His passion for the game of curling … it’s just priceless. It’s great to have a guy like that supporting our game.’’
Has Drobnick given Mayasich any advice on that first rock?
“I think he said, ‘Why don’t you try another sport,’ ’’ like shuffleboard or karaoke, Mayasich joked.
“He is a great singer,’’ Drobnick responded.
“I’m honored to throw the first rock,’’ Mayasich said. “We have to get somebody to sweep though.’’
“We have five or six lined up to make sure it gets there,’’ Drobnick added. “The key to throwing the ceremonial first rock is don’t be light because the sweepers can always help you. The sweepers can always help you by touching the front of the rock.’’
Mayasich listened and took Drobnick’s advice to heart, but it didn’t completely put him at ease.’’
“That’s why I won’t sleep for the next two or three nights,’’ he said Friday morning at the club.
---
A complete schedule can be found at usacurling.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.